Another 2024 poll finds Ron DeSantis below 20% ahead of campaign launch

Yet another national poll shows Ron DeSantis has ground to make up when he becomes a formal candidate for President.
“Former President Donald Trump leads the Republican Primary field, receiving 49% of Republican support, a 5-point increase since March 2023 (44%), followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (19%). For DeSantis, this is an 11-point drop since March 2023 (30%),” reads the latest memo accompanying the Reuters/Ipsos survey.
The survey sampled 1,642 Republicans between May 9 and May 15.
The poll also consulted independent voters, who can participate in Primaries in many states. Trump was ahead of DeSantis with them as well, 17% to 8%.
The poll result continues a troubling trend nationally for the Governor, who supporters hope will get a jolt when he actually launches the active campaign.
A survey from I&I/Tipp Insights shows DeSantis behind Trump, 55% to 17%. In April, the spread was a more modest 47% to 23%.
A survey of 436 likely GOP Primary voters conducted April 24-27 by McLaughlin and Associates shows DeSantis mustering just 16% in a crowded field, with Trump drawing 52% support.
An Emerson College poll in the field in late April had DeSantis 46 points behind Trump, with DeSantis also pulling in 16%.
These polls diverge from the FiveThirtyEight average of polls, which shows a Trump trend in aggregate. The former President leads DeSantis 53% to 21% on average, with Mike Pence at 6% and Nikki Haley at 4%.
Trump has offered commentary on DeSantis’ poll numbers as recently as Sunday, mocking the Governor’s name, as is his tendency.
“Rob DeSanctimonious and his poll numbers are dropping like a rock — I would almost be inclined to say, these are record ‘falls.’ The question: Is ‘Rob’ just young, inexperienced and naive or, more troubling, is he a fool who has no idea what he is doing. We already have one of those in office, we don’t need another one,” he posted to Truth Social.
One comment
Dont Say FLA
May 17, 2023 at 10:19 am
Everywhere Rhonda goes and people meet him, his numbers drop. Announce and hit the road, Rhonda! Do it! Do it now! ASAP! Assuming the Resign To Run Except Rhonda is now effective specially for you to be above the law, Rhonda. Get out there and meet and greet so people can decide you and your Dont Bend Over PAC smell like old feet