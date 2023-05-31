May 31, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis bets Iowans care about Florida Supreme Court

A.G. GancarskiMay 31, 20234min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron and Casey DeSantis talk kids, fried chicken, pro football

HeadlinesInfluence

Rush Limbaugh Way coming to Hernando County as Gov. DeSantis signs bill

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Mike Grieco: Safe Memorial Day weekend offers lessons for Spring Break

FLAPOL030723CH007
Florida's Governor suggested he may be able to do to the U.S. Supreme Court what he did to the state Supreme Court.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is campaigning for President, but he’s messaging around things he’s done as Governor.

One such transformation he’s messaging on in Iowa: changes to the Florida Supreme Court.

In Sioux City Tuesday, the Florida Governor bragged about changes he brought to the highest judicial panel in the Sunshine State.

“When I became Governor, I inherited maybe the most liberal state Supreme court in the country. There were four liberal justices, three conservative justices,” DeSantis recounted.

“My first month in office, I replaced three of the liberals with conservative justices and I’ve appointed a total of seven conservative justices to the Florida Supreme Court. We now have the most conservative state Supreme Court anywhere in the country because of those appointments.”

DeSantis has told this story before, including to the National Religious Broadcasters Convention. In those remarks (unlike Wednesday in Iowa), the Governor suggested he could create a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court also.

“You know, the U.S. Supreme Court with some of the recent appointments is in a much better spot than it’s been in a long time. But I think if you look over, you know, the next two presidential terms, there is a good chance that you could be called upon to seek replacements for Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito,” DeSantis said, referring to two conservative standard bearers.

“And the issue with that is you can’t really do better than those two. They are the gold standard for jurisprudence. And so you got to make sure that we’re appointing people who are going to be as close to that standard as possible,” DeSantis said.

The Governor noted that it could go wrong.

“If you replace a Clarence Thomas with somebody like a John Roberts or somebody like that, then you’re going to actually see the court move to the left and you can’t do that,” DeSantis said.

“I also think if you, if you look over those eight years, you very well could be called upon to replace Chief Justice John Roberts and perhaps even someone like Justice Sonia Sotomayor.”

“So it is possible that in those eight years, we’d have the opportunity to fortify Justices Alito and Thomas as well as actually make improvements with those others. And if you were able to do that, you would have a 7 to 2 conservative majority on the Supreme Court that would last a quarter century,” the Governor noted.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMike Grieco: Safe Memorial Day weekend offers lessons for Spring Break

nextRush Limbaugh Way coming to Hernando County as Gov. DeSantis signs bill

One comment

  • Ed's Marxist Spin-off 👍

    May 31, 2023 at 11:43 am

    Trump and DeSantis rallies need to be crop dusted with Fentanyl.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories