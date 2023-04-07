April 6, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Donald Trump holds 15-point lead in Iowa over Ron DeSantis

A.G. GancarskiApril 6, 20234min1

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis tells Hillsdale College audience he’s not a ‘dictator’

Culture WarsHeadlines

At Hillsdale, Ron DeSantis says New College will be a ‘little Hillsdale’

HeadlinesJax

JAXBIZ backs Jimmy Peluso, Mike Muldoon, Rahman Johnson in Jax City Council runoffs

230320-ron-desantis-donald-trump-at-war-se-315p-b13b53 (Large)
The former President leads the Florida Governor, 41% to 26%.

A new Hawkeye State poll shows Ron DeSantis with considerable ground to make up against Donald Trump.

In a survey of 608 likely Iowa caucus participants from J.L. Partners, the former President commands 41% support, 15 points ahead of the Florida Governor.

DeSantis’ 26% is far and away ahead of any other candidate or potential candidate. Former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley is the choice of 5% of respondents, with all other names polled faring even worse. 14% of respondents said they were undecided, while 6% wanted someone else.

The poll was in the field from March 25 to April 4, meaning that much of the polling was done after the former President’s indictment, with the last day of the survey being the day that Trump was arrested in Manhattan.

Both Trump and DeSantis have been to Iowa in recent weeks, and in the case of the former President, the Governor was a topic of his remarks. Trump hammered DeSantis on his previous positions on entitlements for senior citizens and ethanol mandates, the latter an issue of particular importance in the state.

DeSantis “strongly opposed ethanol. Do you know that? And we don’t even know if he’s running, but I might as well tell you if he’s not running, I’ll say he was fine on ethanol,” Trump joked.

“He strongly opposed ethanol and fought against it at every turn and he’s going to do that again because people that come out early for something, that’s where they go, that’s what it is. So, you know, he may do something politically but he was very, very bad on ethanol and fought it all the way,” Trump noted.

DeSantis stuck to a familiar script during his stop in the Hawkeye State, which was functionally a promotional visit for his recently-released book on March 10. At that point, polling from the Des Moines Register showed the Governor essentially in a dead heat with Trump. This new poll tells a different story, however.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis tells Hillsdale College audience he's not a 'dictator'

One comment

  • Billy the Bamboozler McBuzzard

    April 6, 2023 at 9:55 pm

    A house divided against itself cannot stand. Orange Berlusconi will run third party and split the vote if he has to. Either way, pretty much guaranteed a blue victory in 2024 because of all the doubling down with the fascism in the GOP. Rural sub-apes like marionettes to these fking hogs. They bring them nothing! Lies in exchange for votes!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories