Poll: Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis by 33 points in North Carolina

Tar Heel State Republicans are sticking with Donald Trump in a new poll.

A survey of 700 likely voters in the North Carolina Republican Presidential Primary shows the former President 33 points ahead of Ron DeSantis.

Trump is the choice of 55% of those surveyed between April 25 and April 29, with the Florida Governor taking 22% support.

Farther behind, former Vice President Mike Pence has 8% and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has 5%.

The polling from the John Locke Foundation, conducted by Civitas, shows some age splits.

“Trump saw the highest support among young Primary voters (18-34) and Primary voters above 65, capturing over 60% of voters in those age demographics. In contrast, less than half of voters aged 35-64 supported Trump,” according to the polling memo.

Other polling from North Carolina has been more favorable to DeSantis in the past.

A recent survey from Cygnal shows DeSantis is the only potential GOP nominee tested who tops Joe Biden in a hypothetical General Election next year.

The Florida Governor took 44% support against just 41% for the Democratic President, and it seems voters are fairly locked in even though DeSantis is weeks away from launching a formal campaign. 34% of those polled said they “definitely” wanted DeSantis, with 32% “definitely” supporting Biden.

The numbers are much worse for two other names tested. Neither former President Trump nor former Vice President Pence topped Biden in the poll.

DeSantis was up in a January Primary Poll of Tarheel State Republicans also.

The survey from Differentiators Data shows DeSantis as the choice of 47% of those Republican Primary voters polled, with Trump pulling 35% support. Other candidates were nonstarters.

A lot has happened nationally to help Trump and hurt DeSantis since January, however, and it’s clear those trends are in play in North Carolina like most everywhere else.