June 23, 2023
Rick Scott traveling this weekend to Sarasota, Martin counties

Jacob Ogles

rick scott
Those locales are definitely not in early Primary states.

There may be speculation about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott considering a presidential bid, but his travel plans show a greater interest in reaching Florida voters.

The Naples Republican will speak at upcoming Republican events in Sarasota and Martin counties. Scott on the weekend will serve as the keynote speaker at the 2023 Annual Conference of the Florida Young Republicans in Sarasota. A gala dinner will be held at Marina Jack in Downtown Sarasota.

Other speakers at the conference include U.S. Reps. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, and Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican. State Rep. Carolina Amesty, a Windermere Republican, will also speak. Social media influencer Will Witt and comedian Bobby Saucelito will also attend.

The conference runs from Friday to Sunday.

On Saturday, Scott will speak at the Lincoln Day Dinner hosted by the Martin County Republican Party. The event takes place at Hutchinson Shores Resort & Spa in Jensen Beach from 6 to 10 p.m. Scott will also attend a VIP reception from 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets run $200 a plate, $300 for the VIP reception.

Other special guests at that event include U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican. Tom Homan, former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Karol Markowicz, a columnist with the New York Post and Fox News, will also be on hand.

The travel across Florida comes after The New York Times published a widely read piece suggesting Scott may run for President.

But Scott has rebuffed rumors, saying he intends to seek re-election to the U.S. Senate for a second term.

“What’s accurate is I’m running for the Senate, I’m not running for President,” he told reporters after the Times story ran.

Notably, former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, an Orlando Democrat, filed this week to challenge Scott. He’s the first significant candidate to file but more are expected to run.

The rumors have reportedly spurred wide interest from members of the Florida delegation in Scott’s future regardless.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

