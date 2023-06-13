Personnel note: Jason Rodriguez, John Learn move up at BayCare

BayCare has promoted Jason Rodriguez to Director of Government Relations and John Learn to Government Relations Manager, effective immediately.

Rodriguez worked in the Attorney General’s Office under then-AG Pam Bondi before joining the BayCare team as a Government Relations Manager five years ago.

BayCare Chief of Staff and Chief Communications Officer Keri Eisenbeis said, “During that time, he has delivered numerous wins for our patients, team members, and physicians. Moreover, over the last two years, Jason has been the senior member of the government relations team, helping on-board and develop new team members as they have joined us.”

In his new role, he will oversee our government relations efforts at the federal, state and local levels. He succeeds Clint Shouppe, who has held the position on an interim basis for the past five months.

Rodriguez earned his undergraduate degree in political science from Florida State University and his law degree from Stetson University. He, his wife Kellye, and their 1-year-old son, Isaac, live in Tampa.

Learn, meanwhile, joined BayCare two years ago as a Government Relations Strategist. A Tampa resident, Learn previously worked on former Rep. Ben Diamond’s congressional campaign as a finance assistant and as a legislative aide to former Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz of Tampa.

“John has worked closely with Jason and the team to support our policy agenda, and I have seen him grow into an exceptional advocate for BayCare,” Eisenbeis said. “While John will be the primary point person for federal issues, we have structured the team so that everyone has the comfort and knowledge to work on issues across all areas of government.”

She added that Learn “is an avid Premier League fan. Unclear yet what he thinks about the move of (Lionel) Messi to Miami.”

BayCare is hunting for an additional Government Relations Manager who will focus on state issues.