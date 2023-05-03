Senate passes bill restricting bathroom access, swings it back to House

The Senate passed a bill strictly segregating public restrooms by gender. But the legislation now kicks back to the House, which passed a broader bill imposing restrictions on private businesses as well.

Sen. Erin Grall, a Vero Beach Republican, said the legislation (HB 1521) would protect women. She denied any assertion the bill targeted transgender individuals.

“There’s not anything in the language of this bill that is targeting any specific group,” Grall said. “Rather it speaks to the differences that we have as different sexes as male and female.”

The legislation requires publicly owned buildings to have bathrooms designated for men and women, with unisex bathrooms allowed. It would make it a crime for individuals to use a bathroom not aligned with their gender at the time of their birth.

During floor discussion on Tuesday, Grall made clear the bill would still apply even to transgender people who had fully transitioned through gender reassignment surgery.

The legislation ultimately passed on a 27-12 party-line vote. But the Senate language notably differs from a bill passed last month in the House. That version also imposed bathroom restrictions on privately owned businesses and commercial property.

The legislation will now bounce back to the House, which may adopt it as passed by the Senate or try to amend it further. Rep. Rachel Plakon, a Lake Mary Republican, has not said if the House will be amenable to limiting restrictions to public buildings.

Regardless, Democrats say simply hearing the bill feeds an anti-trans atmosphere in the state that is now driving LGBTQ citizens to leave. That includes Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, who announced last week his family would not live in Florida because it no longer seemed a safe environment for his transgender daughter.

Sen. Victor Torres, an Orlando Democrat, said he feared this legislation posed a threat to his transgender granddaughter and others.

“Somebody out there is going to take that into his or her own hands into stopping somebody who’s transgender from using a bathroom,” he said.

Democrats cast the bill as an attack on transgender Floridians. Perhaps more important, they called the bill a waste of time. It will be impractical to enforce, and could pose a threat even to transgender employees in the state now, they said.

“I’m not surprised but I’m sad that we are here having this discussion on the Senate floor,” said Sen. Lori Berman, a Delray Beach Democrat, “again on a bill that really serves no legitimate purpose and is harmful to transgender individuals who reside in and who come here to visit the state of Florida.”