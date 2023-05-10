Poll: Donald Trump opens up 34-point lead over Ron DeSantis in Iowa

Donald Trump’s pollster has another strong Iowa survey for the former President.
In a poll conducted between April 27 and April 30, Trump leads a field of declared and potential candidates by 34 points.
The former President takes 54% support in the McLaughlin and Associates survey, with Ron DeSantis holding 20%. Former Vice President Mike Pence earns 7%, and former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley is at 5%.
Trump draws support from various key cohorts, including 63% of “very conservative” voters, 60% of “pro-life” voters, 53% of those from “agriculture households,” and 57% of the over-55 set.
A hypothetical two-way battle between Trump and DeSantis also goes the former President’s way, with Trump taking 57% support, good for a 22-point lead, with 8% undecided.
This survey tracks with other Iowa polls showing DeSantis down against Trump.
In an April Victory Insights poll of 400 likely Iowa caucus participants, Trump led DeSantis 54% to 20% in a crowded field, and 59% to 41% when the field was reduced to just those two names.
Other April polls told a similar story.
In a survey conducted by Cygnal for Iowans for Tax Relief, the former President leads DeSantis, 37% to 30%. An additional 19% of respondents are undecided, with other candidates struggling for support.
In still another post-indictment poll of the Iowa race, a J.L. Partners survey shows Trump up 41% to 26% in a crowded field.
DeSantis and Trump both will be in Iowa Saturday. The Governor will be appearing at U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra’s “family picnic” in Sioux Center, while Trump holds a rally that evening in Des Moines.
2 comments
Billy the Bamboozler
May 10, 2023 at 9:38 am
Trump used to throw women out of moving limousines, throw plates of food at the walls, and ripped patches of hair out of his first wife’s head. Also, many lies, frauds, thefts, and rapes. The GOP response: “Good to go for 2024.”
Dont Say FLA
May 10, 2023 at 10:37 am
Problem is, the MAGA base considers those attributes of Defelonius Javina Trump’s as being “great.” And the MAGA base rules the roost. All the cocks crow whenever Defelonious or MTG tells them, “crow now.”