May 2, 2023
Poll: Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis by 33 points in North Carolina

A.G. Gancarski May 2, 2023

Trump DeSantis
DeSantis musters just 22% support in the GOP Primary survey.

Tar Heel State Republicans are sticking with Donald Trump in a new poll.

A survey of 700 likely voters in the North Carolina Republican Presidential Primary shows the former President 33 points ahead of Ron DeSantis.

Trump is the choice of 55% of those surveyed between April 25 and April 29, with the Florida Governor taking 22% support.

Farther behind, former Vice President Mike Pence has 8% and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has 5%.

The polling from the John Locke Foundation, conducted by Civitas, shows some age splits.

“Trump saw the highest support among young Primary voters (18-34) and Primary voters above 65, capturing over 60% of voters in those age demographics. In contrast, less than half of voters aged 35-64 supported Trump,” according to the polling memo.

Other polling from North Carolina has been more favorable to DeSantis in the past.

A recent survey from Cygnal shows DeSantis is the only potential GOP nominee tested who tops Joe Biden in a hypothetical General Election next year.

The Florida Governor took 44% support against just 41% for the Democratic President, and it seems voters are fairly locked in even though DeSantis is weeks away from launching a formal campaign. 34% of those polled said they “definitely” wanted DeSantis, with 32% “definitely” supporting Biden.

The numbers are much worse for two other names tested. Neither former President Trump nor former Vice President Pence topped Biden in the poll.

DeSantis was up in a January Primary Poll of Tarheel State Republicans also.

The survey from Differentiators Data shows DeSantis as the choice of 47% of those Republican Primary voters polled, with Trump pulling 35% support. Other candidates were nonstarters.

A lot has happened nationally to help Trump and hurt DeSantis since January, however, and it’s clear those trends are in play in North Carolina like most everywhere else.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

