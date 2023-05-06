Ron DeSantis praises ‘fantastic individual’ Tucker Carlson

Gov. Ron DeSantis took his time offering comment on the end of Tucker Carlson’s Fox News career, but he lavished on the praise Friday.

“Tucker Carlson is a fantastic individual. I think his show was fantastic. I think it’s terrible that he was fired. I think there’s more to it. I don’t really think it was about Tucker. I think it’s about some of this other stuff that’s going on with Fox,” DeSantis told a Newsmax interviewer.

Given that the Governor waited two weeks after the April 24 firing to speak out, information about the talk show host’s final days continues to leak from Fox. Video reveals him describing women in terms ranging from “post-menopausal” to “yummy,” and a text showed him expressing qualms about a three-on-one beatdown of an Antifa kid, saying “that’s not how White men fight.”

“But, you know, he was somebody that was willing to speak out and challenge the prevailing orthodoxies and, you know, so he’s hitting the right issues and he’s talented,” DeSantis said. “He’s funny and it was a great show. I guarantee you whatever he does, he’s going to be very successful.”

The Governor then pivoted to claiming Carlson as a part-time son of the Sunshine State.

“And, oh, by the way, we’re proud because he’s a Florida resident and he loves the state of Florida. Doesn’t like the summers. He goes up to Maine for the summers.”

DeSantis went on to say Carlson’s departure revealed a marketplace need for “the truth.”

“But if you can hit a sweet medium there, there’s a lot of people that are hunger, that hunger for that type of access. I think a lot of people just want the truth. That’s all they want.”

Carlson’s show offered DeSantis a platform on many occasions, including one that continues to resonate. The Governor’s statement describing the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a “territorial dispute” was issued to Carlson, and DeSantis continues to explain his Ukraine position in the wake of that essay he provided Carlson being misunderstood.