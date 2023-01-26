January 26, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis leads Donald Trump by double digits in poll of North Carolina Republicans
Ron DeSantis needs a two-man field against Trump.

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 26, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Nine out of 12 Democratic Senators endorse Annette Taddeo’s bid for Party Chair

APoliticalHeadlines

Year starts with high numbers of manatee deaths across Florida

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Enough is enough’: Mike Caruso files bill making hate acts, antisemitic messages a felony

ron desantis
'America's Governor' nears majority support in a crowded field.

A new poll of North Carolina Republicans suggests Gov. Ron DeSantis is consolidating support in the state if he runs for President in 2024.

The survey from Differentiators Data shows DeSantis closing in on majority support, even running in a crowded field that includes not just former President Donald Trump but other potential candidates for the GOP nomination next year.

DeSantis was the choice of 47% of those Republican Primary voters polled, with Trump pulling 35% support. Other candidates were non-starters.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who governed neighboring South Carolina previously, drew just 4% support, good for a distant third place. Former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo each drew 2% support.

DeSantis also outperformed Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head contest against President Joe Biden among the larger pool of respondents. While DeSantis led Biden 48% to 44%, Biden led Trump 48% to 45%.

In more good news for the Florida Governor, he was above water in North Carolina in favorability numbers, registering 46% approval against just 39% disapproval.

Trump’s favorability, meanwhile, languished at net -21. Biden was somewhat better, but still well underwater, with a net of -11.

This is the second straight strong poll for DeSantis in North Carolina in recent weeks.

A survey of 500 likely voters conducted in December, also by Differentiators Data, showed the Florida Governor ahead of the former President, if the two were the sole candidates in the Tar Heel State’s Presidential Primary.

DeSantis was the choice of 56% of those polled, with 35% choosing Trump, when “leaners” were factored into the survey. Among those who say they are certain to vote, the spread is even bigger, at 54% for DeSantis against just 30% for Trump.

The January poll of 500 likely voters was in the field from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, with a margin of error of +/-4.5 percentage points. Of those 500 likely voters, 213 identified as Republicans.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOfficials, stakeholders celebrate completion of Herbert Hoover dike renovations

nextAgriculture Department wasting no time in acquiring rural development rights

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories