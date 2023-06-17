DeSantis Watch targets Nevada with digital ads

As Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Basque Fry in Nevada Saturday an opposition group is calling attention to his record with digital ads targeting the state.

DeSantis Watch has two spots running in the state in both English and Spanish, which argue that the Governor is not the friend of the average Nevadan.

“For Nevadans, and for all Americans, hard work matters and it should mean a better life and a secure retirement for you and your family,” said DeSantis Watch Constituencies Director Natasha Sutherland.

“But for Ron DeSantis, all that matters is doing favors for the billionaires and corporate elites who fund his political ambitions, even if it means breaking the promise we made as a country to our seniors or attacking the rights of workers trying to put food on the table and a roof over their heads,” Sutherland continued.

“Ron DeSantis’ blueprint for America is one where you work longer for less money and benefits while his wealthy benefactors get richer on the back of your labor. It’s plain wrong and Nevadans cannot afford Ron DeSantis.”

The English language ad “Plain Wrong” outlines “how DeSantis voted numerous times to slash billions from Social Security and Medicare during his time in Congress,” which is, as the ad suggests, “plain wrong.”

In Spanish, “Trabajo Duro” highlights for Nevadans how Floridians who work hard are facing an affordability crisis under Ron DeSantis while he does the bidding of billionaires and the corporate elites.”

Along with these ads, DeSantis Watch held a press conference, which included prominent Florida Democrats offering warnings about the Governor’s agenda.

“Here in Florida, Ron DeSantis is putting the public safety of our communities at risk every single day,” said former Florida Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. “Nevada, this is your future if Ron and his extreme agenda enter the White House.”

“Governor DeSantis does not believe in freedom and he certainly does not believe in doing what’s right for workers… The Governor is bought and paid for by billionaires and corporate elites who continue to fund his campaign and to fight against and suppress worker wages,” argued State Rep. Dotie Joseph.