Super PAC touts Ron DeSantis as ‘President for the People’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is ready to launch his presidential campaign, and his super PAC has new content for the occasion.
Never Back Down’s new 60-second spot declares DeSantis a “President for the People,” returning to familiar themes to present the Florida Governor as a vibrant and patriotic alternative to incumbent Democratic President Joe Biden.
The spot begins by positioning Biden as weak, with news conference footage on a TV showing the President saying, “There’s nothing special about being an American. None of you can define for me what being an American is.”
From there, a series of shots intended as apocalyptic visions: mass shootings, newscasters bemoaning inflation, border crossings, riots in the streets, a drag queen, and Biden toasting China’s Xi Jinping.
“America has fallen,” the narrator and graphic say, setting up the introduction of DeSantis as the singular figure who can help the country restore its national pride.
“Who will stand?” the narrator continues. “From a family of steelworkers, Ron DeSantis served our nation.”
Shots of steel being forged and of his military service give way to the Governor’s oratory.
“When the world went mad, we stood as the citadel of freedom,” DeSantis says, with shots of Dr. Anthony Fauci and someone wearing a mask due to fear of COVID-19 offered as juxtaposition.
“Freedom is here to stay,” the Governor continues, as triumphant characters peel off their COVID-19 masks.
DeSantis “stood for what is right,” the narrator continues, over a graphic proclaiming him a “leader that will save the nation.”
Shots of the Governor signing legislation banning trans athletes from women’s sports follow, juxtaposed over cheering crowds and more jump cuts of drag queens and a book called “Woke Baby.”
“We fight the ‘woke’ in the schools, We fight the ‘woke’ in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender,” the Governor vows.
The super PAC shared the ad first with POLITICO Playbook, but you can see it below.
4 comments
Dont Say FLA
May 24, 2023 at 8:26 am
Rhonda, the Purple People Hater, is for the people? Which people? The people as defined by the US Constitution as written? Property owning white males? Okay yeah I can see that. Agree!
We fight the woke in schools
May 24, 2023 at 8:28 am
We fight the woke in schools, but we let the bullets fly!
Never Back Down
May 24, 2023 at 8:29 am
Never Back Down, except when it’s YOUR uterus we’re talking about.
Money shots from Gitmo
May 24, 2023 at 8:34 am
Why didn’t they include shots of Ron’s military service as prison guard at Guantanamo Bay? Everyone already all saw those pictures, so those pictures were not required. Yeah, that’s the ticket!