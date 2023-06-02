June 2, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis announces $25M emergency loan to Lee County after Hurricane Ian

Jacob OglesJune 2, 20234min4

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis vetoes two bills from the, including top priority of Kathleen Passidomo

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis mocks Joe Biden for ‘stumbling around’ after Air Force Academy fall

HeadlinesOrlando

LGBTQ+ people flock to Florida for Gay Days festival

Hurricane Ian
The funding should bridge the gap under federal relief is delivered.

Lee County will receive another $25 million though the Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan Program.

The Florida Legislature extended and replenished the program this Legislative Session in the wake of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Ian made landfall in Lee County in September, becoming one of the costliest storms in U.S. history.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the latest emergency loan, which will be used to bridge the gap for local governments fronting hurricane recovery costs while awaiting federal relief dollars.

Previously, the Governor’s Office announced an $11.9 million loan to Fort Myers Beach, a barrier island community hit especially hard.

“I’m proud to announce Lee County is the second local government to receive a Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan to keep them on their feet as they focus on their continued recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian,” DeSantis said.

“Thanks to the Florida Legislature for working quickly to implement this program, to bridge the gap for these local governments until their revenues recover.”

Any local governments in declared disaster areas for Hurricanes Ian and Nicole can apply for the funding and must document a substantial loss in tax revenue from one of those storms. The Department of Economic Opportunity administers the loan program and said more money will be directed to communities soon.

“Gov. DeSantis has boldly led the state’s response and recovery efforts following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, deploying every available resource to help Floridians and communities in their recovery efforts,” said DEO Acting Secretary Meredith Ivey.

“Today’s announcement is another demonstration of his ongoing commitment to helping local governments like Lee County while they continue to recover. We encourage eligible local governments to apply for this relief.”

Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, who represents a portion of Lee County, heralded the award.

“The Governor’s commitment to Southwest Florida is phenomenal,” the Naples Republican said. “Together, we authored the Bridge Loan Program during the Special Session to help communities in Southwest Florida, including Lee County, continue their operations.

“The program is modeled after the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, which the Governor activates during an emergency. Loans are provided interest-free. Our communities brought this concern to our attention earlier this year, and together we took quick action to help make our communities whole.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHow Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy struck a debt limit deal and staved off a catastrophe

nextGov. DeSantis vetoes two bills from the, including top priority of Kathleen Passidomo

4 comments

  • Terri

    June 2, 2023 at 12:05 pm

    How mighty white of him!

    Reply

  • Dirtbag DeSantis

    June 2, 2023 at 12:28 pm

    “eMErGencY”.

    How long ago was that storm?

    LOAN?!?!

    Reply

  • Modela

    June 2, 2023 at 12:31 pm

    A loan? What happened to all those millions sent to Casey DeSantis for hurricane relief? These people are shady.

    Reply

  • Michael K

    June 2, 2023 at 1:07 pm

    LOAN????

    The gu who rails against the Feds while taking Federal dollars (thank you, Blue states) issues a LOAN to a Florida county hit by a hurricane???

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories