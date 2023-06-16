Ron DeSantis wishes he had been part of Jesus Christ’s inner circle

During a “700 Club” interview, Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t exactly answer a question about what historical figure he wanted to have dinner with, but he did reach into theology to say who he would have liked to spend time with.

“Could I have been there with Jesus’ Disciples?” he asked interviewer David Brody.

DeSantis went on to flesh out the scenario.

“I mean. these are people who, you know, Peter is just fishing one day and all of a sudden this guy comes up to him, catches all the fish and says, ‘You know, you’re going to be a fisher. I want you to be a fisher of men, come with me,'” DeSantis said.

“And so these guys all went out and they dedicated their life to spreading the gospel and they all were killed for, you know, they tried to kill John. John ended up, you know, being able to survive, but I mean, the intent was to put him to death too. And you know, to talk about what that was like, you know, talk about what their, what their impressions are.”

Indeed, many of the Apostles died while proselytizing in places with other spiritual traditions.

“I look back at that and would love to have been able to be there with them,” DeSantis added.

During the same interview, DeSantis also addressed the question of his favorite President. His preference ultimately is for the “indispensable man” George Washington, whom he said could have been king, but voluntarily relinquished power.