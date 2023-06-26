State economists hash out marijuana legalization impacts

State economists are grappling with how cannabis legalization would affect the state’s economy.

The state’s Financial Impact Estimating Conference addressed the financial impacts of an Adult Personal Use of Marijuana citizen initiative that could lead to a constitutional amendment for voter consideration, with legalization in effect as soon as May 2025 if 60% or more of voters approve.

Amy Baker of the state Office of Economic and Demographic Research noted this was one in a series of workshops addressing the proposal with the goal of a financial impact statement regarding the proposal, especially with regard to “costs to state and local government” and impacts to the state budget, with the goal of finalizing a report next month.

Various departments made arguments regarding the proposal during Monday’s meeting.

The Department of Revenue noted that medical marijuana is tax-exempt but adult use recreational would be subject to taxation. Religious institutions and entities could qualify for exemptions, however, if the sale and purchase of these products accord with their religious activities.

Regarding property taxes, expectations are that there would be a “probable positive” impact on ad valorem collections per Baker, based on new construction.

“It could be (anywhere from) no impact to a positive impact,” Baker said. “I don’t think it would be negative.”

Committee members spent some time discussing potential differences in “strains” for medical versus recreational users, with speculation being that the medical product would be scaled up in preparation for wider commercial availability to meet initial demand.

The Department of Health (DOH), which administers the state’s current medical marijuana program, anticipates potential complications from administering two programs. Currently, 3.6% of Floridians have medical cards. In other states, medical programs have tended to be cannibalized by rec sectors, but medical still remains. DOH anticipates the need to add 80 additional positions should the amendment pass.

Regarding the “black market,” the assumption from Baker is that there would still be a significant illegal market even after legalization (especially for price-conscious cannabis consumers), but with some migration of current illegal recreational users to the legalized framework in what she described as a “very mature” medical cannabis market.

“Sometimes the black market is cheaper,” Baker said.

One factor that caps medical sales currently are purchasing limits per 35 days for flower or 70 days for concentrates. These limits were not contemplated Monday, but it’s likely that heavy users could use more product in a recreational framework. Tourists, who do not benefit from medical reciprocity under Florida’s current law, would likewise give the rec market a boost under the contemplated language.

Taxation, whether by sales tax or excise taxes, would be expected to boost the state coffers as well. This number could be boosted by Florida being surrounded by non-legalization states, meaning customers could travel in from Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and potentially the Carolinas. California reaped $1.11 billion in cannabis taxes in 2022, a key figure since that’s a state considered to be a potential comp.

The proposed amendment, a priority of the Trulieve-funded Smart and Safe Florida, would expand market share for Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, allowing them to sell non-medical cannabis to adults 21 years of age and older, and allowing those adults to use the product as they see fit. Attorney General Ashley Moody opposes the amendment, which she says conflicts with federal prohibition.

EDR’s own documentation, provided as part of a packet ahead of the meeting, suggests that legalization wouldn’t have a “significant impact” on criminality, with one major exception being impaired driving. DUIs for cannabis intoxication rose in Colorado, an early legalization state.

While some evidence suggests legalization improves police clearance rates for other crimes, the Department of Corrections doesn’t expect legalization would decrease the prison population. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement does note that decriminalization has a downward pressure on certain local jail populations, however.

The Florida Associations of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs suggested traffic accidents and fatalities would rise, along with potential DUIs.

All told, economic impacts on law enforcement would be “indeterminate” based on these variables.

Regardless of where economic impacts or Supreme Court review fall on this amendment, it has strong opposition from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has taken more prohibition-friendly positions the longer he’s been in office.

“This stuff is very powerful now that they’re putting on the street, and when these kids do it, it’s really bad for the youth,” DeSantis said in South Carolina last week. “We want our kids to stay clear of drugs, and we don’t want to do policies that’s going to make it have easier access for them.”

The Governor demonstrated a misunderstanding of the state’s closed market of MMTCs as his remarks continued.

“You don’t even know what they’re putting in some of this stuff now, because you have things like fentanyl that can wind up, and so if you do something with that, it could be goodnight right then and there. You could die just by ingesting that.”

Former supporter Lev Parnas claims he got DeSantis to liberalize on medical cannabis during the 2018 campaign, a move that led to the state relenting and allowing patients in the program access to smokable flower the next year.

“Whether they have to smoke it or not, who am I to judge that?” DeSantis said in 2019. “I want people to have their suffering relieved. I don’t think this law is up to snuff.”

But the Governor soon enough pivoted.

“If you look at some of the stuff that’s now coming down, there’s a lot of really bad things in it. It’s not necessarily what you would’ve had 30 years ago when someone’s in college and they’re doing something. You have some really, really bad stuff in there, so I think having the ability to identify that, I think, that’s safety, and quite frankly when you get into some of that stuff, it’s not medicinal at that point for sure,” DeSantis said, in response to a reporter’s question in 2021.

In 2022, the Governor firmed up his position against so-called “recreational” use.

“What I don’t like about it is if you go to some of these places that have done it, the stench when you’re out there, I mean, it smells so putrid,” he told reporters. “I could not believe the pungent odor that you would see in some of these places. I don’t want to see that here. I want people to be able to breathe freely.”

DeSantis, should he get the GOP nomination in 2024, could be sharing a ballot with recreational cannabis in Florida. It would be interesting to see who or what would get more votes in that scenario.