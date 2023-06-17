Takeaways from Tallahassee — Holding out hope

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book has been in Washington D.C. attending a White House State Legislative Convening on Reproductive Rights convention discussing abortion access issues.

Florida was among many states highlighted as hostile to abortion, including almost every state in the Southeastern U.S.

Book delivered remarks meant to inspire hope, rather than dread.

“There is hope because we have the support of President (Joe) Biden, Vice President (Kamala) Harris, and this White House administration,” Book said. “There is hope because even in conservative states like Kansas, Kentucky and Montana, voters have defended abortion rights right at the ballot box when given the chance.”

A coalition of abortion rights groups is working to place abortion restrictions in Florida’s state Constitution through a ballot initiative.

Floridians Protecting Freedom’s initiative would ask voters whether the state constitution should protect a woman’s right to have an abortion up to the point when the fetus could survive outside the womb.

The group includes members of the ACLU of Florida, Florida Planned Parenthood, Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida and Florida Rising.

“We are working to get abortion on the ballot in ’24 by collecting 1 million petitions before year’s end,” Book said. “Just one month after launching the campaign, organizers have gathered more than 100,000 petitions with a 94% validity rate, and mobilized tens of thousands of volunteers across the state.”

“So, it’s going to be tough, but my friends, there is absolutely hope,” she added.

Sen. Lori Berman, a Democrat who represents Boynton Beach, also attended the convention.

“It’s been one year now since the Dobbs decision shook America and upended 50 years of court precedent. Since then, GOP states have passed a slew of regressive laws that put women’s lives at risk, criminalize their health care decisions, and in some instances, prohibit them from traveling to other states for care,” Berman said, adding that this is “a dystopian moment in American history.”

“Florida just passed its own six-week abortion ban that is deeply unpopular with the vast majority of Floridians — so unpopular that Gov. (Ron) DeSantis thought it best to sign the bill at midnight without press in the room,” Berman added.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

Trump pleads not guilty in Miami: Former President Donald Trump appeared before a judge in Miami’s federal courthouse Tuesday pleading not guilty to federal charges alleging he hoarded classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate concerning nuclear programs and other sensitive military secrets and blocked the government’s efforts to get them back. It’s the second criminal case Trump is facing as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024. He’s also accused in a New York State Court of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, the Republican ranking member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Trump should have never stored the documents at his home but suggested there was no real harm done since Trump didn’t appear to give away the documents to China, Saudi Arabia, or other countries. Rubio was more worried the indictment of Trump will “release a fury” across a politically divided nation.

DeSantis signs budget, vetoes $511M: DeSantis this week signed the $116.5 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 after zapping $511 million for mostly local projects, a far smaller sum than the $3.1 billion the Governor excised from last year’s plan. Among the largest veto items were $100 million for conservation and rural land protection easements and agreements, $30.8 million to acquire Kirkland Ranch for water and conservation purposes and $20 million to expand nursing and STEM-related programs at the University of South Florida. Democrats who opposed large parts of DeSantis’s 2023 legislative agenda said the vetoes disproportionately impacted their projects, but the Governor also eliminated from the budget projects that were supported by Republican lawmakers who didn’t endorse his presidential campaign.

Florida Man files: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission stating he is seeking the nation’s highest elected office. He is the third Florida resident to file paperwork to run for President after Trump and DeSantis. Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison called the Mayor another candidate trying to sway Trump supporters and the MAGA base. “As Mayor of Miami, Suarez has repeatedly used his position to benefit himself, prioritizing pay raises for himself, accepting lavish gifts, and taking shady payments — all while ignoring the biggest challenges facing the people he was elected to serve,” he said in a statement. “As the MAGA field keeps growing, we’ll keep reminding the American people that there’s not a dime’s worth of difference between these extreme, self-serving candidates.”

Who runs the House? Girls: Rep. Jennifer Canady, the director of a science-based program at a private Christian school in Polk County and the wife of a Florida Supreme Court Justice, essentially locked up the 2028-30 House Speaker race. Canady secured the position after one of her competitors, Rep. Kevin Steele, announced the end of his Speaker bid and publicly endorsed her. The support from Steele and many of the 2022 first-termers backing his bid gives Canady the edge over the lone remaining competitor, Northeast Florida Rep. Jessica Baker. DeSantis’ Chief of Staff, James Uthmeier, worked behind the scenes to help Canady secure the Speakership, edge over Baker and keep at bay her political consultant husband, Tim Baker, who is aligned with Trump.

Tear it down: DeSantis said this week that if he were elected President, he would reform federal law enforcement. DeSantis made the remarks during his budget signing news conference. “My mission is to bring accountability to politicized agencies like the DOJ (and) FBI. We’re going to excise the political bias and we are going to end the weaponization of the federal government. We are going to do that,” the Governor said. “And so, we actually have already put out a lot of plans about what we’ll do starting Day One,” DeSantis added. “You know, with me, you don’t have to worry about it. You have a new FBI Director on Day One, you have a house cleaning on Day One in these agencies, and we will use our full Article 2 powers to ensure that the weaponization of government in this country ends.”

— Military money —

Florida is handing out another round of awards that are designed to support infrastructure and economic development projects into military communities.

The latest round of funding is more than $6.1 million and will come through three different defense grant programs.

“I am proud to continue making investments that strengthen Florida’s military communities and support our military families,” DeSantis said in a prepared statement. “With these grant awards, we are upholding our commitments to military and veteran families and supporting the critical missions of our state’s military installations.”

Nearly 20 projects were given grant awards, including $500,000 to prevent encroachment and foster compatible land use near Navy installations in Jacksonville; $500,000 to acquire land near Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Santa Rosa County; and $500,000 to buy parcels of land in the area near Avon Park Air Force Range.

Florida over the last two decades embarked on various programs that were designed to show the state’s commitment to the U.S. military, which is a vital part of the state’s economy. Past efforts were launched amid military base closure review exercises.

The Florida Defense Support Task Force was created in 2011 to make recommendations to preserve and protect military installations and improve the state’s military-friendly environment.

Some of the other grants the task force is awarding this year include $500,000 to protect land near Camp Blanding Joint Training Center and $500,000 to improve the road surface into the facility used by the 125th Fighter Wing of the Florida National Guard.

— Avoiding the Devil’s workshop —

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is rolling out the second round of her “Idle Time: A Summer Safety Series,” and this time she is cautioning parents to track their kids’ online activities over the break.

“With school out for Summer, children may be spending more time online,” Moody said in a prepared release. “Human traffickers and other online predators use social media and chat rooms to target minors. In fact, we just charged a human trafficker in a case involving the online solicitation of a Florida teen. That is why it is so important to take steps to protect your children online.”

Moody urged parents to establish boundaries regarding internet usage, including time limits for online activities and what sites and apps are allowed. She also said parents should monitor online activity and be aware of what friends and contacts their children are interacting with online.

Moody also urged parents to warn their children about talking to — or planning to meet — strangers from the internet.

The Department of Legal Affairs has put together an online safety kit that includes risk factors and red flags for parents to be aware of. The safety kit also lists apps that parents should be aware of beyond the staples, such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

—The week in appointments —

Florida’s 10th Judicial Circuit Court — The Governor named Brandon Rafool, of Winter Haven, to serve as a Judge in the 10th Circuit. Rafool has served as a Judge on the Polk County Court since his appointment by DeSantis in 2021. Previously, he served as the Managing Partner of Brandon J. Rafool, LLC. He earned his bachelor’s degree from UF and his law degree from Stetson University. He fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Larry Helms.

College of the Florida Keys District Board of Trustees — DeSantis appointed Alexandria Suarez to the CFK Board of Trustees. Suarez is an Assistant State Attorney in Florida’s 16th Judicial Circuit. She is a member of the Florida Bar and was previously a teacher for Miami-Dade County Public Schools. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English from FIU and her law degree from St. Thomas University.

Florida Commission on Community Service — DeSantis appointed Stefanie Ink Edwards, Gina Evans Dew and Jessica Hays to the Commission. Ink Edwards CEO of Community Cooperative and served as Chair of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce Women in Business. She earned her bachelor’s degree from FGCU and her master’s degree from UF. Evans Dew is the Director of Government and Community Relations for the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority and is part of the Leadership Tampa Alumni Association. She earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations and her master’s degree in communications from UF. Hays is the president and CEO of Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center. She has also served as President of the Junior League of Sarasota. Hays earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and her master’s degree in integrated marketing communications from FSU. DeSantis also re-appointed Christy Brodeur, Lori Killinger and Wilson Roberts to the Commission. Brodeur is a Partner at Ballard Partners, a former Secretary of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and the current Chair of the Gubernatorial Fellows Board of Directors. She earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from FSU. Killinger is an Executive Shareholder at law and lobbying firm Lewis, Longman & Walker and last year was named one of the Top 100 Women Influencers of 2022 by City & State magazine. She earned her bachelor’s degree from UF and her law degree from Duke University. Roberts is currently pursuing a degree in business administration and international and global studies at UF. He also serves as a Student Senator within UF’s Student Government.

Biomedical Research Advisory Council — DeSantis named Stephen Black, Nicole de Lara Puente, Dr. Shaye Moskowitz and Dr. Akram Shibani to the Council. Black is the Chair of FIU’s Department of Cellular Biology & Pharmacology and Associate Dean for Research at the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. He currently serves as the Director of FIU’s Center for Translational Science and is a member of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. Black earned his bachelor’s degree in molecular biology and his doctorate in molecular pharmacology from the University of Edinburgh. De Lara Puente is the CEO of the Live Like Bella Foundation. She has been recognized as the Businesswoman of the Year by the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce and is an inductee of the FIU Alumni Hall of Fame. She earned her bachelor’s degree in mass communications from FIU. Moskowitz is a Neuroscience Medical Director at Broward Health. He is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and formerly served on the Colorado Stroke Advisory Board. Moskowitz earned his bachelor’s degree in physics from Yeshiva University and his medical degree and doctorate in neurobiology and neurosciences from SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University. Shibani is a physician at Ascension Medical Group. He is a member of the American College of Chest Physicians and is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in pulmonary medicine, critical care medicine, and internal medicine. Shibani earned his medical degree from the University of Tripoli and completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Henry Ford Hospital.

—It takes a (insurance) village —

The Department of Financial Services is holding another round of insurance villages to assist homeowners still dealing with claims issues nine months after Hurricane Ian pounded Southwest Florida.

The agency said it will host the insurance villages June 27 in Fort Myers and June 28-29 in Punta Gorda. The villages serve as an opportunity for policyholders to meet with their property insurer in person and work together to resolve outstanding claims.

DFS says that representatives from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and more than a dozen insurers are expected to be on hand to assist policyholders.

Since January, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has set up seven insurance villages where more than $11 million in insurance claims checks were cut by participating insurance companies in Southwest Florida for more than 2,000 residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The agency encourages policyholders to bring as much documentation as they can to the insurance village, including a government-issued ID, such as a driver’s license, as well as insurance policy information, pictures of the damaged property and repair estimates.

Data posted by the Office of Insurance Regulation — which says it was last updated in March — showed that tens of thousands of homeowners still had open claims related to Hurricane Ian.

— That’s a lot of money —

Opportunities abound for individuals, businesses and communities in the Department of Economic Opportunity’s 2023-24 budget.

The $116 billion spending plan signed by DeSantis includes:

— $362.6 million for the Community Development Block Grant — Disaster Recovery program to support recovery and resiliency efforts for Hurricanes Hermine, Matthew, Irma, Michael and Sally, as well as the Rebuild Florida Mitigation program.

— $170.9 million for Florida’s State Small Business Credit Initiative to support small businesses that may not otherwise have access to the capital needed to grow their businesses, building upon the program’s first tranche of $142.3 million announced earlier this year.

— $110 million for recognition payments to first responders, including law enforcement officers, EMTs, firefighters and paramedics through the First Responder Recognition Payment Program.

— $100 million for broadband internet expansion through Florida’s BEAD program, which funds broadband internet planning, deployment, mapping, capacity and adoption activities with a goal of ensuring all Floridians have access to high-speed internet.

— $75 million for the Governor’s Job Growth Grant Fund to assist communities in funding workforce training and public infrastructure projects to support growth and employment in Florida.

— $37.5 million for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) to help income-qualified families with water and wastewater cost support.

— $25 million for the Rural Infrastructure Fund to facilitate the planning, preparation and financing of vital infrastructure projects in rural communities.

— $23.4 million for the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) to help low-income Floridians reduce their monthly energy costs.

— $20.3 million to continue improving the technology underpinning the state’s unemployment benefits system.

— $20 million for the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment program, which supports efforts to recruit new most-talented officers to the state of Florida.

— $18.4 million for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to help income-qualified families with home heating and cooling costs.

— $7 million for the Defense Infrastructure Grant Program to support infrastructure projects that make a positive impact on the military value of installations within the state.

“From working capital for small-business owners and infrastructure improvements in rural communities to broadband internet expansion in unserved areas, the 2023-2024 Framework for Freedom budget champions the hardworking Floridian,” said DEO Secretary Alex Kelly.

— Winner winner —

The Chambers High School fishing team took the top spot in the School Fishing Conservation Project Competition, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced.

“Congratulations to these young anglers for their dedication to conservation,” said Tom Graef, FWC’s Director for the Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management. “They are making a difference by leading the way for the next generation of anglers with these creative conservation projects.”

The victory lands the Chambers High School team a grand prize package that includes a private in-person custom rod building class with Mud Hole Custom Tackle, an Oviedo-based supplier of rod building and tackle crafting goods and instruction.

“Supporting youth education is so important to our mission at Mud Hole Custom Tackle,” said Anthony Youmans, Mud Hole’s Education Program Director. “We’re honored to contribute the Grand Prize in this year’s competition and are always supportive of FWC’s efforts to lead conservation projects here in Florida, our home state.”

Punta Gorda Middle School finished at No. 2, followed by A. Crawford Mosley High School at No. 3. They will receive prize packages sponsored by Toadfish and Pure Fishing.

FWC’s School Fishing Club Program is supported by the Division of Marine Fisheries Management, the Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, and the Florida Youth Conservation Centers Network.

Competitors were awarded points for participation in a variety of conservation-minded activities aimed at reducing the impacts of plastic pollution, including cleaning up and building monofilament recycling bins for their local waterbodies.

All student anglers participating in the FWC’s 2022-23 School Fishing Club Program were required to complete at least one conservation project to qualify for funding associated with the program.

— A few complaints —

Several Democrats this week issued press statements after the Governor vetoed about $511 million in local projects from the 2023-24 budget.

“While I am appreciative of the Governor’s approval of the bulk of local projects I sought, I am very disappointed in the number of those projects both in my district and elsewhere he cut from the multibillion-dollar spending plan,” Sen. Bobby Powell said in a news release.

“For many of these communities, state assistance represents a lifeline in funding critically needed projects, everything from water improvement to law enforcement safety gear, from flood drainage to veterans’ assistance.”

Powell acknowledged that the veto amount was a “drop in the bucket” compared to the $116 billion budget that DeSantis signed, but Powell said the funds were “an ocean of dollars to those dependent on the financial help. In a year in which Florida was flush with cash thanks largely to President Biden and federal assistance, these communities should have had a higher priority as the Governor weighed the projects he chose to financially support.”

Sen. Vic Torres, a Democrat from Orlando, had three projects vetoed: $1.8 million for Buenaventura Lakes Drainage Improvements; $187,500 for the Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce and $765,000 for the Military History Museum of Osceola County for $765,000

“While I am grateful for the nearly $15 million in local project state funding, I was able to secure for our district, I am disappointed in Gov. DeSantis’s decision to veto critical funding to support Puerto Rican-owned businesses, veterans’ services and flood relief improvement for residents in Central Florida,” he said.

“I will refile these appropriation requests for next budget year and hope that the Governor will look more favorably on approving them.”

Rep. Daryl Campbell, a Democrat from Ft. Lauderdale, had five projects worth a combined $2.4 million slashed from the budget, including $227,142 to provide safety equipment to Lauderhill firefighters.

“It is maddening in a state where there is a surplus of funds, that so many projects meant to better the lives of everyday Floridians could be unceremoniously cut. These were not requests without merit,” he said in a prepared release.

“Unfortunately, these careless vetoes send a message to our communities that we cannot rely on the Governor’s office for relief. While that is disheartening, I am no less committed to helping my community in funding these projects today than I was yesterday, and will be ready to continue to fight for them in Tallahassee for every Session I have the privilege of serving.”

—Keep on Rockin’ in the Panhandle —

Less than two weeks after a “freak bike accident” fractured his kneecap, state Rep. Joel Rudman strapped on his Rick Springfield guitar and played an event the hat calls “Rock with the Doc.”

But he’s not one and done.

The freshman Republican lawmaker and Navarre physician is taking the band and his guitar — festooned with the Working Class Dog album cover — on the road for the “God, Guns and Less Government Tour.”

Rudman will bust out his six-strings — he also has a sunburst Les Paul in tow — for shows in Crestview, Chumuckla and Freeport over the next month.

After CFO Patronis, the Florida Chamber of Commerce and then-incumbent Rep. Jayer Williamson backed his campaign Rudman defeated fellow Republican Mariya Calkins in the Primary. He went on to defeat a write-in candidate in the 2022 General Election.

During his first Session, Rudman sponsored the House version of a new law that gives Insurers and providers the right to refuse to provide or reimburse for health care that is at odds with their moral religious or ethical beliefs.

— Kudos, Eskamani —

GAIN POWER named Rep. Ana V. Eskamani its 2023 Best State Legislative Candidate and bestowed her with the Powerful IDEA Award.

Powerful IDEA — or Impact on Democracy, Elections, Advocacy — Awards are GAIN POWER’s new progressive political communications and leadership awards.

The awards are meant to recognize the most impactful people, organizations, technology, communications, and other resources that help power progressive politics, policies, and democracies.

“Thank you GAIN POWER for this awesome recognition — I am proud to fight for Florida and for my constituents and to be supporting other candidates in their aspirations to serve their communities with grit and grace,” she said. “We need to support one another and strive for a political environment that prioritizes people and prosperity above all else.”

The Orlando Democrat was one of the most ardent defenders of LGBTQ+ rights during the 2023 Session, fiercely opposing the DeSantis administration’s agenda to limit access to gender-affirming care for adults and block it for minors.

Eskamani also was part of a vocal minority in the Republican-led House who opposed the state’s new six-week abortion ban. Eskamani is known for her long hours of work at the Capitol.

— Teach what you know —

Rep. Dianne Hart is celebrating this week after one of her bills was signed into law by the Governor.

HB 1045 creates a certified peer specialist pilot program within the Florida Department of Corrections. It allows those who complete a specified program to become certified to help incarcerated individuals overcome substance abuse, providing them an opportunity for gainful employment after release.

“This is an important piece of legislation and am glad to see it signed into law. You cannot teach what you do not know, and this will allow those who have overcome substance abuse to work within the correctional system to make sure that when individuals are released, they have the tools and skills to succeed,” Hart said.

“Everyone is deserving of a second chance and this new law will help to get us one step closer to that goal.”

The measure had bipartisan support, with Rep. Bernie Jacques, a Republican, sponsoring the bill alongside Hart, a Democrat. Republican Reps Linda Chaney and Democratic Reps. Lisa Dunkley, Mike Gottlieb, Johana López and Susan Valdés were co-sponsors.

The measure cleared the House unanimously.

It goes into law July 1.

— Teatime —

Rep. Felicia Robinson continues her efforts to strengthen positive relationships and improve familial bonds this weekend at her second annual father-daughter tea event.

Her office is collaborating with local community organizations to distribute more than 150 tickets to interested residents. The Miami Gardens Democrat hopes to provide young girls between the ages of 4 and 16 with “proper etiquette and effective communication,” according to a release from her office announcing the event.

“Etiquette creates self-confidence. When we know how others expect us to act and we can easily follow those expectations, we feel more comfortable being our authentic selves within those boundaries,” she said in a statement.

“It isn’t just about trying to keep up with every new rule or social code; instead, what is most important is how our actions make us feel about ourselves.”

The “Tea with My Father” event will be held today from 2-4 p.m. at the Miami Gardens Senior Center, 18330 NW 12th Ave. All interested citizens and district residents are invited to attend. Tickets are currently available on Eventbrite.

— Unprecedented —

Farm Share this week lauded the Legislature and Governor for including “unprecedented” funding for food security in the 2023-24 budget, noting that it will enable the state to take “bold action” to abate hunger in Florida.

About one in 10 Florida residents are food insecure, according to Farm Share, the state’s largest independent food bank network.

“This significant step forward highlights Florida’s commitment to addressing the urgent needs of working parents, college students, essential workers, and other vulnerable populations,” the organization said in a news release.

“We remain committed to working collaboratively with Gov. DeSantis, the Florida Legislature, and all stakeholders to build a stronger and more food-secure future for our state.”

Lawmakers included a sizable appropriation for the nonprofit organization in the new budget, which will support its efforts to combat food insecurity and to ensure Floridians struggling in the aftermath of natural disasters have access to fresh, quality and nutritious foods.

In addition to being the Sunshine State’s largest food bank, 24/7 Wall St. recently ranked Farm Share as the No. 1 organization of its kind in the country. Farm Share earned the ranking based on a rubric that analyzes a charity’s impact; its accountability and financial measures; and its culture and leadership principles.

Sister organization Midwest Food Bank snagged the No. 7 ranking and, despite its name, it also has a presence in Florida.

“Farm Share is humbled to have been ranked as the No. 1 food bank in America. This is a testament to our hardworking and mission-driven employees,” Farm Share CEO Stephen Shelley said when the rankings were released in December.

— Making it permanent —

After serving six months as the interim Provost, Allyson L. Watson was selected as the permanent provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Florida A&M University.

FAMU President Larry Robinson made the announcement earlier this week.

“Florida A&M University is an institution of academic excellence. I am honored to represent the significance of our history and the academic contributions we have accomplished and be at the helm of such an important time for our future,” said Watson, who first arrived at FAMU in 2019 as the Dean of the College of Education. “Our future is bright, and I look forward to leading with vision, tenacity, and innovation.”

Before FAMU, Watson worked as the interim Chief Academic Officer and Dean at the University of South Florida-St. Petersburg, and was the Assistant Dean and first-named endowed Chair at Northeastern State University.

Watson also served as assistant director at the University of Oklahoma Center for Educational & Community Renewal, which is now known as the K-20 Center. She also has experience teaching first-eighth grade in urban areas.

She earned a master’s degree in education and a doctoral degree in educational administration, curriculum, and supervision from the University of Oklahoma.

In a prepared statement, Robinson said he has been “extremely impressed with her performance over the past several months as the interim Provost.

“She has demonstrated a commitment to student success, shared governance, and support of faculty and staff. She continues to lead important funded research initiatives and community service activities that support our mission. I look forward to future successes from an individual who already has proven to be a stellar hire for FAMU.”

— Cha-ching —

DeSantis let stand most of the state’s whopping FY 23-24 budget, choosing to veto just $511 million in projects. And that was good news for Florida State University which is reaping the benefits of a bountiful budget.

“Florida State University is laser-focused on reaching our strategic goals — expanding our research portfolio, recruiting and retaining excellent faculty, staff and graduate students, transforming health care in North Florida and continuing to rise in the national rankings,” said FSU President Richard McCullough.

“This state funding will be critical as we continue to make investments to advance our top priorities. We are grateful to the Florida Legislature and Gov. DeSantis for recognizing the amazing work happening across our university and the outstanding return on investment that FSU provides to our students, the people of Florida and our nation.”

FSU is receiving $60.7 million in new recurring operational enhancement funding, which allows for discretionary spending. The school plans to invest in research and academic excellence, student success and an expanded FSU Health initiative.

The school is also receiving part of $100 million in new recurring pre-eminence funding, which is split between FSU and other preeminent Florida colleges and universities.

The signed budget also increases the State University System Performance-based funding for the first time since 2018, which translates to an estimated $15 million above its current year total.

The budget also includes nonrecurring funds:

— $20 million in operational enhancement for National High Magnetic Field Laboratory research

— $8 million for the Florida Institute for Governance and Civics (formerly Institute of Politics)

— $1 million for the Institute for Pediatric Rare Diseases

— $1 million for the College of Law Elections Program

“The Gov., Speaker Paul Renner and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo have put a record amount of funding into the State University System this year and have clearly stated their commitment to higher education in Florida,” said FSU Board of Trustees Chair Peter Collins.

“They have also clearly shown their commitment to Florida State University continuing to be one of the top public universities in the country. The Board of Trustees and President McCullough are aligned on the university’s priorities, and we are looking forward to the positive changes that this new funding will allow.”

— Capitol directions —

Chris Spencer — Up arrow — While some GOP’ers and Dems are unhappy, DeSantis’ budget chief left most folks smiling.

Wilton Simpson — Up arrow — Agriculture couldn’t ask for a better fighter.

Big Ag. — Down arrow — Still … Even Rocky loses sometimes.

Joe Gruters — Crossways arrow — The Governor’s veto pen is turning the Sarasota Republican into a martyr.

Gruters & Fiona McFarland — Up arrow — Unlike so many of their GOP colleagues, the Sarasota duo is unafraid to step into their local Tiger Bay den.

Randy Fine — Down arrow — Zoos are ‘woke’ too, huh?

Jared Perdue — Up arrow — He’s got a lot of cash to play with.

Moffitt Cancer Center — Down arrow — DeSantis just isn’t that into you.

Polk Co. — Crossways arrow — DeSantis threw a lot of red ink at Imperial Polk, but they still scored some big wins.

Sprinkle list — Up arrow — The Governor left a couple of spoonfuls in the bowl.

UF Jax — Up arrow — More like Orange and Blueval.

Elliot Building — Down arrow — Welcome to the neighborhood.

Jennifer Canady — Up arrow — The game is over; she’s just running up the score.

Kevin Steele — Up arrow — He’s a team player, and he’ll probably be a big-time Chair because of it.

Tommy Gregory — Up arrow — Expect a lot of “pro-business MVP” mailers next year.

Auto dealers — Up arrow — Sorry, you’re going to have to walk the lot and take an awkward test drive with a salesman.

Minor leaguers — Down arrow — Don’t quit your offseason job at Tire World.

David Silvers — Up arrow — The Dems avoid a costly Primary, and he still (probably) gets a Senate seat. Win-Win.

College Board — Down arrow — They’d have better odds if they made the oppositional defiant disorder module about the Governor.

Doug Soule — Up arrow — He was the first pick to be the first First Amendment reporter and we’ll be first in line to read his first First Amendment article.

Tucker/Hall — Up arrow — They snagged an all-star. Congrats to Clay Hollis.

Dads — Up arrow — To all the good dads in the world: Thanks for being there.