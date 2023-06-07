Marco Rubio wishes he’d attacked Chris Christie in 2016 debate

Florida’s senior Senator is setting the record straight about a perception that he lost the 2016 presidential campaign because of Chris Christie.
In a fiery tweet Tuesday evening, Marco Rubio lashed out at “lazy and dumb” commentators who mistook a rough moment in a debate for being the end of his campaign. Then he offered a damning indictment to his strategy, even as the reaction was in real time.
“(The New Hampshire) debate sucked because instead of hitting back when attacked like I wanted to, I listened to advice about ‘pivoting’ & not ‘punching down’ on a CC who was at 7% & about to drop out. But it didn’t end my campaign,” Rubio added.
“After NH I finished 2nd in SC & NV, won 3 primaries, almost won Virginia on Super Tuesday, finished with the 3rd most delegates behind (Donald) Trump’s historic campaign & was reelected twice by 8 & 17 points.”
While Rubio did continue the campaign after Christie left the presidential race, Christie’s putdown of the Senator was memorably ferocious.
“Every morning, when I wake up, I think about, what kind of problem do I need to solve for the people who actually elected me? It’s a different experience. It’s a much different experience,” Christie said, referring to his executive experience as New Jersey Governor.
From there, he unfavorably compared Rubio to the current President.
“And the fact is, Marco, you shouldn’t compare yourself to Joe Biden. And you shouldn’t say that’s what we’re doing. Here is exactly what we’re doing. You have not been involved in a consequential decision where you had to be held accountable. You just simply haven’t.”
Christie wasn’t finished. He trashed Rubio’s debate style.
“The drive by shot at the beginning with incorrect and incomplete information and then the memorized 25 second speech that is exactly what his advisers gave him,” Christie chided.
3 comments
Michael K
June 7, 2023 at 7:03 am
Poor Little “grab a drink of water” Marco has never found a spine, a heart, or courage to do what’s right for anyone but himself. A profile in cowardice.
Dont Say FLA
June 7, 2023 at 7:35 am
If Little Marco still has that glass of water and wants to do good for Floridians, might I suggest he throw that water onto Casey Anthony DeSantis.
EARL PITTS AMERICAN
June 7, 2023 at 8:04 am
Good morning America,
Just a couple of nuggets of wisdom to put in your lunch box and take to work with you:
1.) If wishes were horses beggers would ride.
2.) If you are a serious contender for POTUS (or any political office) mentally practice how to gracefully disengage from any and all inquiries even remotely related to Rubio. The guy, Rubio, is politically toxic. *speical advisory to The Ronald – The Donald is well aware of the scientifically proven “Rubio Political Toxic Syndrom” [RPTS]. THE DONALD will be very tricky in getting THE RONALD, in a momentarly laps of “debate fatiuge” to inadvertantly step in a carefully laid out pile of [RPTS]. Remember THE DONALD is very very good at this. I, Earl Pitts American, suggest THE RONALD practice, practice, and practice some more to be able to gracefully side step even the most ingenious Rubio Trap THE DONALD will carefully set you up to step in.
Try this mental exercise throughout your every waking hour: “Rubio-Disengage – Rubio – Disengage….and on and on until it becomes a part of the tissue in your brain…Rubio – Disengage….
Thank you America,
This mornings debate practice nuggets of Pure “D” genious have been brought to you by the good folks down at The Earl Pitts American Fan Club just off Hwy A – 1A next to the Asian Massage Parlor.
Earl Pitts American