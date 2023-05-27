Ron DeSantis rips ‘delusional’ Donald Trump over Florida crime claims

Florida’s Governor is fuming over Donald Trump’s “delusional” disses of crime in the Sunshine State.

“Florida’s crime rate is at a 50 year low. That’s just a fact and it hit a 50 year low during my administration,” Ron DeSantis told Ben Shapiro Friday. “It’s hit a 50 year low while crime has been spiking in other places around the country.”

DeSantis’ assertions are a belated response to slashing Trump attacks on Truth Social months ago.

“Florida ranked Third Worst in Murder, Third Worst in Rape, and Third Worst in Aggravated Assault. For 2022, Jacksonville was ranked as one of the Top 25 Major Crime Cities in the Country, with Tampa and Orlando not doing much better,” Trump contended.

DeSantis suggested that migration patterns proved that people understood Florida was safe.

“One of the main reasons families have moved to Florida since I’ve been Governor is because of public safety because they know we’re a law and order state. So that’s delusional to say that somehow Florida, you know, has bad crime and you can see that in the migration patterns, people are leaving high crime areas and they’re coming here,” DeSantis told Shapiro.

Unsurprisingly, Trump had contradicted his March points in a Truth Social post the month before.

“People are fleeing from New York to Florida (and other places) because of high TAXES and out of control CRIME,” Trump asserted in February, in a post that credited Rick Scott and Charlie Crist, DeSantis’ predecessors as Governor, with the positive momentum.