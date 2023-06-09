Ron DeSantis vows to ‘restore’ the name of Fort Bragg in North Carolina

During his Friday night keynote speech in Greensboro at the North Carolina Republican Party State Convention, Ron DeSantis pledged to bring back a controversial name to an in-state fort.

The Governor said he looked forward “to as President restoring the name of Fort Bragg to our great military base in Fayetteville, North Carolina.”

“And thank the people that have served there. And they’re proud of their service there. It’s an iconic name and iconic base. We’re not going to let political correctness run amok in North Carolina,” DeSantis said to cheers.

Fort Bragg was renamed “Fort Liberty” earlier this month, on the recommendation of the Department of Defense‘s Commission on the Naming of Items. The goal was changing names of facilities “that commemorate the Confederate States of America or any person who served voluntarily with the Confederate States of America.”

DeSantis’ vow to restore the confederate name to the fort comes on a day when President Joe Biden visited the fort to announce plans to help military spouses.

Fort Bragg was originally named after Braxton Bragg, a commander for the Confederate States of America during the Civil War.

A native of Warrenton, North Carolina, Bragg was in his position until 1863, when after a defeat at Chattanooga, he was removed from that lead role at his request and became a military advisor for Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

Despite his relegation, he would go on to be the on-the-scene commander during Confederate defeats throughout the war, including a failed attempt to protect the port in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Rather than lead protection of the port, Bragg stayed behind at the fort away from the fray, to the consternation of the fort’s commander.

Beset by interpersonal conflicts throughout the war, the defeated Confederate would seem to be a poor namesake for an American fort in the 21st Century. However, as President, DeSantis would restore that ignominious name to glory.