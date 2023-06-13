Tyler Russell joins DBPR as Chief of Staff

Tyler Russell has joined the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) as Chief of Staff.

Russell has extensive experience leading various state agencies. Most recently he served as Chief of Staff for Enterprise Florida. Before that he was Deputy Chief of Staff for the Florida Department of Management Services.

“Tyler Russell brings a wealth of experience to the role and we are excited to welcome him to the DBPR team,” DBPR Secretary Melanie S. Griffin said. “His leadership in various roles within the administration and for the great State of Florida demonstrate his commitment to the agency’s goals and continuous growth.”

Russell also previously worked as Deputy Policy Director for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ transition team, and later, Deputy Director of Legislative Affairs in the Governor’s Office.

DBPR is responsible for licensing and regulating Florida’s more than 1.6 million businesses and professionals. Licensing responsibilities include alcohol, beverage and tobacco, real estate agents, appraisers, condos, spas, hotels and restaurants.

Russell has many years of experience working on local, state, and federal policy and political campaigns, along with private sector consulting. He also served a brief stint in late 2020 and into 2021 as Chief of Staff for the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Russell is a graduate of Florida State University. His first day in the new DBPR job was Monday.