Florida GOP Chair blames ‘bloody Primary’ for Democratic mayoral win in Jax

Christian Ziegler‘s Republican Party of Florida took a loss in Jacksonville when Donna Deegan was elected Mayor earlier this month.
Deegan won by roughly four points, bringing an end to eight years of Republican control of the Mayor’s Office.
In a Twitter Space Tuesday, Ziegler reflected on the Democratic win, which happened despite a Republican turnout edge. He contended that unresolved issues from the Primary negated Republican over-performance in turnout, along with potential issues of “candidate quality.”
“It’s a D +4 but we actually had a Republican +3.2 advantage when it came to turnout. So that’s a +7.2 turnout. If you give me a +7.2 performance by the Republicans, you know, I’ll take that pretty much anywhere in the state,” Ziegler said, contending “the turnout was there … the GOP voters were there.”
Ziegler acknowledged “independents and maybe some of the Republicans that broke” toward Deegan and away from Republican Daniel Davis, adding that “from a party perspective, our job is to just get the voters out there.”
“It wasn’t enough because some of these, you know, voters broke and the question is why did they break?” Ziegler noted.
In part, he said the voters “broke” the way they did because of a fractured local Republican Party.
“The Democrats kind of went a little bit unscathed through the Primary, but you had the Republican, you know, was in a very contested Primary, very brutal Primary,” Ziegler said, referring to the battle ahead of the March election between Davis and defeated candidates LeAnna Cumber and Al Ferraro.
Despite the fact that Davis spent heavily in attempts to define Cumber and Ferraro, two conservatives on the City Council, as liberal, Ziegler focused on Cumber’s spending, saying “she raised like two or three million bucks that just went directly towards attacking him.”
“And because of that, he was the eventual nominee that got attacked so much right after the Primary, he was polling double digits down and we saw that tighten up, the closer he got to Election Day, the farther away he got from the Primary, but it just wasn’t enough time to recover when you have one of these brutal primaries,” Ziegler said.
Ziegler then suggested that “candidate quality” could have been an issue.
“I’m not sure, I mean, people can debate that either way, but I do know that you can see where a bloody Primary is going to affect our race and I’d like to avoid those as much as we can,” Ziegler said.
2 comments
Ed's Marxist Spin-off 👍
May 31, 2023 at 9:18 am
These cartoon characters do nothing after they win. Go around hobnobbing and making false promises. Only senators and congressmen make any sort of difference and even they just fight each other for show. Making a big ass out of the American people while shoveling mountains of money to the rich.
Dorothy GIllette
May 31, 2023 at 9:40 am
Interesting analysis from the Florida GOP, who totally missed the actual causes for the loss of their candidate. First, Mr. Davis is not a good public speaker, nor did he show up in communities that were “not like him” for debates, nor did he take time to listen to the issues that faced the people who were “not like him”. His messages were all the same and he did not deviate from the messaging pushed out to him by his handlers. His attack ads were all the same hateful messages and images and he went after everyone with the same wrath. Going after Cumber and Ferraro, who are two respected members of our community, was not smart as their people crossed over party lines to vote Democrat in this election. While these two former candidates did not endorse the Democrat candidate,
their Republican voters did not like the way they were bullied and showed it at the polls. Not a nice way to do business, especially to people who live in your community and that you expect to work with as a Mayor to represent all the people in Jacksonville. Donna Deegan did reach out to “all the people” in all parts of Jacksonville. She did not once throw hateful messages back at Davis and only told the people in Jacksonville what she could and would do for them. She attended debates and actually sat down and listened to issues that were of concern to the people she hoped to represent in our city. In listening to her speak, I heard those messages from others coming out of her own mouth, letting me know that she was indeed listening.
Bottom line, people don’t like negative ugly talk and bullying of others, didn’t our Mothers teach us better than that? Well, apparently some candidate didn’t get that lesson in life. Let’s move forward.