Amended China crackdown bill heads back to Senate

The House has passed a bill cracking down on China and other hostile nations buying land near military bases. The bill was already passed by the Senate, but a House amendment will force Senate reconsideration.

SB 264 was substituted for the House equivalent (HB 1355) from Republican Rep. David Borrero and Democratic Rep. Katherine Waldron.

Support was not unanimous, with spirited debate before the 95-17 vote.

Democratic Rep. Robin Bartleman, originally a co-sponsor of the bill, condemned “vague and inconsistent language” in the bill and “potential unintended consequences,” including “discrimination against people who do not deserve it.”

Rep. Marie Woodson argued the bill “would lead to discrimination,” including “profiling” people “based on where they are born.”

“That is not America, because if I choose it as my home, I want to be able to buy a home,” the Democrat said.

Republican Rep. Danny Alvarez offered arguments supporting the bill, wondering “what the consequence would be if we’re under the boot heel of the Communist Party of China.”

Alvarez accused people of “laughing” at his concerns, leading to Rep. Anna V. Eskamani recounting her own experiences with discrimination as someone with Iranian ancestry.

“I am concerned that this bill creates national origin discrimination,” added House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell.

Driskell questioned the enforceability of the legislation, contending it put a burden on real estate agents to determine the national origin of prospective property buyers.

The bill also bans companies tied to countries of concern — China, Iran, Russia, Venezuela, Syria, Cuba and North Korea — from doing business with Florida’s government.

Parties doing business with the state would have to attest to not being controlled by hostile foreign regimes, and governmental agencies would be blocked from soliciting bids or negotiations from these compromised countries by year’s end. Contracts could not be renewed with those companies after July 1, 2025.

The bill also blocks foreign countries of concern and their agents from owning farmland or property within one mile of a military installation. That was 20 miles in the first version of the bill, before the House amendment.

Foreign principals can continue to hold such land, but not buy more, after July 1, 2023, but would be compelled to register with the state. They would also have to divest themselves of that property interest within two years.

The bill also mandates that the offsite storage of certain personal medical information must be in the continental United States, a territory of the United States, or in Canada.

Finally, the bill enhances penalties for extortion by a “foreign agent who acts with the intent of benefiting a country of concern,” making the crime a first-degree felony with a potential 30-year prison term as punishment.

This legislation was foreshadowed by Gov. Ron DeSantis denouncing the Communist Chinese government.

In The Villages back in January, he promised a tough ban “as broad as possible,” against land purchases and offered scenarios illustrating the danger.

“Just imagine, not that they would sell it here in The Villages, but just imagine that the (Chinese Communist Party) had a company buying subdivisions in the Villages,” DeSantis said. “Would you want that to be happening? Of course not. You don’t want them buying farmland, controlling our food supply. You don’t want them near military bases. But do you want them building a resort in Florida either? I don’t.”

He said similar things earlier in the year also.

“If you look at the Chinese Communist Party, they’ve been very active throughout the Western Hemisphere in gobbling up land and investing in different things,” the Governor said at a previous presser.

“And, you know, when they have interests that are opposed to ours, and you’ve seen how they’ve wielded their authority — especially with President Xi (Jinping), who’s taken a much more Marxist-Leninist turn since he’s been ruling China — that is not in the best interests of Florida to have the Chinese Communist Party owning farmland, owning land close to military bases.”