Florida pols react to launch of Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign

The formal launch of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign is prompting reactions from allies and critics alike.

A sample of those reactions is below.

Former President Donald Trump: “I got 1.2 Million more votes in Florida than DeSanctus. Also, Bill Hemmer at FoxNews just used an old April Poll showing me leading by 51% to 25%. Why doesn’t Fox get a more up to date poll, 72% to 18%, with the other candidates much lower. Just like 2016!!! It’s why people are leaving FoxNews. P.S. Without me, DeSanctus would have lost the Primary and the General. Thank you President Trump!”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat: ““Ron DeSantis is an extremist whose dangerous and discriminatory policies have been a disaster for Florida. Under his oppressive and cruel direction, Florida’s voting rights are gutted, women’s rights are dismantled, books are banned, and LGBTQ people are being erased. His tyrannical ways of using division and prejudice must never venture beyond the Florida line. It is our job to let the whole country know that Ron DeSantis is a vindictive and malicious ideologue who only panders to his base of extremists. We cannot and will not let him re-write America’s history and push his politics of distortion, bigotry, and fear on the American people. His announcement is the beginning of the end of his career of persecution, discrimination, and vengefulness.”

State Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican and Trump supporter: “The governor has a bright future but the need for President Trump should trump any political ambition as we work to restore America’s greatness. President Trump got the job done before and he’ll do it again on behalf of all Americans.”

State Rep. Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat: “America, Governor Ron DeSantis is a tantrum-throwing bully who threatens our ability to live our lives free from tyranny and oppression. He’s bought and paid for by the wealthy corporate elites while he sacrifices the health, safety, livelihoods, and futures of all Floridians. Ron DeSantis has relentlessly attacked our freedoms, signing a near-total abortion ban, implementing permitless carry of hidden, loaded guns that makes us less safe, and enforcing unconstitutional laws that are costing Floridians millions to defend in court. This is a warning for all Americans: do not trust Ron DeSantis because he’ll always do what’s best for his own political career while the people get left further behind. And while Americans of all races, places, and backgrounds value our fundamental freedoms, Ron DeSantis will take all that we hold dear if it means taking another step up the political ladder.”

Former state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, an Orlando Democrat: “Ron DeSantis relentlessly attacked my LGBTQ family and cost our region $1 BILLION economic development deal with his crazy. His culture wars ruined people’s lives and caused lasting damage to our local economy. Our fight to take Florida back from extremists is beyond personal.”

Jasmine Burney-Clark, founder of Equal Ground: “For nearly five years, Ron DeSantis has run the state of Florida into the ground. From racist attacks against Black and Brown Floridians, to culture wars waged on our LGBTQ+ community, the only people Ron DeSantis will accept in his America is the straight white man. As Black Floridians we have seen first-hand the hate and vitriol that he spews against minorities and how at every turn he has worked to undo our rights and dismantle our democracy. There is no way to sugarcoat it, Ron DeSantis will destroy America. That is not hyperbole or subjective. America thrives when all people — Black, Brown, gay, straight, religious, non-religious — have the power to survive and be heard. Everything is on the line in 2024. We are fighting for our democracy and for the lives of Americans we continue to lose at the hands of Republican inaction. Don’t be fooled, all Ron DeSantis knows how to do is silence those who dissent, and history has shown us that is how countries fail.”

Marjorie Dannenfelser, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America president: “Ron DeSantis has continually delivered for the people of Florida, transforming the Sunshine State from a late-term abortion haven to one of the best states in the nation for unborn children and mothers. His record proves that going on offense works to defeat pro-abortion extremists, and he does not back down from a worthy fight, whether it is standing up for parents’ right to protect their children or safeguarding unborn babies when their hearts are beating and when they can feel pain. In the 2024 presidential contest, it is critical that pro-life candidates show bold leadership and lay out a clear policy platform in contrast to their opponents who support abortion on demand up until birth, paid for by taxpayers. The pro-life movement is looking for a national defender of life who will proudly advocate a minimum national standard to protect unborn children from painful abortions at least by 15 weeks — a standard backed by 72% of Americans — and who will work tirelessly to build consensus and gather the votes necessary in Congress. We look forward to DeSantis and all contenders further outlining their pro-life vision and platform as the primary unfolds.”

Erick Erickson, Republican commentator: “It appears more and more that the DeSantis team laid a trap for the Trump team, and the Trump team fell into it. By letting Trump set an anti-DeSantis narrative in the press over the last two months, DeSantis saw Trump’s oppo revealed and gets to pivot around it out of the gate.”

Rick Wilson, The Lincoln Project co-founder: “Well good morning Mr. and Mrs. America, and all the ships at sea. Today is the day Ron DeSantis emerges from his cocoon, blossoms into a beautiful butterfly, flutters around the forests of Elon, and then is eaten by a giant buzzard named Donald Trump.”