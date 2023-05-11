May 11, 2023
Jax mayoral candidate Donna Deegan rolls out bipartisan endorsements

A.G. GancarskiMay 11, 20233min0

deegan copy
2 of the 3 endorsements are from Republicans.

Democratic candidate for Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is rolling out endorsements from two Republicans and one Democrat who previously served on the City Council.

Former Council Presidents Scott Wilson (Republican) and Eric Smith (Democrat) are joined by Suzanne Jenkins, a former Republican member of the Council, in endorsements Deegan says point to “broad support from leaders across the political spectrum.”

“We share a common belief that Jacksonville needs a problem solver, not a power seeker, and that change is needed in City Hall. It’s time to unify and bring an end to the division and fear tactics that are hurting our city,” Deegan said.

“I am also sick and tired of the divisive and negative attack ads by one group in Jacksonville. While I do not always agree with Donna Deegan, I do appreciate and respect her willingness to show up and face the difficult questions,” Wilson said.

“If a candidate won’t answer your questions today, what makes you think they will do so after they assume office? I encourage citizens, especially my fellow Republicans, to carefully evaluate your choices and consider joining me in voting for Donna Deegan.”

“As a City Councilman who worked with 5 mayors, I know the qualities of a good mayor. Donna will bring fresh air, new integrity and vision to the mayor’s office,” Smith added.

Jenkins also added remarks in the Thursday release.

“For too long, Jacksonville has run under a ‘business as usual’ mindset that leaves so many of our residents behind. It’s time for our city to unite behind a leader who is committed to transparency, equity, and growth for the future that works for all, not just a select few,” Jenkins said. “I believe that leader is Donna Deegan, and I am proud to endorse her to be the next mayor of Jacksonville at a time in which we desperately need positive change.”

Early voting extends through Sunday in the race between Deegan and Republican Daniel Davis, and Democrats are nearing a +4 advantage in early voting and mail combined, with Republicans likely to dominate Election Day turnout as usual.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

