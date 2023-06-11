Heat, down 3-1, try to stay alive tonight

It’s a desperate time for the Miami Heat. After a remarkable Cinderella season, the Heat face a win-or-go-home game in the NBA Finals tonight. To stay alive in the series, the Heat must win on the road against a confident Denver Nuggets team one win away from clinching the club’s first NBA championships.

If Miami can win in the Rockies, they can force a game six in Miami. Then, who knows?

It won’t be easy, Denver lost just seven home games in the regular season and the only postseason game they’ve lost at home was Game 2 of the Finals to the Heat. Miami will have to win two more games in Denver if they are to win the championship.

“It’s going to be a gnarly game in Denver that is built for the competitors that we have in our locker room,” Heat head coach Eric Spoelstra said. “We get an opportunity to play a super-competitive game in a great environment.”

Game five tips off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time in Denver.

Also today, the two best teams in baseball continue their series as the Tampa Bay Rays (47-20) and the Texas Rangers (41-22) continue their series in St. Petersburg. The two teams have split the first two games of a three-game set. Is it a vital series in the big picture? No. But if the Rays are going to make a playoff run, they have to perform well against the top teams in baseball, and this afternoon’s 1:40 p.m. EDT game provides that opportunity for the Rays.