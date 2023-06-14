June 14, 2023
Transgender activist no longer welcome at White House after going topless at Joe Biden event
Joe and Jill Biden at Pride event. Image via AP.

Associated PressJune 14, 20233min1

Biden Pride
Rose Montoya said the negative reaction validates critics see her as a woman.

Transgender advocate Rose Montoya is no longer welcome at White House events after posting on social media a video of herself and two others going topless for a time at Saturday’s Pride Month celebration on the South Lawn.

“The behavior was simply unacceptable,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. “It was unfair to the hundreds of attendees who were there to celebrate their families.”

Speaking at the White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre said, “Individuals in the video certainly will not be invited to future events.” The White House spokeswoman said the bare-chested display “was not a normal thing that has happened under this administration.”

President Joe Biden hosted the event to show the administration’s support of the LGBTQ+ community. There has recently been a push by some Republican leaders at the state level to restrict drag shows and limit the options for youth who are seeking to transition their genders.

Biden said Saturday that he had a message for the entire community, but especially for transgender children: “You are loved. You are heard. You’re understood. And you belong.”

Parts of his speech appeared in the video posted on social media by Montoya, whose Instagram biography identifies her as an educator, model and actor.

Montoya defended her post on Instagram and Twitter, saying that “going topless in Washington, DC is legal and I fully support the movement in freeing the nipple.” She said critics of her toplessness affirmed that she is, in fact, a woman, as a man would not face similar pushback. She said she had “zero intention of trying to be vulgar or be profane in anyway,” adding that she covered her nipples with her hands in the video “just to play it safe.”

Associated Press

One comment

  • Ocean Joe

    June 14, 2023 at 10:24 am

    Dems need to draw a line on the foolishness.
    It’s like Biden’s dad used to say: “Joey, don’t let trans folk go topless on the White House lawn, and when you run for reelection find an opponent whose been impeached twice, indicted twice, paid off a hooker, been sued for rape and defamation, and try not to fall down so much.”
    Otherwise we could get all stuck with some rightwing moron.

    Reply

