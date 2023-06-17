Polls show Ron DeSantis at or below 15% support with Republicans in 2024 race

Two new polls show that the Republican presidential race is Donald Trump’s to lose, with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ support in the low teens.

The new Harvard-Harris Poll shows the Florida Governor with his weakest showing yet in the 2024 GOP Primary race.

The former President boasts 59% support, with DeSantis a staggering 45 points back at 14%, losing 2% from the previous iteration of this poll.

Close behind DeSantis: former Vice President Mike Pence, who has 8% support, doubling his 4% showing the last time this poll was taken. Former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley’s 4% leads the rest of the field.

In a hypothetical head-to-head battle, Trump cleans DeSantis’ clock: 67% to 33%.

In happier news for the Florida Governor, he’s still the top “second choice,” meaning that if Trump somehow did not run for President, then DeSantis would be in good shape. DeSantis has 41% support there, with Pence at 15% and Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy taking 7% each.

The Big Village Politics poll is a little friendlier to DeSantis than Harvard-Harris, though it also shows Pence surging toward second place amid attrition for the Governor.

Trump takes 56%, with DeSantis at 15%. For the Governor, that’s a nine point plummet from the 24% he had in May with the same pollster.

DeSantis’ loss here appears to be Mike Pence’s gain: the former Veep went from 0% to 10% month over month, putting him within striking distance of second place.

Head-to-head polling between Trump and DeSantis likewise was brutal here, with Trump again taking 67% against just 33% for the Governor. That is the worst performance ever for the Florida Governor in that scenario, suggesting his campaign launch hasn’t moved voters in the way his supporters claimed it would.

These polls are less favorable to DeSantis than the Race to the White House polling average, which shows Trump at 53% when the full field is polled, 31 points ahead of DeSantis. The head to head average again shows Trump up, 57% to 36%.