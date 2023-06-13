Trulieve drops another $550K amid push to legalize adult use marijuana

Florida’s largest medical marijuana company just dropped a chill half million on a campaign to legalize pot.

Trulieve, a licensed marijuana dispenser with nearly 140 locations, donated $550,000 in May to the Smart & Safe Florida political committee. The May 20 check marked the only fundraising reported by the committee during the month, but brings the total raised this election cycle by the committee to more than $29 million. Nearly all of that has come from Trulieve.

“Our investment demonstrates our firm belief that Floridians are ready to experience the freedom to use cannabis for personal consumption; a freedom which is currently enjoyed by half of America’s adults,” Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said.

“With over 900,000 validated signatures from nearly every part of our state, it is clear these voters share that belief. We are thrilled the campaign has made this milestone and look forward to seeing this initiative on the ballot next November.”

Smart & Safe Florida is the official effort to place an adult use constitutional amendment on Florida’s statewide ballot next year. If passed, that would require the decriminalization of marijuana for adults and make Florida the 24th state to legalize recreational cannabis use.

Notably, Trulieve announced earlier this month that Smart & Safe had gathered and submitted more than enough verified signed petitions to place the measure on the ballot.

But the initiative still must pass muster with the Florida Supreme Court.

Attorney General Ashley Moody last month transmitted the ballot language to the high court for review. But she also submitted an argument that justices should reject the initiative.

“I believe that the proposed amendment fails to meet the requirements of Section 101.161(1), Fla. Stat., and will present additional argument through briefing at the appropriate time,” she wrote.

Rivers has voiced confidence the language submitted for review meets state law.

“We believe the language, as written, comports with the single subject and clarity requirements under Florida law and look forward to a positive ruling from the Court,” she said.