Ron DeSantis ducks Donald Trump attacks, even as the former President hammers him

Donald Trump continues his attacks on Ron DeSantis, but the Florida Governor is still not responding in kind.

Asked in Jacksonville about ongoing controversies involving Trump — the latest being E. Jean Carroll prevailing in a civil suit against Trump with claims of sexual assault and defamation — DeSantis was coy.

“I’ve been pretty busy. I know there’s different stuff in the news, but we’ve been busy on Monday sticking it to the CCP. So they’re not buying land in Florida,” the governor said.

“Yesterday we did the biggest increase in pay for teachers, but we also protected them against mandatory deduction from school unions, more money in their paycheck and then today doing this great stuff on illegal immigration,” DeSantis added. “So that’s kind of been my focus.”

He then teased an announcement that has been months in the making.

“I may have something to say about the overall landscape for ’24 but stay tuned on that,” DeSantis said during his Wednesday remarks.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to drill DeSantis.

On Truth Social, the former President said the Florida Governor would be “working at McDonald’s” without him.

“Rupert Murdoch, ‘Worst Republican Speaker ever’ Paul Ryan, RINO KARL ROVE, The Wall Street Globalist Journal, and the rapidly disintegrating FoxNews, have gone all out, over the last 3 months, pushing and promoting Ron DeSanctimonious, a man who, without the help and Endorsement of President Donald J. Trump, would now be working at a McDonalds or, at a minimum, be far away from Tallahassee. Anyway, all of this RINO/GLOBALIST push from Election Undenier Murdoch has crushed DeSanctus in the Polls,” Trump posited.

The former President’s love for the Golden Arches is well-documented, of course, but Tuesday’s occupational attack on DeSantis is the latest in a series.

In Fort Myers last month, Trump said that without his endorsement, DeSantis would be “a lawyer someplace looking for business, if that.”