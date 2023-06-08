Donald Trump says he’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents

Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a federal prosecution that is arguably the most perilous of multiple legal threats against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.
The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment.
Trump is currently in Bedminster, New Jersey. A person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to discuss it publicly said Trump’s lawyers were contacted by prosecutors shortly before he announced on his Truth Social platform that he had been indicted.
Trump said he is due in court Tuesday afternoon in Miami.
5 comments
Michael K
June 8, 2023 at 8:47 pm
It’s about time.
Florida Man2
June 8, 2023 at 9:01 pm
It comes down to this. Are we a country based on laws or a country based on politicians/personalities? If its the former, Trump should be tried and if guilty, convicted. If the later, then we are basically electing kings who can do whatever they want while in/out of office.
PeterH
June 8, 2023 at 9:06 pm
Georgia is up next! Lock him up or fine him the amount to complete the investigation and search for the documents. Such a man child!
PeterH
June 8, 2023 at 9:03 pm
No surprise. The 7 charges are significant and Trump’s Mar A Largo workers celebrated on the news!
Earl Pitts American
June 8, 2023 at 9:15 pm
Good evening America
The left hates Trump BUT they really hope to run against him again. They are afarid of Desantis though.
I’m sorry for any trama my true words of pure “D” solid gold wisdom are causing the dook 4 brains leftist readership here at our beloved online host F. P.
But knowing is 1/2 the battle if you are ever going to overcome your leftist handicap and rise to the glorious hights of a man like me, Earl Pitts American.
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts “Glorious Man Of Wisdom” American