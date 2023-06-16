Ron DeSantis wishes he had been part of Jesus Christ’s inner circle

During a “700 Club” interview, Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t exactly answer a question about what historical figure he wanted to have dinner with, but he did reach into theology to say who he would have liked to spend time with.
“Could I have been there with Jesus’ Disciples?” he asked interviewer David Brody.
DeSantis went on to flesh out the scenario.
“I mean. these are people who, you know, Peter is just fishing one day and all of a sudden this guy comes up to him, catches all the fish and says, ‘You know, you’re going to be a fisher. I want you to be a fisher of men, come with me,'” DeSantis said.
“And so these guys all went out and they dedicated their life to spreading the gospel and they all were killed for, you know, they tried to kill John. John ended up, you know, being able to survive, but I mean, the intent was to put him to death too. And you know, to talk about what that was like, you know, talk about what their, what their impressions are.”
Indeed, many of the Apostles died while proselytizing in places with other spiritual traditions.
“I look back at that and would love to have been able to be there with them,” DeSantis added.
During the same interview, DeSantis also addressed the question of his favorite President. His preference ultimately is for the “indispensable man” George Washington, whom he said could have been king, but voluntarily relinquished power.
15 comments
Thomas Kaspar
June 16, 2023 at 10:13 am
Anything critical of incapacitated Joe Bidens wandering , incoherent mumbling and Gavin Newsom running against him or just paid for DNC propaganda ?
Jay Smif
June 16, 2023 at 10:17 am
You just alternate between trying to slob Orange Hitler and Pudgy Fascist DeSantis’ clowns in your mouth-hole at all times, don’t you, old man?
WhatNow
June 16, 2023 at 11:08 am
– You’re not fooling anyone here, troll.
Earl Pitts American
June 16, 2023 at 12:21 pm
Good point there Thomas,
I’ve been wondering why we are being blocked from seeing any of the negative stories on The 8iden Crime Family, what wacky things Kamalla has been babbaling about, and stuff like that. I’m thinking we may have all been hacked and somehow denied equal access to the news.
Jeepers, I hope they get that corrected soon.
EPA
Jay Smif
June 16, 2023 at 10:18 am
I bet pudgy fascist DeSantis thinks Jesus and his apostles were white, too.
Peak f*cking cringe, right here. He’s utter trash.
Michael K
June 16, 2023 at 10:24 am
Yes – he wishes he’d been there… not to listen or learn, but to rail against their “wokeness.”
Peggy
June 16, 2023 at 10:39 am
This literally sounds like the ramblings of an insane person.
🏳️🌈 Jesus was Gay 🏳️🌈
June 16, 2023 at 11:04 am
There’s an overwhelming amount of historical evidence that Jesus was a gay man, and he would have wild S&M orgies with his apostles.
That’s probably why DeSantis wants in at that sweet acton.
Bwj
June 16, 2023 at 11:05 am
Jesus taught peace, love and understanding. Perhaps the Governor wishes to understand why Jesus spent more time with criminals, lepers and other outcasts from society. I also think that his choice of Washington for not wanting to be a king is something that DeSantis needs to learn.
SteveHC
June 16, 2023 at 11:12 am
So DeSantis would make a better priest or minister than politician… btw does anybody actually still watch or list3n to The 700 Club? I didn’t even realize any “episodes” were still being made, thought it died off eons ago.
PeterH
June 16, 2023 at 11:30 am
Jesus is weeping watching Ron DeSantis’s every hour of glorifying stupidity!
Robert Ball
June 16, 2023 at 11:58 am
Jesus was the original WOKE man. Loving all, forgiving all, and teaching all. Our governor is anti woke, anti equal rights, anti books and anti Christian. We can not let him fool us. We need to be all WOKE like Jesus.
Michael K
June 16, 2023 at 12:08 pm
A prominent Christian church near me has a banner that reads: “As followers of Jesus Christ, we embrace diversity, equity and inclusion.”
to that, I say “Amen.”
Jesus was woke
June 16, 2023 at 12:22 pm
lol this makes absolutely no sense. If Ron DeSantis was alive back when Jesus lived. Jesus would’ve been considered woke to Ron DeSantis. Jesus taught love and compassion, and that is some thing that Ron DeSantis does not have. And DeSantis is to self-centered and self-serving to ever be able to follow someone like Jesus.
Jesus was woke
June 16, 2023 at 12:22 pm
lol this makes absolutely no sense. If Ron DeSantis was alive back when Jesus lived. Jesus would’ve been considered woke to Ron DeSantis. Jesus taught love and compassion, and that is some thing that Ron DeSantis does not have. And DeSantis is to self-centered and self-serving to ever be able to follow someone like Jesus.