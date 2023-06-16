Gov. DeSantis’ budget vetoes include music instruments, park improvements, amenities for the disabled

In a $116.5 billion budget, not even a $10,000 item was small enough to escape Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto.
Republican Rep. Daniel Alvarez’s request for $10,000 for Hillsborough County Habitat for Humanity, to help build homes for veterans, amounted to the smallest request DeSantis’ veto pen stripped out of the budget. And Rep. Robin Bartleman’s request for $12,000 to fund the Weston Music Society’s School Music Program and Music Grants came in as the second-smallest item to fall in the veto purge that trimmed state expenses by a little more than half a billion dollars..
It’s the second year that the Weston Democrat’s request for state money to cover items such as musical instruments, concerts and band uniforms has made it into the budget, only to get vetoed. But she’s vowing to bring it back again.
The cuts don’t seem to have any rhyme or reason, said Democratic Rep. Michael Gottlieb, who represents south Broward County and watched his $450,000 appropriation for an all-inclusive playground in Plantation get excised in Thursday’s veto announcement.
“Especially in light of the fact that we’re constantly hearing that the Florida economy is robust and there’s an excess amount of money in reserve,” said Gottlieb, who served as the Democrats’ floor leader this year.
The House Democratic Office did a spreadsheet suggesting there was some logic behind the vetoes, however. Their analysis showed that although Democrats account for less than a third of House members, their projects accounted for 42% of those vetoed.
Democratic Rep. Daryl Campbell, who represents central Broward County, said he was surprised to see $857,000 worth of parks projects in two locations disappear just like that.
“While I’m down, I’m going to keep fighting for my community,” he said.
Democrat Rep. Ashley Gantt, also a freshman lawmaker, saw an agenda. Three out of four items that had gotten in the budget were vetoed — amounting to $850,000 in spending that would have reached seniors and youth gone.
“A clear message has been received, Black Floridians suffer under this Governor’s administration due to partisan political theatre,” the Miami area lawmaker said in a prepared statement.
Still, Stuart Republican Rep. John Snyder was at the Fort Pierce budget signing with the Governor and then later learned that more than $1.5 million he had gotten into the budget was now no longer happening. The cuts were about $500,000 apiece for arts spending, hurricane hardening for the Arc of Palm Beach County’s South Campus, serving developmentally disabled citizens, and an unmanned aerial response team for the Palm Beach County Sheriff.
When texted about the vetoes, Snyder texted back: “I was proud to stand with Governor DeSantis today as he signed a truly historic budget into law. Where Washington, D.C. continues to get it wrong, Florida is setting the standard with a balanced budget, $10 billion in reserves, and a $2.3 billion tax cut.”
6 comments
john KING
June 16, 2023 at 8:24 am
Guvna Ronnie ONLY supports things that buys him votes. Sad that this poor excuse for a public servant is ONLY interested in things that support his twisted idea of what is right. Especially since he is so CONSITSTENTLY wrong!
Steve
June 16, 2023 at 8:51 am
There’s plenty of money in this new budget for things that have nothing to do with pay backs and also a lot of things that I personally don’t support. Let’s just be thankful that it is at least a balanced budget and that we do have reserves. Regardless of party, this should be the least that a governor does out of respect of the tax payers. Look at ALL the blue state governors that are running their states into the ground running huge deficits that not only Floridians but ALL US taxpayers are having or going to have to pay for their malfeasance.
Joel
June 16, 2023 at 9:27 am
Thank the Florida constitution for the balanced budget, not the Governor.
JonC.
June 16, 2023 at 9:42 am
Feel free to move, John. The governor is setting the benchmark for wiping out pork projects and engaging in fiscal responsibility. Sorry the band uniforms didn’t make it. Have a bake sale.
Caesar Smith
June 16, 2023 at 9:07 am
Big Ronda Disaster has been dragging FL into the mud since he took office….or should I say, his massive ego took office. I had no idea that some of the most notable US colleges actually graduated idiots with less than an IQ of 80! So happy my children actually attended and graduated from much better schools that actually taught more about being a good human then not!
Michael K
June 16, 2023 at 9:08 am
A budget is simply numerical articulation of policy. With plenty of money to go around, and legislative vetting, DeSantis shows his petty, vindictive and bigoted true colors – while bloating his personal ambitions with wasteful stunts – like $12 million for chatter jest flights for migrants.
At least the College Board is standing up to him on LGBTQ history on AP courses. His nasty scapegoating is backfiring, and his racism is in full bloom. America does not wish to become Alabama or Mississippi, which is where DeSantis is dragging us.