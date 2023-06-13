June 13, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Trulieve drops another $550K amid push to legalize adult use marijuana

Jacob OglesJune 13, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Tyler Russell joins DBPR as Chief of Staff

HeadlinesSouth Florida

In Miami, Donald Trump’s ardent backers are a sign of the city’s rightward shift

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Clay Hollis joins Tucker/Hall as VP

cannabis leaf
Executives say Florida is ready to taste the freedom of personal cannabis consumption.

Florida’s largest medical marijuana company just dropped a chill half million on a campaign to legalize pot.

Trulieve, a licensed marijuana dispenser with nearly 140 locations, donated $550,000 in May to the Smart & Safe Florida political committee. The May 20 check marked the only fundraising reported by the committee during the month, but brings the total raised this election cycle by the committee to more than $29 million. Nearly all of that has come from Trulieve.

“Our investment demonstrates our firm belief that Floridians are ready to experience the freedom to use cannabis for personal consumption; a freedom which is currently enjoyed by half of America’s adults,” Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said.

“With over 900,000 validated signatures from nearly every part of our state, it is clear these voters share that belief. We are thrilled the campaign has made this milestone and look forward to seeing this initiative on the ballot next November.”

Smart & Safe Florida is the official effort to place an adult use constitutional amendment on Florida’s statewide ballot next year. If passed, that would require the decriminalization of marijuana for adults and make Florida the 24th state to legalize recreational cannabis use.

Notably, Trulieve announced earlier this month that Smart & Safe had gathered and submitted more than enough verified signed petitions to place the measure on the ballot.

But the initiative still must pass muster with the Florida Supreme Court.

Attorney General Ashley Moody last month transmitted the ballot language to the high court for review. But she also submitted an argument that justices should reject the initiative.

“I believe that the proposed amendment fails to meet the requirements of Section 101.161(1), Fla. Stat., and will present additional argument through briefing at the appropriate time,” she wrote.

Rivers has voiced confidence the language submitted for review meets state law.

“We believe the language, as written, comports with the single subject and clarity requirements under Florida law and look forward to a positive ruling from the Court,” she said.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTyler Russell joins DBPR as Chief of Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories