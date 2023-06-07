June 7, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

At border security roundtable, Ron DeSantis discounts bad 2024 polls

A.G. GancarskiJune 7, 20233min4

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Policy Project affordable housing report highlights tough challenge with workable solutions

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Diagnosis for 6.7.23: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy

HeadlinesInfluence

Ricky Polston, former Florida Supreme Court Justice, to leave Citizens Property Insurance

Arizona DeSantis
'You don't do a poll a year out and say that that's how the election runs out.'

The immigration crisis is bad. But the state of political polling isn’t particularly good either.

That’s one takeaway from Ron DeSantis’ border security “roundtable” in Sierra Vista, Arizona, where he discounted Presidential Primary surveys that show him way behind former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race.

DeSantis referenced internal polling released to favored outlets by his affiliated Never Back Down super PAC: “Did you see the Iowa poll that just came out?”

“I mean, we can talk about polls all day long. I mean, I think that, you know, you’ve seen some great stuff,” DeSantis added. “I can tell you, when you run in these things, you run and you persuade people. I mean, that’s the whole point of it.”

DeSantis then suggested early polls don’t matter that much, arguing “you don’t do a poll a year out and say that that’s how the election runs out.”

The Governor used his own statewide elections to argue that point.

“I mean, if that were the case, you know, I wouldn’t have been elected in the first place as Governor,” DeSantis said. “And even my re-election, I had people saying we were going to win by a couple of percentage points. We won by 20 percentage points.”

DeSantis is “excited about the enthusiasm we’ve generated,” and promises “a lot of really good stuff over the ensuing weeks and months.” Polling averages nationally and in the early states suggest that he will need that.

The Race to the White House national average has DeSantis trailing Trump, 53% to 22%.

In Iowa, DeSantis trails Trump, 52% to 23% on average. New Hampshire is a bit closer, with Trump leading 42% to 20%. In South Carolina, Trump leads 41% to 21%. And in Nevada, Trump leads 53% to 21%.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis defends sending migrant flight to California

nextBetz Farm sale in limbo as Citrus County denies third extension

4 comments

  • Ron DeStupid

    June 7, 2023 at 4:23 pm

    This clown managed to wage a war with Florida’s two largest industries; Tourism & Agriculture, and now he wonders why his approval ratings are circling the drain?

    Can’t fix stupid.

    Reply

    • Ron DeSantis, Can I Take Your Order, Please?

      June 7, 2023 at 4:34 pm

      He has been on a one-way ride to the bottom of White Supremacy.
      💩💩💩💩💩💩💩

      Reply

  • Cucked Whites Go To The Back

    June 7, 2023 at 4:32 pm

    Degenerate Whites are being cuckolded in law, politics and business. Sports? Decades ago.

    The White minority underclass will be our fruit-pickers; Sundays off!

    Reply

  • Rob Desantos

    June 7, 2023 at 4:59 pm

    Like this lil guy or his boss Casey know anything about presidential elections.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories