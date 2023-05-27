May 27, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Disney World governing board member quits three months into the job

Gabrielle RussonMay 27, 20233min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Lev Parnas claims to have spurred Ron DeSantis’ evolution on marijuana

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Exclusive: Here’s audio from the secret Ron DeSantis ‘24 debriefing to donors

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Exclusive: Donors fret whether Ron DeSantis abortion ban will turn off pro-choice backers

REEDY CREEK 5 (Large) (1)
There's a vacancy on Disney World's governing board after Michael Sasso unexpectedly resigned.

A Gov. Ron DeSantis-appointee on the Disney World board will have a short tenure.

Michael Sasso has resigned after three months on the job.

His unexpected departure comes as his wife, Judge Meredith Sasso, was appointed by the Governor to serve on the Florida Supreme Court this week.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight Board, formerly known as Reedy Creek,  was not able to immediately provide any additional information.

DeSantis’ office also did not immediately respond to a request to release Sasso’s resignation letter or say when the Governor is expected to name Sasso’s replacement when Florida Politics reached out Saturday morning.

Advertisement

Sasso is a Winter Park attorney whose specialty is “professional liability, defective construction, business and shareholder disputes, election law,” according to his website. He did not respond to a request for comment Saturday morning.

DeSantis had appointed five members who were Republican loyalists with connections and donors to the board in late February shortly after signing a bill that gave him the power to take control of the board and replace the members who previously had been selected by Disney. Board members are not paid for their work.

Whoever replaces Sasso could also find himself or herself caught up in a legal battle with Disney.

Disney is suing the board members and DeSantis in federal court as the company accused Florida officials of retaliation for speaking out over a controversial law last year that bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms up until third grade.

The tourism board countersued Disney in Orange Circuit Court in response and has accused Disney of trying to illegally seize control of the special taxing district by making long-term development deals with the outgoing board before the state took it over.

Since the state’s takeover, tourism board has acted swiftly.

The board hired a new administrator who is in charge of day-to-day operations at the district that serves as like a municipal government, providing roads, utilities and emergency services to the massive Disney World Resort property.

Board members have said they want to look into developing affordable housing on the district property for employees.

Tourism board members also have vowed to be more transparent, making meeting agendas more available online and live-streaming meetings.

Board member Ron Peri said he has regularly received hate mail since being appointed.

“Nothing could have prepared me for this,” he said earlier this month.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLev Parnas claims to have spurred Ron DeSantis' evolution on marijuana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories