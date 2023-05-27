Ron DeSantis rips ‘delusional’ Donald Trump over Florida crime claims

Florida’s Governor is fuming over Donald Trump’s “delusional” disses of crime in the Sunshine State.
“Florida’s crime rate is at a 50 year low. That’s just a fact and it hit a 50 year low during my administration,” Ron DeSantis told Ben Shapiro Friday. “It’s hit a 50 year low while crime has been spiking in other places around the country.”
DeSantis’ assertions are a belated response to slashing Trump attacks on Truth Social months ago.
“Florida ranked Third Worst in Murder, Third Worst in Rape, and Third Worst in Aggravated Assault. For 2022, Jacksonville was ranked as one of the Top 25 Major Crime Cities in the Country, with Tampa and Orlando not doing much better,” Trump contended.
DeSantis suggested that migration patterns proved that people understood Florida was safe.
“One of the main reasons families have moved to Florida since I’ve been Governor is because of public safety because they know we’re a law and order state. So that’s delusional to say that somehow Florida, you know, has bad crime and you can see that in the migration patterns, people are leaving high crime areas and they’re coming here,” DeSantis told Shapiro.
Unsurprisingly, Trump had contradicted his March points in a Truth Social post the month before.
“People are fleeing from New York to Florida (and other places) because of high TAXES and out of control CRIME,” Trump asserted in February, in a post that credited Rick Scott and Charlie Crist, DeSantis’ predecessors as Governor, with the positive momentum.
2 comments
Dont Say FLA
May 27, 2023 at 2:57 pm
People fled high density areas because of Covid. They relocated to places of low property values so they’d have piles of cash leftover and not have to work for a while or perhaps even never work again. That’s it. That’s all. Not sure why anyone brags about being a Covid fleeing destination. All it means are you have lower density and lower property values. It means where you’re in charge, it kind of sucks and nobody really wants to be there, so refugees went there to get away from the crowds of people.
Rhonda Rhonda Rhonda
May 27, 2023 at 3:10 pm
Florida State Gov will tell you crime is the lowest in 50 years, but the FBI Crime Data Explorer shows violent crime went up from 2019 to 2020, with 2020 being the most recent year for which data is available on the FBI Crime Data Explorer.
Why do you lie, Rhonda? Why do you lie, when the facts are readily available for proving you’re a liar?
Did Florida stop issuing jaywalking tickets, so the total number of offenses dropped, therefore crime is down?
Is that your story? And you’re sticking to it, Rhonda?
Despite your Ivy League degrees from Yarvard and Hale, you are not a very bright one, Rhonda. You might be smart for Florida, but that don’t mean you’re smart.