Donna Deegan adds another Republican endorsement for Jacksonville mayoral bid

Another Republican on the Jacksonville City Council is crossing party lines in the mayoral race.

Council member Randy DeFoor is endorsing Democrat Donna Deegan, rejecting the “thuggery” of the Republican’s campaign, a seeming reference to the bare-knuckle tactics used by Davis’ operation through the March “First Election” and the ongoing General Election.

“The simple facts are these: How you run a campaign is reflective of how you will govern. If that is true, Daniel Davis’ campaign has shown clearly who he is and who and what values will be guiding him in the future. I believe that four, potentially eight more years of that kind of thuggery shown in the campaign will wreak havoc on our city. No one can be safe, or prosper in a city run with Chicago-style rules, and the truth goes out the window. Worse, he and his handlers seek to divide us, neighbor against neighbor,” DeFoor asserted.

“Donna Deegan and I do not agree on some issues, but I know her heart, and she loves our city and would not make a move that would harm her home. Like my family, she is a multi-generation Jacksonville native. She is honest. And right now that is more important than anything else. I urge everyone to pause and ponder the issue of honesty before they vote.”

Added Deegan of the cross-party endorsement: “Councilwoman DeFoor has always shown a willingness to do what’s right regardless of party. I’m grateful to have her support and look forward to working with everyone who loves this city to make Jacksonville work for all of us. It’s time to put aside the politics of fear and division and bring this community together.”

DeFoor joins another Republican Council member, Matt Carlucci, in rejecting the GOP candidate ahead of the May 16 General Election.