June 16, 2023
Gov. DeSantis again kills road to planned Moffitt Cancer Center campus
Will Moffitt feel the pinch?

Jacob Ogles June 16, 2023

moffitt
It was a smaller ask this year, but the Governor still killed the spend.

The state still won’t fund a road to Moffitt Cancer Center.

Gov. Ron DeSantis once again vetoed funding for a connector road to access a Moffitt Cancer Center Life Sciences campus in Pasco County. That cleared $5 million out of the state budget he signed on Thursday.

Last year, then-Senate President Wilton Simpson had made a priority of $600 million in funding for that Moffitt campus in his home county, only to see DeSantis nix the whole deal.

Simpson later won election as Florida Agriculture Commissioner.

That type of commitment for Moffitt did not make it into the budget this year, but state Rep. Randy Maggard, a Dade City Republican, did seek funding for the roadway to make the campus accessible. He had sought $25 million for the project, but only $5 million was ultimately included in the budget approved by the Legislature.

Jamie Wilson of Moffitt and lobbyist Sydney Ridley of The Southern Group argued in a budget request that it was in the best interest of the state to pave a road to Speros so that employees and visitors to the center could safely drive there.

But the road hit a roadblock at the Governor’s desk. A list of almost $511 million vetoed projects included several line-items designates for specific roadways.

The Moffitt campus road was the most expensive of those to be killed by DeSantis. It held the same $5 million price tag as a Kathleen Road widening in Lauderdale Lakes that the Governor also stripped from the budget.

Other major road projects axed by DeSantis include a $4 million expansion of Fruitville Road in Sarasota, $1.5 million for design and construction on the Biscayne-Everglades Greenway, $1.5 million for reconstruction of Fort Florida Road, $1.25 million Auburndale Roadway improvements in Miami and $1.1 million tor route enhancements for Manatee County Area Transit.

Despite the budget veto last year, Moffitt leaders committed they would continue to pursue the Pasco County campus. The center is planned on 775 acres off Suncoast Parkway at State Road 52.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    June 16, 2023 at 8:16 am

    Florida can’t afford to be paving any roads to any cancer centers. The DeSantis campaign comes first. There’s still trans drag queens out there to get rid of. Disney is still in Orlando. Gotta get rid of them, too. There’s Mexicans in Mexico. Gotta keep them out of Texas. This stuff is expensive! Just take the 4 wheeler to the cancer center. You got enough pain meds. You’ll be fine!

    Reply

