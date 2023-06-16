June 16, 2023
Francis Suarez rips Ron DeSantis: ‘Not a relationship guy’

A.G. Gancarski

Francis Suarez Ron DeSantis
'He doesn't call people, doesn't try to build a relationship.'

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is new to the presidential race, but is rehashing familiar critiques of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Suarez, the third Florida man in the field along with the Governor and Donald Trump, told “Fox & Friends” that DeSantis was “not a relationship guy” and that’s why Florida’s congressional delegation largely backs the former President.

“You know, the Governor is not particularly a relationship guy,” Suarez said. “He doesn’t have, from what I understand, a great relationship with a lot of our federal elected officials. That is why he lost, I think, 12 out of 13 (congressional) endorsements in his own state because he doesn’t call people, doesn’t try to build a relationship.”

Suarez won’t have those endorsements either, but stressed his people skills in comparison to DeSantis.

“You know, I’m very different. Like I said, I’m accessible. I call people. I’m a people person. I love people and I look at them in the eye and shake their hands, you know, when I see them. So, that’s never been an issue for me.”

Suarez made similar points before he formally entered the presidential fray.

“He seems to struggle with relationships, generally,” Suarez said on April 20’s “Fox & Friends.”

“I mean, I look at people in the eye when I shake their hands. You had mentioned earlier in the program that he doesn’t get along with the (former) Governor,” Suarez said, referring to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

Scott has routinely complained that DeSantis hasn’t returned his calls over the years, despite the seeming help the current Governor could get from the Senate.

Suarez contended then also that DeSantis doesn’t even bother to buttonhole endorsers.

“He wasn’t even calling people personally,” Suarez said. “His fundraiser or pollster was the one that was calling congressional leaders for support.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014.

