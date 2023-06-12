Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff for Pulse anniversary

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all flags at half-staff to honor victims of the Pulse shooting in 2016. The order from the Governor came on the seventh anniversary of the attack.
A memo from the Governor’s Office detailed the historic proportion of the mass shooting. The memo was initially issued on June 9, and the Governor’s Office also distributed it again over social media channels the actual day of the shooting’s anniversary.
“Seven years ago, on June 12, 2016, a shooter claiming alliance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant committed a horrific act of terrorism against the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida,” DeSantis wrote. “At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.”
The evening of June 12, 2016, Port St. Lucie man Omar Mateen entered the Orlando gay nightclub on Latin night. He fired at least 186 shots from a Sig Sauer purchased days before, and 22 shots from a 9mm handgun.
Mateen killed 49 people in the club, and died after police shot him seven times after an hourslong standoff.
DeSantis’ memo stressed Mateen’s claimed ties to ISIS. The shooter while on the phone with police negotiators swore his allegiance to the terrorist organization. ISIS leaders shortly after the attack issued releases taking credit for the shooting as well, calling victims “filthy Crusaders.”
The Governor’s office stressed the human toll of the attack.
“Forty-nine people were killed and fifty-three were wounded,” DeSantis’ memo states. “As a mark of respect for the victims, their families, and the many affected by this tragedy, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Monday, June 12, 2023.”
George J Kamburoff
June 12, 2023 at 12:39 pm
Wow! One not done by a white man with anger problems.
One Once Wasn’t Christian, Once
June 12, 2023 at 12:40 pm
One in a zillion!
Dont Say FLA
June 12, 2023 at 12:46 pm
The MAGA that was supposed to do it fell sick, so he called on his closest friend to help him out.
Elliott Offen
June 12, 2023 at 1:18 pm
Abu Bakr Al-DeSanctimonious and the Republican base display more hate than ISIS. His supporters and Trump supporters are VANILLA ISIS.
Performative Casey
June 12, 2023 at 12:39 pm
Performative.
Insincere.
Ron Forrest Ron
June 12, 2023 at 12:43 pm
Rhonda lowered the flags for Pulse victims only because the shooter was ISIS, not MAGA. Just put the flags back, Rhonda. Your lowering them while running a campaign that is nothing but spewing vitriol that will result in more anti–LGBTQCIA+ shootings like Pulse, it’s insulting to the families of the dead and to the surviving victims.
Everybody hates Rhonda, but Rhonda tries to make everybody hate everybody else and then pretends he cares about the Pulse murder victims despite doing nothing for 2 terms as Florida’s Governor, currently In Absentia, to keep even one human life safe from even one bullet.
Rhonda is nothing like a box of chocolates. With Rhonda, you always know what you’re going to get, and what you’re going to get is bitter every single time.
Elliott Offen
June 12, 2023 at 1:16 pm
Just because the shooter mentioned ISIS doesn’t make him ISIS. I can say, “I pledge allegiance to ISIS” and that doesn’t make me ISIS. If someone doesn’t have communication with the group and taking direct orders from the group then they aren’t ISIS… nor can ISIS claim credit for the attack unless they helped him with planning or equipment for the attack. This is just right wing propaganda by Abu Bakr Al-DeSanctimonious and VANILLA ISIS!!!! Way more hate going on among the Republican base than a now insignificant terrorist group.
Dont Say FLA
June 12, 2023 at 1:26 pm
Rhonda constantly makes MAGA claims. Are you suggesting by corollary that perhaps Rhonda is not truly a MAGA?
Is Rhonda a MAGA in name only? Is Rhonda a MANGINA? When the J6 level (high score) MAGAs will shove Ashley thru the door first, betting her life the cops won’t shoot a woman, how can anybody even discern a MAGA from a MANGINA?