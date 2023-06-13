Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.13.23

Good Tuesday morning.

Tucker/Hall is hiring Clay Hollis as a vice president based out of the Tampa office.

“I’ve known the Tucker/Hall team for many years, and I am excited to take on this new position with them,” said Hollis. “Tucker/Hall’s mission to provide clients with premier strategic solutions is one I am ready to reinforce and expand on. The firm has a strong reputation throughout the state, and I am glad to be part of this exceptional team.”

Hollis brings significant political experience to the firm. He spent five years in Washington working under former U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney; Hollis began as a staff assistant and eventually became Senior Legislative Assistant.

After working under Rooney, Hollis moved back to Florida and focused his expertise on Tallahassee. He served as the Director of External Affairs at the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services under former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and later joined Port Tampa Bay as Chief of Staff to President and CEO Paul Anderson. In that role, Hollis focused primarily on the port’s government relations activities.

As a vice president with Tucker/Hall, Hollis will now work to solve complicated issues for the firm’s clients and provide strategic advice informed by his experience in the government relations sector.

“Clay’s extensive experience in politics and policy, and his strong Florida roots will be an asset to our clients,” said Darren Richards, Chief Operating Officer of Tucker/Hall. “We are thrilled to welcome Clay to the team.”

___

The Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers is announcing its new leadership team for 2023-24.

The newly elected Board of Directors will be led by the incoming President and Suwannee County Clerk Barry Baker, who succeeds Martin County Clerk Carolyn Timmann in the top post. Baker and the other new Board members and officers will serve one-year terms that begin July 1.

“It’s my honor to serve as Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers’ next president,” Baker said. “This year, I want us to grow both together and outward within our communities. I also hope to continue building on the progress of my colleagues and all that was accomplished this past year, and I look forward to carrying on the torch passed to me by Clerk Timmann.”

Timmann, who remains on the board as a past president, said she was proud to pass the torch to Baker, calling him an “exceptional member of our leadership team.”

“He is a shining example of an advocate for his community, and he was all in on helping us achieve our goals as an association this year, attending many legislative meetings and fostering relationships with our close state partners,” Timmann said.

Baker was sworn in by retired Madison County Clerk and former Past President Tim Sanders last week. He said the theme that will guide initiatives during his tenure is “Growing Together: Firmly Rooted, Growing Strong, Sowing the Seed.”

Putnam County Clerk Matt Reynolds is the newest member of the Executive Committee, taking on the role of Secretary. The Executive Committee also includes Orange County Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell as president-elect; Hernando County Clerk Doug Chorvat Jr. as vice president; Marion County Clerk Gregory C. Harrell as treasurer; and Putnam County Clerk Matt Reynolds as secretary.

___

BayCare has promoted Jason Rodriguez to Director of Government Relations and John Learn to Government Relations Manager, effective immediately.

Rodriguez worked in the Attorney General’s office under then-AG Pam Bondi before joining the BayCare team as a Government Relations Manager five years ago.

BayCare Chief of Staff and Chief Communications Officer Keri Eisenbeis said, “During that time, he has delivered numerous wins for our patients, team members and physicians. Moreover, over the last two years, Jason has been the senior member of the government relations team, helping onboard and develop new team members as they have joined us.”

In his new role, he will oversee our government relations efforts at the federal, state and local levels. He succeeds Clint Shouppe, who has held the position on an interim basis for the past five months.

Rodriguez earned his undergraduate degree in political science from Florida State University and his law degree from Stetson University. He, his wife Kellye, and their 1-year-old son Isaac live in Tampa.

Learn, meanwhile, joined BayCare two years ago as a Government Relations Strategist. A Tampa resident, Learn previously worked on former state Rep. Ben Diamond’s congressional campaign as a finance assistant and as a legislative aide to former Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz of Tampa.

“John has worked closely with Jason and the team to support our policy agenda, and I have seen him grow into an exceptional advocate for BayCare,” Eisenbeis said. “While John will be the primary point person for federal issues, we have structured the team so that everyone has the comfort and knowledge to work on issues across all areas of government.”

____

🎧 — The rent is too damn high: In this must-listen episode of the podcast “Seeking Rents,” host Jason Garcia takes a look at Orlando, where the hundreds of millions of dollars raised each year from hotel and other tourist taxes is spent not on public safety, environmental preservation or affordable housing, but on propping up “tourism businesses and sports billionaires.” The podcast blames the phenomenon on decades of lobbying by Disney, Universal Studios and other tourism businesses. Listen here.

💫 — How DeSantis went from obscure lawmaker to presidential contender: CBS News Miami reporter Jim DeFede explores just how that happened — in less than 10 years — in a new hourlong documentary. It includes insight from DeFede’s coverage of Gov. Ron DeSantis, including interviews with him as well as news conferences, speeches and campaign ads. DeFede also spoke with both DeSantis supporters and critics on his meteoric rise. The documentary will air and stream on CBS News Miami this week. More here.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@MacFarlaneNews: Media organizations file motion, asking Florida federal court to allow photographers and videographers access to courtroom for (Donald) Trump arraignment tomorrow. Motion: “The American public’s interest, in this case, is beyond exaggeration”

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@mkraju: “They’re playing political games with you,” Chris Christie says of Republicans like DeSantis who are attacking DOJ broadly but not weighing in on the merits of indictment. Says on CNN town hall that Trump’s actions are “indefensible.”

—@RonFilipkowski: The good thing is that even though only 27 people might be watching Chris Christie’s CNN Town Hall right now, one of them is most assuredly Donald Trump.

—@TooMuchMe: Miami police chief (Manuel) Morales says police are planning for anywhere from 5,000 to 50,000 people to show up to the Trump arraignment in a downtown Miami fed courthouse. They do not plan to separate sides or restrict access to public spaces. “That’s how the First Amendment works.”

—@unclelukereal1: Hold on, I thought Ron DeSantis passed a law that you cannot protest in the state of Florida. Are you guys going to put everyone in jail? Or do you only just put Black people in jail when they protest police shootings?

—@NotABigJerk: Florida is home to 12 minor league teams. Joe Ricketts gave DeSantis one million dollars for a carve-out to try to prevent less than 400 people from making $15/hour

—@Jason_Garcia: Silver lining: Minor league players unionized for the first time last year — and signed their first labor contract just before Florida lawmakers passed this bill. So, the impact should be relatively limited … although cutting *anyone* off from minimum wage protections is gross.

—@MrEvanRoss: While many know @aronberg for his TV appearances, he has been one of the most substantive leaders in Florida for decades. He was an impactful Senator, took down the pill mills for the AG’s office, has tackled abusive sober homes, and continues to take a smart approach to law.

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORIES —

“The Great Grift: How billions in COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted” via Richard Lardner, Jennifer McDermott and Aaron Kessler of The Associated Press — Fraudsters used the Social Security numbers of dead people and federal prisoners to get unemployment checks. Cheaters collected those benefits in multiple states. And federal loan applicants weren’t cross-checked against a Treasury Department database that would have raised red flags about sketchy borrowers.

Criminals and gangs grabbed the money. But so did a U.S. soldier in Georgia, the pastors of a defunct church in Texas, a former state lawmaker in Missouri and a roofing contractor in Montana.

All of it led to the greatest grift in U.S. history, with thieves plundering billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief aid intended to combat the worst pandemic in a century and to stabilize an economy in free fall.

An analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent. Combined, the loss represents 10% of the $4.2 trillion the U.S. government has so far disbursed in COVID relief aid.

That number is certain to grow as investigators dig deeper into thousands of potential schemes.

How could so much be stolen? Investigators and outside experts say the government, in seeking to quickly spend trillions in relief aid, conducted too little oversight during the pandemic’s early stages and instituted too few restrictions on applicants. In short, they say, the grift was just way too easy.

“Here was this sort of endless pot of money that anyone could access,” said Dan Fruchter, chief of the fraud and white-collar crime unit at the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Washington. “Folks kind of fooled themselves into thinking that it was a socially acceptable thing to do, even though it wasn’t legal.”

The U.S. government has charged more than 2,230 defendants with pandemic-related fraud crimes and is conducting thousands of investigations.

___

“Magistrate to preside over Donald Trump’s arraignment, not controversial Judge Aileen Cannon” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman — Not U.S. District Judge Cannon, who was randomly assigned Trump’s case — will be handling the former President’s arraignment and bond matters. Cannon, who had been widely reported to be handling those duties, will still remain as the lead judge. Goodman is a well-regarded veteran magistrate who once worked as a newspaper reporter in South Florida and later obtained his law degree and practiced civil litigation, including as a partner with the Akerman law firm in Miami. Goodman is known not only for his legal wisdom but also for his wry humor in the courtroom. Cannon, who was nominated by Trump and previously served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office as a prosecutor, drew criticism for her handling of the former President’s civil case challenging the FBI’s seizure of classified documents.

“Trump heads to Miami for his arraignment. What kind of circus will follow?” via Meridith McGraw of POLITICO — Before departing for Florida, the former President spent Monday morning at his clubhouse in New Jersey where he spoke with aides and met with a congressional ally. “We need strength at this point. Everyone is afraid to do anything. They’re afraid to talk. They have to go out and protest peacefully,” Trump told conservative provocateur Roger Stone on his radio show. Stone called on Trump’s supporters planning protests to “keep it peaceful, civil and legal.” Kari Lake, the former gubernatorial candidate from Arizona, announced her plans to be “in Miami tomorrow to peacefully and patriotically protest in support of” Trump. But Lake also issued a warning to anyone who might try to hurt Trump. “They’re gonna have to come through me and … 300 million others,” she said.

“In Miami, Trump’s ardent backers are a sign of the city’s rightward shift” via Adriana Gomez Licon and Joshua Goodman of The Associated Press — Republicans have made steady inroads in this former Democratic stronghold in recent years, culminating in the GOP carrying Miami-Dade County in last year’s Midterm elections. The party’s broader future could now hinge on what happens next in South Florida -— but for a very different reason. The shift was on display last week when, on the day his indictment was unsealed, Trump was playing golf with Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, whose district covers parts of Miami-Dade. “There is no equal justice for all,” said Ernesto Ackerman, a member of the Venezuelan American Republican Club. “Trump has been persecuted for six years. They are looking for excuses to impeach him because they are terrified of him.” Miami is also a hotbed for the far right, raising concerns that protests could get out of hand Tuesday.

“Trump’s Miami court date brings fears of violence, rally plans” via Shayna Jacobs, David Nakamura, Hannah Allam and Isaac Arnsdorf of The Washington Post — Escalating violent rhetoric in online forums, coupled with defiant statements from the former President and his political allies, have put law enforcement officials on alert for potential disruptions ahead of Trump’s court appearance. Authorities were monitoring plans for pro-Trump rallies in Miami, including one outside the federal courthouse Tuesday purportedly organized by a local chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group. Mainstream Trump supporters, as well as far-right movements such as the Proud Boys, said they regard the charges as a liberal plot to pave the way for a broader crackdown on conservatives. “You’re next,” read a post in a public forum for Proud Boys supporters.

“Miami police prepare for protests, Proud Boys’ rallies ahead of Trump’s court appearance” via Tess Riski, Michael Wilner, Alyssa Johnson and Sarah Blaskey — Miami officials said the city is prepared for anywhere from 5,000 to upward of 50,000 protesters ahead of the arraignment of Trump. Trump is expected to report to the federal courthouse in Miami around 3 p.m. amid protests planned by both his supporters and detractors. Mayor Francis Suarez and Police Chief Manuel Morales addressed security concerns but provided few specifics, in a joint news conference held Monday afternoon. Security will be a coordinated effort by local, state and federal law enforcement, according to Morales. “I’m not here to talk about politics,” Suarez said. “I’m here in my role as Mayor of the city of Miami projecting confidence to our residents and to the residents of the country that we’re going to be ready for tomorrow.”

“Trump arrives at Doral. Take a look at scene at his hotel, day before his Miami court date” via Joan Chrissos of the Miami Herald — A colorful cast of Trump’s supporters descended on the grounds around Trump National Doral, hoisting flags, posters and donning Uncle Sam costumes to support the former President, who arrived Monday afternoon, a day before his arraignment Tuesday in Miami federal court to face federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Not to be outdone, Trump critics also showed up and had to be separated by police from the pro-Trumpers.

“Trump to host first major fundraiser the day of his arraignment” via Alex Isenstadt of POLITICO — The fundraiser will take place at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club, for what advisers say will be the first in a string of gatherings for donors and bundlers that will take place across the country. The campaign said it expects to raise $2 million at the event, helping to pad the former President’s coffers just weeks before the end of the second quarter deadline and as Trump gears up for what could be a long and expensive nomination fight. Trump is expected to join the fundraiser just after making public remarks in which he will address the indictment, according to a person familiar with the plans. Preparations for the fundraiser were in the works long before it was known that he would be making a court appearance that same day.

“Kevin McCarthy seems to think a bathroom is an acceptable place to store nuclear secrets” via Nikki McCann Ramirez of Rolling Stone — On Monday, McCarthy was asked by a reporter at the Capitol if it was a “good look” for Trump to keep boxes containing classified documents in his bathroom. The question referenced images included in the Justice Department’s indictment of the former President that show he had stored boxes in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom. “I don’t know,” McCarthy responded. “Is it a good picture to have boxes in a garage that opens up all the time? A bathroom door locks. [You] have a lot of these documents behind a Corvette in a garage with the door wide-open. You’ve got a son of, Hunter Biden, who knows who he had there, in and out.”

— THE TRAIL —

“Poll: Trump GOP Primary lead ‘appears insurmountable,’ Ron DeSantis under 20%” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “Trump’s edge, when it comes to his own party, again appears insurmountable at this early stage of the nominating process,” claims the memo accompanying the latest I&I/TIPP Poll. The former President’s 55% support gives him “what appears to be an insuperable 36-point lead” over DeSantis’ 19%. Other names are even further back. Former Vice President Mike Pence has 6% support, followed by former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley and current South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, both at 3%. Author Vivek Ramaswamy and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu each have 2% support, meanwhile, with other names further back still.

“DeSantis to attend fundraiser with Wall Street execs, including former George Soros firm partner” via Brian Schwartz of CNBC — DeSantis is coming to New York for a private presidential campaign fundraiser that’s set to be hosted by at least four Wall Street executives, including one with past ties to a firm backed by liberal billionaire Soros, a frequent target of DeSantis and other Republicans. The event is scheduled to take place June 29 at the swanky Yale Club, according to a copy of an invitation seen by CNBC. It will be one of DeSantis’ first fundraisers in the Big Apple since he officially launched his campaign for President last month. It also comes soon after Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 GOP Primary, was indicted on dozens of counts in a state case in Manhattan and a federal case in Miami.

“Trump’s 2024 rivals woo billionaires to counter his loyal donors” via Laura Davison, Nancy Cook and Bill Allison of Bloomberg — Trump is sticking with his battle-tested strategy of relying on a wide network of small-dollar donors to fund his bid. DeSantis and other challengers are hurriedly crisscrossing the country this month to woo wealthy donors ahead of a July 15 report detailing how much money they raised during the second quarter. That disclosure, the first look at how the presidential hopefuls fared during the early days on the stump, will signal to voters whether their bids have potential. That could convince other donors to open up their wallets and will help determine if the contenders make it onto the first debate stage in August. It isn’t clear yet if any of the challengers have the grassroots support to generate $20 donations from average voters at the same scale as Trump.

“Trump unmoved by DeSantis’ support amid latest indictment” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Trump isn’t backing down from attacks on DeSantis, despite the Florida Governor’s defense of his 2024 rival in recent stump speeches in the wake of a 37-count indictment for unlawful document retention. Trump went on to more familiar tropes, saying he was “very disappointed” in DeSantis. “I help a lot of people and some people, I more than help. And in this case, we got him elected. And there’s some others like that too, but they’re, they’re grateful, at least grateful for somebody that you got elected,” Trump said, again blasting DeSantis for a lack of gratitude.

“DeSantis would sic DOJ Civil Rights division on DEI” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Florida Governor and 2024 Republican candidate told radio host Hugh Hewitt the Justice Department would branch out its understanding of civil rights to “do all discrimination” as part of “taking some of these agencies and making sure they’re actually doing the things that we would want.” One of those “things,” DeSantis noted, would be going after diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. “For example, like the Civil Rights Division, our Civil Rights Division in Justice will do all discrimination,” DeSantis promised. “Yes, of course, you don’t discriminate against a racial minority. But you also have to look at corporate America, government, academia, how they are wielding things like DEI in a discriminatory manner against other people.”

“DeSantis says his SCOTUS picks would be ‘better than’ Trump’s” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “Well, actually, I would say we’ll do better than that. I mean, I respect the three appointees he did, but none of those three are at the same level of Justice (Clarence) Thomas and Justice (Samuel) Alito,” DeSantis told Hugh Hewitt, regarding Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. “I think they are the gold standard, and so my justices will be along the lines of a Sam Alito and a Clarence Thomas,” DeSantis added. “And the issue with that is you can’t really do better than those two. They are the gold standard for jurisprudence. And so, you’ve got to make sure that we’re appointing people who are going to be as close to that standard as possible.”

“Kevin Stitt explains why ‘true conservative’ DeSantis can ‘take the White House back’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — After backing DeSantis in Tulsa Saturday, Stitt took his enthusiasm to “Fox & Friends” to start off the week, explaining why he thinks the Florida Governor is the “right guy to take the White House back.” “Well, I think the big picture here is who can beat President Joe Biden, who can win and take back the White House, and then we need somebody that’s going to be there for eight years,” Stitt said. The Oklahoma Governor then pivoted to pandemic response: “I just saw the leadership of DeSantis leading Florida and now their economy is booming.” Stitt is undaunted by polls showing DeSantis far behind Trump with Republicans. “I think there’s a lot of momentum. He just got in the race,” Stitt said.

“A look at states where DeSantis can (legally) harvest ballots, though he rejected efforts in Florida” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — As DeSantis is campaigning across the country to win the GOP presidential nomination, he says he’ll absolutely ballot harvest in states where it’s legal, so as not to be at a competitive disadvantage. That’s the same take that the Republican National Committee is espousing. The RNC launched its “Bank Your Vote” campaign last week which includes a coordinated strategy to bank as many votes as possible before Election Day in 2024. “It really doesn’t get more hypocritical than this,” says Brad Ashwell, Florida state director for All Voting is Local. “For the past three years, the Governor has said he’s putting an end to ballot harvesting. This just shows that it was never truly a problem and that all the rhetoric was more about political opportunism. Since the 2020 Election, the Governor, other officials and dark-money groups have been engaged in a massive disinformation campaign to sow distrust in the process and to support anti-voter laws. This was one example.”

“Georgia is likely next ground zero for Trump’s battle with law enforcement” via Amy Gardner of The Washington Post — Trump’s choice of Georgia to deliver his first public speech after federal prosecutors announced charges Thursday seemed fitting, because it is widely expected to be a deciding state in the presidential contest next year — and it is also likely to be the next setting for the ongoing battle between the former President and law enforcement. Fani Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, is expected to announce a charging decision in early August. A few dissenting voices said they were going home with a sense of dread that the party has not moved on from a narrative that may be pushing more and more voters away from the GOP. “Donald Trump may be the only national Republican who could lose to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” said Ken Carroll, a longtime GOP activist.

— MORE 2024 —

“Conservative Republicans embrace culture-war extremes — and vote more” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — As the 2024 presidential contest slowly draws closer the national political conversation is heavily centered on right-wing outrage about what are colloquially called “culture war” issues. Pride merchandise at Target. How race is taught in schools. That sort of thing. Another reason is that the increasingly competitive Republican Primary fight is mostly centered on the possibility of unseating Trump as the party’s front-runner. DeSantis has both leveraged and stoked the “culture war” issues because he recognizes them as places where Trump’s record is weak. DeSantis is trying to run to the right of Trump on LGBTQ issues and race and, as a result, has for months focused on these issues.

“Scotty Moore files for open HD 35 seat” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Moore, an Orlando Republican, announced on Twitter he’s running in House District 35. He’s the second Republican looking to succeed state Rep. Fred Hawkins, a St. Cloud Republican just hired as the new President of South Florida State College. “We must protect and continue to enhance the conservative policies being put forward by the state Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bold leadership. I believe it is essential we: Keep. Florida. Free.” Moore in 2022 challenged U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, in Florida’s newly redrawn 9th Congressional District. Soto won a fourth term. But amid overperformance by Florida Republicans across the board, Moore came within 10 percentage points in a district where Biden just two years prior won 58% of the vote.

Erika Booth enters race for HD 35 — Osceola County School Board member Booth is entering the race to succeed Hawkins. “Gov. DeSantis and this Legislature have made great strides in protecting students, giving greater control to parents and placing Florida at the forefront of innovation when it comes to classroom education — but the job is far from over. For half a century, the left has embedded themselves in our entire education establishment and it will take time and focus to root them out,” said Booth, who is running as a Republican. Booth, a Kissimmee native, is a two-time Teacher of the Year who has spent most of her professional career as a classroom teacher.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“Officials denounce Nazi demonstration outside Disney amid rising antisemitism” in Florida via Silas Morgan of the Orlando Sentinel — Over a dozen far-right demonstrators, including many waving swastikas and hoisting signs promoting DeSantis’ presidential campaign, gathered outside the Disney entrance Saturday, a spectacle that quickly attracted viral attention on social media. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, around 15 individuals participated in the two-hour demonstration around Vineland Road and Hotel Plaza Boulevard about noon Saturday. In addition to the swastika and DeSantis banners, some had signs displaying antisemitic and White supremacist rhetoric. No arrests were made. The demonstration drew condemnation from prominent figures across Central Florida as well as several notable Jewish organizations. Despite the presence of pro-DeSantis signs at the gathering, the Governor had not yet openly condemned or commented on the incident as of Monday.

“DeSantis vs. the Nazis: When has Florida’s Governor spoken out against antisemitism?” via C.A. Bridges of USA Today-Florida — On Saturday, visitors looking for a fun-filled day at the Magic Kingdom were greeted with Nazi flags. As of Monday morning, there has been no response or mention of the Disney event from DeSantis’ office. While the Governor has been quick to tout his pro-Israel support and legislation, his office has in the past been slower to weigh in on public antisemitic displays. After a neo-Nazi demonstration in Orlando in January last year that Sen. Rick Scott called “hateful and antisemitic” and said it had “no place in our state,” DeSantis responded the next day calling it an attempt by Democrats to “smear” him.

“Minimum wage exemption signed into law allowing minor leaguers to get less” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Legislation to ensure Major League Baseball team owners could continue paying players on their minor league teams less than Florida’s minimum wage has been signed into law. Congress gave MLB a carve-out for federal minimum wage laws when it renewed the Fair Labor Standards Act in 2018. But two years later, Florida voters approved a state constitutional amendment to increase the minimum wage to $10 and then increase it by $1 each year until it reaches $15 per hour in 2026. The bill clarifies that Florida’s minimum wage law includes the federal law’s exemptions for MLB minor league players.

“DeSantis signs bill clearing $950K to parents of man killed in Miami-Dade bus crash” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The family of a man killed in a May 2019 motorcycle crash with a Miami-Dade County bus will receive $950,000 through legislation DeSantis just approved. It’s the balance of a $1.25 million wrongful death settlement Jacqueline Abreu and Manuel Sanchez, the parents of Jason Sanchez, reached with the county last April. Of that sum, the county was able to pay $300,000 without action by the Legislature. Jason Sanchez, 33, was traveling on his 2009 Yamaha motorbike on Southwest 107th Avenue in West Miami-Dade on May 13, 2019, when a Metrobus driver improperly advanced into an intersection, causing a crash that killed him.

“DeSantis signs bill aiming to elect Hernando County Superintendent” via Yacob Reyes and Kathryn Varn of Axios — DeSantis signed a bill aimed at overhauling the selection process for the superintendent of Hernando County School District. It’s the latest escalation in an ongoing effort to remove Superintendent John Stratton, and part of a broader attempt by DeSantis and the Republican-controlled Legislature to politicize local School Boards. Spring Hill Rep. Jeff Holcomb, who introduced the bill, and other Republican lawmakers have called for Stratton’s resignation, citing his “contempt for parental rights.” The legislation would repeal Hernando County’s decades-old resolution that allows the district’s superintendent to be appointed by the five-member School Board. Instead, Hernando County residents would decide who holds the position in a partisan election

“Catholic GOP lawmakers quiet as bishop criticizes Florida for migrant relocation flights” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — Catholic Republican lawmakers are mostly silent after a Texas bishop denounced Florida’s taxpayer-funded migrant flights as morally reprehensible. El Paso Bishop Mark Seitzleads the Texas Diocese where Florida officials are said to have targeted the asylum-seekers. He called the incident morally reprehensible. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo was one of 24 Catholic lawmakers in the House and Senate who approved spending the money. She and a dozen other Catholic lawmakers who voted to fund the migrant relocation program did not respond to a request for comment about Bishop Seitz’s remarks. Republican Rep. Thad Altman declined to address Seitz directly, but he did call the flights a “humane” gesture.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis orders flags at half-staff for Pulse anniversary” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DeSantis ordered all flags at half-staff to honor victims of the Pulse shooting in 2016. A memo from the Governor’s Office detailed the historic proportion of the mass shooting. The memo was initially issued on June 9, and the Governor’s Office also distributed it again over social media channels on the actual day of the shooting’s anniversary. “Seven years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming alliance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant committed a horrific act of terrorism against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida,” DeSantis wrote. “At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.” The Governor’s Office stressed the human toll of the attack.

“Department of Economic Opportunity juggles top staff ahead of legislative retool” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DEO is seeing a number of leadership shake-ups as the agency readies for a rebrand. DEO officials confirmed that as of June 9, Deputy Secretary of Community Development Ben Melnick, Chief Financial Officer Allyce Moriak and Economic Self Sufficiency Bureau Chief Debbie Smiley no longer work at DEO. Meanwhile, other internal shifts are remaking leadership with familiar faces. The moves in key positions take place as Alex Kelly, previously Deputy Chief of Staff to DeSantis, takes over as DEO Secretary. Meredith Ivey, who has served as acting DEO Secretary since January, will remain on as Deputy Secretary of Community Development. That means she replaced Melnick. Adam Callaway, previously Deputy Secretary of the Division of Strategic Business Development, will now serve as DEO Chief of Staff. Ivey had led the DEO since the departure of former DEO Secretary Dane Eagle.

Happening today — The Florida Public Service Commission meets to discuss several issues, including a proposal by Florida Power & Light to reduce customer bills due to lower-than-expected costs for natural gas: 9:30 a.m., Betty Easley Conference Center, 4075 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee.

Happening today — The University of South Florida Board of Trustees meets: 9:30 a.m., the University of South Florida, Marshall Student Center, Tampa.

Happening today — The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board meets: 10 a.m., St. Johns River Water Management District, 4049 Reid St., Palatka.

Happening today — The Revenue Estimating Conference meets to examine “measures affecting revenue”: 10 a.m., 117 Knott Building.

Happening today — Rep. Robin Bartleman, the city of Pembroke Pines and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles host a Florida Licensing on Wheels mobile-office event that will allow people to do such things as renew driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations: 10 a.m., 601 Center City Way, Pembroke Pines.

Happening today — Sen. Shevrin Jones will hold a panel discussion at Florida International University titled, “The Black Vote: Historical and Contemporary Significance.” The event is part of a series FIU is holding in conjunction with Juneteenth: 2 p.m., Florida International University, Modesto A. Maidique Campus, 11200 S.W. Eighth St., Miami.

“Jobs, jobs, jobs: Advocates say recreational marijuana could bring 24K jobs to Florida” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Supporters of a measure to legalize marijuana in Florida asserted that a “yes” vote would create an additional 24,000 jobs in the state, or double the number jobs in the state’s medical marijuana industry. Smart & Safe Florida, the political committee sponsoring the proposed constitutional amendment, also estimated recreational marijuana sales would generate about $152 million in sales tax revenue off a projected $2.5 billion in overall sales each year. The organization gave its figures to state economists who held a public workshop on Monday to look at the potential financial impact of the amendment. The Conference is charged with drafting a proposed statement that will appear on the November 2024 ballot if the state Supreme Court eventually clears it.

“Florida gas prices rise 10 cents as demand surges” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Gas prices in the Sunshine State rose 10 cents per gallon last week to the highest daily average since mid-May amid rising demands as motorists take to the road for Summer trips. Sunday’s state average was $3.46 per gallon, up from $3.36 per gallon on June 5, when AAA — The Auto Club Group predicted pump prices may surge due to another round of oil production cuts by Saudi Arabia. Oil prices sit at around $71 per barrel, $1 less than last week and around $14 cheaper than this year’s high. Prices declined last week too, despite efforts from Saudi Arabia and its OPEC partners to boost prices by extending production cuts that were set to expire this year.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden remembers Pulse victims, calls for gun reform” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Biden marked the seven-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting and called for action to limit gun violence. “Seven years ago today, our nation suffered what was then the deadliest mass shooting in American history,” Biden tweeted. “Forty-nine people, predominantly Latino LGBTQI+ people, lost their lives in a senseless act of gun violence.” Biden said he and First Lady Jill Biden want to see policy changes that limit mass shootings. “Today, on Pulse Remembrance Day, Jill and I pray for the families of the victims and every survivor who still carries the trauma,” he posted. “It’s time for Congress to make common-sense reforms to keep our communities safe. Americans deserve nothing less.”

“White House dismisses Republican tax-cut plan as handout to the wealthy” via Justin Sink of Bloomberg — Biden’s top economic adviser, Lael Brainard, wrote to allies on Capitol Hill on Monday about the plan, signaling the White House is unwilling to entertain the GOP proposal, which would cut income and corporate taxes while rescinding incentives for green energy projects, including credits for the purchase of electric cars. “Repealing these provisions would result in less investment in the United States, ship clean energy jobs overseas, raise energy costs for consumers, and severely weaken our ability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat the climate crisis,” Brainard wrote. Brainard’s memo is also critical of House Republicans for seeking to retroactively restore tax breaks that had already sunset under Trump’s signature tax reform law.

“GOP conservatives say they’ll end House floor blockade — for now” via Mike Lillis, Emily Brooks and Mychael Schnell of The Hill — House conservatives said Monday that they’re ready to end their blockade of the House floor — at least temporarily — while they continue discussions with Speaker McCarthy about ways to grant the hard-liners more power and curb deficit spending in future funding packages. The conservative rebels have essentially held the floor hostage since last Tuesday when 11 hard-liners blocked a procedural measure in protest of McCarthy’s handling of the debt limit negotiations with Biden, which led to the passage of a bipartisan agreement to avoid a government default earlier in the month. The detractors, while vague in their demands, were essentially asking for assurances that the Speaker would hold a harder line on spending in the budget fights to come.

“Senate opens inquiry into PGA Tour deal with Saudi-funded LIV Golf” via Kevin Draper and Alan Blinder of The New York Times — Vows from Washington to slow or stop the deal — or at least make it uncomfortable for golf executives — crystallized on Monday, when the Senate opened an inquiry into the arrangement. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Democrat of Connecticut and the Chair of the chamber’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said that he had demanded that both the PGA Tour and LIV give up a wide array of documents and communications tied to the agreement. Blumenthal also asked for records related to the PGA Tour’s nonprofit status, suggesting an appetite to challenge the tour’s tax-exempt standing. Congress cannot block the agreement simply by opening an investigation, and any legislation to derail the deal would almost certainly provoke a court challenge.

“Senate panel to question agencies on key foreign surveillance tool” via Ryan Tarinelli of Roll Call — The government’s push to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act this year heads to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, as lawmakers of both parties use the expiration of the law this year as a leverage point to demand changes. The hearing comes weeks after new revelations that the FBI misused a broader surveillance law in searches against people tied to 2020 racial justice protests and people suspected of being involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The FBI made more than 278,000 improper searches of information acquired under FISA. The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court also found “persistent and widespread” compliance problems with the FBI’s searching under a provision of the law known as Section 702, which allows the government to collect the digital communications of foreigners.

“U.S. spy agencies buy vast quantities of Americans’ personal data, U.S. says” via Byron Tau and Dustin Volz of The Wall Street Journal — The vast amount of Americans’ personal data available for sale has provided a rich stream of intelligence for the U.S. government but created significant threats to privacy, according to a newly released report by the U.S.’s top spy agency. Commercially available information, or CAI, has grown in such a scale that it has begun to replicate the results of intrusive surveillance techniques once used on a more targeted and limited basis, the report found. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines commissioned the report after Sen. Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, requested that the intelligence community detail and make public how it uses commercially available data.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Dave Aronberg won’t seek a fourth term as Palm Beach County’s top prosecutor” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Three-time elected Palm Beach County State Attorney Aronberg will not be seeking a fourth term, his office announced. Aronberg, also a former state Senator, is one of the state’s most prominent Democrats and hugely popular in the 15th Judicial Circuit that covers Palm Beach County. Elected unopposed in 2016 and 2020, Aronberg lately has been making national TV appearances on CNN and MSNBC. So far, defense lawyer Gregg Lerman is the only announced candidate for Palm Beach County State Attorney in the 2024 Election cycle. “I love this job and am grateful for the opportunity to serve my community as State Attorney since my first election in 2012,” he said, according to a prepared statement.

David Silvers files for SD 26 — Silvers, a Democrat and current Representative for HD 89, has filed to run for Senate District 26, currently held by Sen. Lori Berman, who is term-limited in 2026. Widely considered one of Florida’s most effective Democratic legislators, Silvers was elected in 2016 and subsequently re-elected in 2018, 2020, and 2022. His record in the legislature has focused on shepherding significant legislation that prioritizes mental health reform for children, improves public education by focusing on career readiness programs, and criminal justice reform. Additional legislation includes protecting vulnerable investors, such as Florida’s seniors, from being abused or exploited by financial scams, incentivizing the building of additional affordable housing units, and assisting victims of domestic violence.

“Massive Broward school district shake-up proposed, days before new leader is hired” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The interim leader of Broward Schools has proposed a massive administrative shake-up of the district, potentially creating turmoil just days before a vote on a new Superintendent is scheduled. Earlean Smiley, who was brought in as Interim Superintendent in February after Vickie Cartwright was forced out, released a reorganization plan night with demotions, non-renewals and high-paying promotions, and the timing is sparking outrage among some School Board members. One raise, for nearly $25,000, would go to Chief of Staff Valerie Wanza, a Superintendent applicant who the School Board rejected in late May.

“Pet stores bark back in court after Martin County bans retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits” via Lina Ruiz of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Two pet stores here are suing over a countywide law prohibiting retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits, which was set to go into effect June 30. The Noble Paw and the Wags About You pet stores, both located on U.S. 1 in Stuart near the Regency 8 Cinema and downtown Publix, respectively, both have filed lawsuits against Martin County in federal court claiming the ban has “unconstitutionally vague” and unclear language; allows the county to have “unbridled discretion” on who it applies to; and it oversteps state authority.

“Top lawyer for Venezuela’s state oil company sentenced to three years for racket tied to Miami” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — A former General Counsel of Venezuela’s state-owned oil company apologized profusely in Miami federal court for accepting more than $11 million in bribes for his supporting role in a government racket that fueled a money-laundering scheme extending from his homeland to South Florida to Europe. Alvaro Ledo Nass, a lawyer who also served as secretary of PDVSA’s Board of Directors, was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay back the bribery money to the U.S. government as part of his punishment imposed by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams. He was also fined $7,500.

“Miami Beach canal’s poop pollution is off the charts. It’s been that way for years” via Alan Halaly of the Miami Herald — University of Miami engineering professor Helena Solo-Gabriele spent part of 2022 assessing the persistently foul water that flows in Miami Beach’s Park View Island Canal, the site of a once popular and long-closed kayak launch. Her findings? Well, they only confirmed what residents have complained about for years — the canal has a severe and pervasive poop problem. It’s one Miami Beach leaders are only beginning to fix as the city pours tens of millions into upgrading its aging stormwater and sewage systems. Ever since a sewage leak in 2020, water quality scientists and environmental advocacy groups have sounded alarm bells around the levels of enterococci, a bacteria that lives in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Events honor victims and survivors of Pulse on seven-year anniversary” via Amanda Rabines of the Orlando Sentinel — In the midst of Pride celebrations this month, the Orlando community will come together today to bow their heads and remember the Pulse massacre that took place seven years ago in a gay nightclub south of downtown. To pay respects to the 49 victims, survivors and first responders, local organizations have scheduled events and community conversations to lead up to tonight’s seven-year Pulse remembrance ceremony at 7 p.m. in Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. The observance will feature performances and special remarks from the families of victims and survivors in addition to a reading of the names of the 49 people killed in the shooting along with a moment of silence.

“Proposal to build 82-unit residential development west of DeLand to go before Council” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — A proposal to build an 82-unit single-family residential development just west of the city of DeLand is expected to come before the Volusia County Council this month. The Volusia County Council moved two applications needed for the development, a zoning and land use change, to the June 20 Council meeting at the request of the developer. It had been scheduled for Tuesday. The development team is asking for a Comprehensive Plan land use change from rural to urban low intensity for about 29 acres at 1770 West Plymouth Ave. They are also seeking a zoning change from rural agriculture and transitional agriculture to planned unit development.

“SeaWorld opens new coral center to help save the endangered marine creatures” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — Think of it as a seed bank to store the genes of Florida’s most imperiled corals until safer times along the state’s dying reefs. SeaWorld Orlando’s new Coral Rescue Center aims to preserve Florida corals that are collapsing under a mysterious disease, which in less than a decade has decimated coral from Martin County to the Lower Keys. No one knows for sure what causes the disease, just that it’s a stone-cold killer. “The Florida Reef Tract is currently under siege by a very lethal disease called Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease,” said Jim Kinsler, zoological curator at SeaWorld Orlando and manager of the Florida Coral Rescue Center.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Mike Fasano announces more than $24K raised for Lauren’s Kids” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The Pasco County Tax Collector’s office has raised $24,399 for Sen. Lauren Book’s Lauren’s Kids, a nonprofit that aims to prevent childhood sexual abuse through education and awareness, Tax Collector Fasano announced. Book, herself a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, launched the nonprofit in 2007. It also helps kids who have been victims of sexual abuse heal from their experience through a system of guidance and support. Lauren’s Kids was the Pasco County Tax Collector office’s charitable organization of the month for April. The agency collected donations and promoted Lauren’s Kids throughout the month, including by highlighting an available specialty license plate, of which 30 were purchased.

“’I’m not naive’: Hernando County voters to decide on future of superintendent” via Eric Glasser of 10 Tampa Bay — The DeSantis administration says it wants Hernando County voters to decide whether the superintendent job should be appointed by the School Board — as it currently is — or, whether it should be an elected position. DeSantis signed a bill to put the issue to a vote, which could have implications for school districts beyond Hernando County. As conservatives have pushed to take more control of school districts and local education, DeSantis upped the ante last week, signing a bill targeting Hernando School Superintendent John Stratton. “I’m not naive,” Stratton said at the last board meeting. “I know that politics play a huge role in every bit of this.”

“Pinellas Catholic school reverses voucher-based tuition hike” via Jeffrey Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — A Pinellas County private school that planned to raise its tuition rates to take advantage of state-funded vouchers has done an about-face. St. Paul Catholic School in St. Petersburg sent a letter to families on June 4 telling them it will return to the charges it had announced in January, instead of imposing increases of $4,000 to $5,000 per student. The move came days after the Tampa Bay Times detailed the school’s plans encouraging all parents to apply for vouchers, which no longer carry income eligibility requirements, as a way to boost its budget. Several parents contacted the school to register their displeasure with the 60% price hike, which also would have pushed tuition above the average amount a state voucher is expected to cover. About 240 of the school’s approximately 300 students did not previously receive vouchers.

“New law becomes issue in Tampa Christian school pregame prayer fight” via Jim Saunders of The 13 News Service of Florida — Attorneys are battling over whether a new state law could short-circuit a case about whether a Tampa Christian school was improperly prevented from offering a prayer over a stadium loudspeaker before a 2015 high school football championship game. The Florida High School Athletic Association on Friday filed a brief arguing the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals should dismiss the case, in part because the new law will allow such prayers. The Atlanta-based appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments on June 27 in the lawsuit, which Cambridge Christian School filed after the athletic association rejected a request by the school to offer a prayer before a game at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. A federal district judge upheld the athletic association’s decision, but DeSantis last month signed a law (HB 225) that allows “opening remarks,” which could be prayers, at high school championship events.

“Another dolphin dies at Clearwater aquarium amid review of fatalities” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times — Another dolphin died at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Monday, three months after the nonprofit commissioned an outside panel of experts to review a recent spate of fatalities. The passing of 4-year-old Apollo marked the fifth dolphin to die in 19 months at the facility, which rescues sick and injured marine animals and exhibits those that cannot be released back to the wild. In the previous 20 years, from 2001 to 2021, three dolphins died at the aquarium. When 8-year-old Rex died in March — the last before Apollo — CEO Joe Handy said it was not a reflection of internal issues but a matter of unfortunate timing because two of the recent losses were older dolphins that lived past their life expectancy. However, the facility confirmed on March 28 it had hired five outside veterinarians and animal care experts to review “habitats, water quality, veterinary care, animal welfare and environmental impact” to ensure it was meeting a high standard of care.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Potential price tag for Mayor-elect Deegan to bring in attorney help with complex Jaguars stadium deal: $2 million” via Jim Piggott of News4Jax — Upcoming negotiations will determine who will pay the estimated $2 billion that has been proposed for the stadium renovations along with the development around it. For now, the renderings are just a wish from the team and soon after Deegan takes office in July is when the real work begins. Deegan has said since she was on the campaign trail that she wants to hire someone from the outside to help negotiate the deal with the Jaguars. She said she wants a trained professional to look at the deal to make sure it works for the taxpayer. In doing so, her adviser said that could cost the city about $2 million.

“Jacksonville sheriff puts down marker of 80 more police positions next year” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The campaign for Jacksonville Mayor has ended but the debate over adding more police in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office could carry over into Summer as Mayor-elect Deegan and Sheriff T.K. Waters put their stamps on how Jacksonville should bring down violent crime. Waters wants to add 80 new police officer positions in next year’s budget as the first installment toward putting 200 more positions in the JSO ranks, according to a proposal submitted to the Mayor’s Budget Review Committee that is collecting requests from departments and agencies. Deegan declined to comment on Waters’ proposal until she has reviewed it. Waters will have a July 19 town hall at the Prime Osborn Convention Center where he’ll make his case for why JSO needs more officers for its patrols.

“Bay County Commission to urge DEP to not renew permit for Southport Landfill” via Nathan Cobb of The Panama City News Herald — Bay County Commissioners unanimously agreed to send a letter to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection urging state officials not to extend the permit for Waste Pro-Southport Landfill located along State 77 near Deane Bozeman High School. The approval came after multiple residents said during the meeting the landfill’s odor is negatively impacting the community. According to information from the meeting, the state has received more than 370 complaints about the landfill, which is owned and operated by Waste Pro USA. Officials also noted it is governed by DEP, not the county, meaning Commissioners do not have jurisdiction over the landfill or whether its permit is renewed.

“After years of debate, Florida getting to work designing a wider road through downtown Milton” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — The Florida Department of Transportation is scheduled to embark on the design phase of its planned widening of U.S. Highway 90 through downtown Milton. At a Tuesday City Council meeting, Milton’s elected leaders will be asked to approve a package of recommendations that they, along with city staff and residents, have compiled for FDOT to consider as the widening project edges closer to becoming a reality. If the Council approves the package, it will be forwarded along with a cover letter to FDOT. Ian Satter, spokesperson for FDOT’s Northwest Florida district said any documentation provided by Milton’s citizenry would be closely considered.

“Passed over by Association of American Universities: A goal for decades, FSU wasn’t invited” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Despite Florida State University’s decades of efforts toward breaking into the prestigious Association of American Universities, the university did not receive an invite this year. Attaining AAU membership has been one of FSU President Richard McCullough’s top goals ever since he started his presidency in August 2021. “I think the way that the Florida education system is now being perceived nationwide doesn’t help, and that’s really all I can say,” said United Faculty of Florida’s FSU Chapter President Matthew Lata, a professor at FSU’s College of Music. He referred to the post-tenure review changes and the dismantling of diversity, equity and inclusion programs from public colleges and universities across the state that have come as a result of a new bill DeSantis signed in May.

“UF names new director for 1-year-old civics education center” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A new leader is coming to the University of Florida’s Hamilton Center for Classical and Civic Education, which was inaugurated just last July as an effort to improve political diversity at the state’s flagship university. Dr. William Inboden will be moving to Gainesville from the University of Texas-Austin, after 10 years as the “founding director” of the Clements Center for National Security there, “the premiere (sic) institution for research and teaching of history, strategy, and statecraft,” according to its website. The center is named for William J. Clements Jr., a former Texas Governor and deputy defense director under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. His salary, including base and administrative supplement, will be $360,000, university officials said.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Army Corps: Expect nutrient-laden Lake O releases through at least late Summer, early Fall” via Chad Gillis of the Fort Myers News-Press — Polluted Lake Okeechobee water will likely be flowing toward the Fort Myers-Cape Coral area all Summer as the lake is already too high, and it’s just the beginning of the 2023 rainy season. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held its first Summer news conference by phone, and Col. James Booth said the goal is to release water at a rate of 2,000 cubic feet per second as measured at the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam in Alva. “We have shifted from the dry season to a wet season weather pattern,” Booth said. “Lake Okeechobee water levels have been increasing over the last couple of weeks and are currently hovering around 14 feet.”

“‘Logistical nightmare:’ Sarasota Classic Car Museum faces hasty eviction by New College” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Since 1953, the Sarasota Classic Car Museum on Tamiami Trail has been a staple of the city’s fabric. Martin Godbey walked the halls of the museum as a kid in the ’60s, gripped by the childlike wonder of the nearly 55,000-square-foot complex. Automobile displays ranging from the “horseless carriage” to a line of fiery Ferraris and vintage Volkswagens fill out a comprehensive museum collection exemplifying the international history of cars. The building, designed to mimic the feel of a horse stable, smells of wood stain, motor oil and car wax. Now, nearly 60 years later, Godbey, 69, runs the museum with his son Blake, 26, as a curator.

— TOP OPINION —

“DeSantis finds a new set of laws to ignore” via David Firestone of The New York Times — There once was a Florida fundraising committee called Friends of Ron DeSantis, which was overflowing with the $142 million it had raised. DeSantis used it personally for his campaign to be re-elected Governor in 2022, but that was far more than he needed for that race, and when he was done, he still had $86 million left over.

But one day that committee disappeared. It was on May 15, just nine days before DeSantis announced that he was running for President. In paperwork filed that day, the committee changed its name to Empower Parents PAC and the Governor’s name appears nowhere on the website’s homepage. And just as that filing was made, the super PAC that is supporting DeSantis’ presidential ambitions said that it would be getting more than $80 million in leftover money transferred from Empower Parents.

That transfer represents a new frontier in the long-running battle to undermine presidential campaign finance laws. And it is only one example of the many ways in which DeSantis, in particular, has tried to make a mockery of those laws.

If you want a preview of how DeSantis views the government’s limits on power and plutocracy — as feeble as they are already — there’s no better place to look than his campaign.

There’s a reason that state political committees can’t just transfer their money into presidential super PACs. The Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision, which led to the creation of super PACs, said plainly that those committees had to be independent of a candidate’s campaign in order to receive unlimited contributions.

The State of Florida certainly knew it was wrong to transfer money from a state campaign fund to a federal one.

— OPINIONS —

“Biden deserves same treatment as Trump for his classified documents scandal” via Andrew C. McCarthy of the New York Post — To anyone who cares about national security, a former President’s recklessness in maintaining such information — which could be catastrophically damaging if it’s seen by people not trusted to have it — is simply shocking. But Trump is not alone in this. The White House has conceded that Biden retained highly classified materials in multiple locations, for years. It has been reported that some of the documents were highly classified — meaning their exposure could have done great damage to the nation. Some documents are said to stem from Biden’s time in the Senate. Given that Senators are not permitted to remove classified intelligence from safekeeping; they may only view it in secure locations on Capitol Hill. If Biden had such documents, he had to have taken them, not accidentally ended up with them.

“Anna Kesic: With telehealth, more Floridians can address mental health needs” via Florida Politics — May is Mental Health Awareness Month. For 31 days, our communities join clinical professionals, insurers, government leaders and others in drawing attention to the importance of providing high-quality care to those struggling with their mental health. It shines a light in a dark and often isolated space. While awareness is crucial, access is critical. Through IMPOWER’s telehealth platform, we help thousands statewide access the care they need on their own terms. Now, through a partnership with Molina, we are making the treatment of behavioral health needs even easier by establishing one of the state’s first telehealth helplines, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It provides appropriate intervention from highly-trained crisis clinicians during a mental health crisis — without leaving the home.

“‘Pickleball tourism’ takes off across the U.S. — enough with museum and beach trips.” via Allison Pohle of The Wall Street Journal — Pick a piece of paradise and pack a paddle to play pickleball. This isn’t only a tongue twister but now a mantra of a surge of Americans who are vacationing where they can also enjoy the wildly popular sport. Tour companies catering to “picklers” have sprung up and are organizing pickleball-focused trips to other countries. Resorts and hotels are serving up amenities around the sport — “pickleball and pinot” anyone? And a number of pickleball-crazed travelers are making decisions about where to stay and where to visit based on court availability.

“Bay scallop season opens Thursday in Fenholloway, Suwannee River” via Florida Politics — The 2023 recreational bay scallop season in the Fenholloway River through the Suwannee River zone opens June 15 and will remain open through Labor Day (Sept. 4). The zone includes all state waters in Dixie County, a portion of Taylor County, the towns of Keaton Beach and Steinhatchee and a small portion of Levy County. The daily bag limit through June is 1 gallon of whole bay scallops in-shell or 1 cup of shucked bay scallop meat, per person. The maximum per vessel is 5 gallons whole or two pints (4 cups) of shucked meat. Per vessel limits are 10 gallons of whole scallops in-shell or a half-gallon (4 pints) of shucked meat. Vessel limits do not allow individuals to exceed their personal bag limit.

