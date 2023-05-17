Another 2024 poll finds Ron DeSantis below 20% ahead of campaign launch

Yet another national poll shows Ron DeSantis has ground to make up when he becomes a formal candidate for President.

“Former President Donald Trump leads the Republican Primary field, receiving 49% of Republican support, a 5-point increase since March 2023 (44%), followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (19%). For DeSantis, this is an 11-point drop since March 2023 (30%),” reads the latest memo accompanying the Reuters/Ipsos survey.

The survey sampled 1,642 Republicans between May 9 and May 15.

The poll also consulted independent voters, who can participate in Primaries in many states. Trump was ahead of DeSantis with them as well, 17% to 8%.

The poll result continues a troubling trend nationally for the Governor, who supporters hope will get a jolt when he actually launches the active campaign.

A survey from I&I/Tipp Insights shows DeSantis behind Trump, 55% to 17%. In April, the spread was a more modest 47% to 23%.

A survey of 436 likely GOP Primary voters conducted April 24-27 by McLaughlin and Associates shows DeSantis mustering just 16% in a crowded field, with Trump drawing 52% support.

An Emerson College poll in the field in late April had DeSantis 46 points behind Trump, with DeSantis also pulling in 16%.

These polls diverge from the FiveThirtyEight average of polls, which shows a Trump trend in aggregate. The former President leads DeSantis 53% to 21% on average, with Mike Pence at 6% and Nikki Haley at 4%.

Trump has offered commentary on DeSantis’ poll numbers as recently as Sunday, mocking the Governor’s name, as is his tendency.

“Rob DeSanctimonious and his poll numbers are dropping like a rock — I would almost be inclined to say, these are record ‘falls.’ The question: Is ‘Rob’ just young, inexperienced and naive or, more troubling, is he a fool who has no idea what he is doing. We already have one of those in office, we don’t need another one,” he posted to Truth Social.