Media critic Marco Rubio snaps at Jake Tapper framing of Donald Trump ‘spectacle’

A U.S. Senator and a CNN journalist don’t see eye to eye on the “spectacle” involving former President Donald Trump.

After Trump’s court appearance in Miami Tuesday, the former President was at Versailles, when reporter Jake Tapper tapped out on the laudatory footage of the man who just pleaded not guilty to 38 counts.

“The folks in the control room, I don’t need to see any more of that. He’s trying to turn it into a spectacle, into a campaign ad. That’s enough of that, we’ve seen it already,” he said. “Let’s go over, again, the 37 charges that Donald Trump is facing.”

On Fox News Tuesday evening, Marco Rubio took issue with Tapper’s irritation with the “spectacle” by saying what he thought the real spectacle was.

“I agree with Jake Tapper, this is a spectacle,” Rubio said. “But the spectacle wasn’t Trump going to Versailles in Little Havana.The spectacle is this prosecution. This prosecution was a choice.

The Senator invoked the principle of “prosecutorial discretion,” saying “the federal government uses it all the time.”

“And they had a choice to make and they should have looked at this and said there is no victim here. There’s no harm that’s been caused. Even if everything they allege is true, which we don’t know if it is. But even if everything they allege is true, there’s no harm to the country,” Rubio contended.

Rubio wasn’t finished ripping reporters, however.

“It’s a damaging day and all these people on TV, these media, they’re going to rue the day that this happened because it’s going to be bad for our country. They could be presiding over the destruction of the greatest nation in the history of the world and the people that are making these choices are responsible for it.”