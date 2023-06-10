Migrant flight gripes continue from Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is continuing his grousing over flights commissioned by Ron DeSantis that brought undocumented immigrants to Sacramento.

Newsom told Fox News host Sean Hannity that the flights that brought people from Texas to California, paid for by Florida taxpayers, were a “stunt,” “embarrassing” and “pathetic.”

The comments are part of a full-length interview Hannity will run on his Monday show, and are the latest illustration that the spat about the flights will continue into at least a second week of news coverage.

This week during an official “border security roundtable” in Arizona, DeSantis defended the flights.

“So here’s the thing, these sanctuary jurisdictions are part of the reason we have this problem because they have endorsed and agitated for these types of open border policies,” DeSantis said in Sierra Vista.

“They have bragged that they are sanctuary jurisdictions. They attack the previous administration’s efforts to try to have border security. And so that’s the policies they’ve taken out and then when they have to deal with the fruits of that, they all of a sudden become very, very upset about that.”

These remarks came after Newsom slandered DeSantis as a “small, pathetic man.”

“This isn’t Martha’s Vineyard,” the California Governor tweeted, referring to a previous migrant flight paid for by Florida taxpayers. “Kidnapping charges?”

DeSantis blames California and other sanctuary jurisdictions for offering sweet deals to undocumented immigrants.

“A place like California, they give benefits, they give unemployment checks, they do all that. And so you can see why some of those folks were interested in going that direction in Florida,” DeSantis said in Arizona. “We’ve gone the opposite way.”

“You know, we say we have a legal workforce, we’re not going to have benefits, we’re not going to do that and basically trying to disincentivize it,” he continued. “Other states have tried to incentivize it. And so I think they should be the ones to pay to do it.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who is reportedly probing the matter of whether migrants were lured onto these flights under false pretenses, called the action “disgusting and morally bankrupt.”

DeSantis preferred to address fiscal bankruptcy in his comments, contrasting California’s “deficit” to Florida’s “surplus.” The Governor also noted the Florida Legislature gave him budgetary authority to continue these migrant flights, which have been part of his messaging as much as his strategy in recent months.

As a 2024 candidate, DeSantis has turned last year’s flights to Martha’s Vineyard into a Primary-state crowd-pleasing line.