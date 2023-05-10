May 10, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Donald Trump opens up 34-point lead over Ron DeSantis in Iowa

A.G. GancarskiMay 10, 20233min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney World governing board hires new administrator with $400K salary

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis ducks Donald Trump attacks, even as the former President hammers him

HeadlinesTampa Bay

USF to open Judy Genshaft Honors College building Friday

Trump DeSantis
Trump also leads DeSantis by 22 points in a 2-way battle.

Donald Trump’s pollster has another strong Iowa survey for the former President.

In a poll conducted between April 27 and April 30, Trump leads a field of declared and potential candidates by 34 points.

The former President takes 54% support in the McLaughlin and Associates survey, with Ron DeSantis holding 20%. Former Vice President Mike Pence earns 7%, and former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley is at 5%.

Trump draws support from various key cohorts, including 63% of “very conservative” voters, 60% of “pro-life” voters, 53% of those from “agriculture households,” and 57% of the over-55 set.

A hypothetical two-way battle between Trump and DeSantis also goes the former President’s way, with Trump taking 57% support, good for a 22-point lead, with 8% undecided.

This survey tracks with other Iowa polls showing DeSantis down against Trump.

In an April Victory Insights poll of 400 likely Iowa caucus participants, Trump led DeSantis 54% to 20% in a crowded field, and 59% to 41% when the field was reduced to just those two names.

Other April polls told a similar story.

In a survey conducted by Cygnal for Iowans for Tax Relief, the former President leads DeSantis, 37% to 30%. An additional 19% of respondents are undecided, with other candidates struggling for support.

In still another post-indictment poll of the Iowa race, a J.L. Partners survey shows Trump up 41% to 26% in a crowded field.

DeSantis and Trump both will be in Iowa Saturday. The Governor will be appearing at U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra’s “family picnic” in Sioux Center, while Trump holds a rally that evening in Des Moines.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonna Deegan adds another Republican endorsement for Jacksonville mayoral bid

nextUSF to open Judy Genshaft Honors College building Friday

2 comments

  • Billy the Bamboozler

    May 10, 2023 at 9:38 am

    Trump used to throw women out of moving limousines, throw plates of food at the walls, and ripped patches of hair out of his first wife’s head. Also, many lies, frauds, thefts, and rapes. The GOP response: “Good to go for 2024.”

    Reply

    • Dont Say FLA

      May 10, 2023 at 10:37 am

      Problem is, the MAGA base considers those attributes of Defelonius Javina Trump’s as being “great.” And the MAGA base rules the roost. All the cocks crow whenever Defelonious or MTG tells them, “crow now.”

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories