Rick Scott meets with Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is visiting America’s longest ally in the Middle East this week.

The Florida Senator has been in Israel, where he met with leaders and signaled his support for the country amid its recent offensive against what he calls “Hamas terrorists” in the West Bank town of Jenin.

“I had the great honor to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, government officials and members of the U.S. military to discuss our work together to advance our shared national security and economic interests, and reinforce our commitment to promote and protect America’s valuable relationships with our partners across the Middle East,” Scott said.

This isn’t the Senator’s first meeting with Netanyahu, a durable leader of the country who has met with American politicians on dozens of occasions over his years in power.

Scott also “met with members of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and National Search and Rescue Unit to thank them for their efforts in Surfside and got briefed on the recent attacks against the Israeli people.”

As he has done previously, the Senator condemned the latest attacks by Palestinian insurgents.

“These attacks from Hamas terrorists in Jenin are for one purpose: to harm and kill innocent Israelis. The IDF is countering these terror activities daily to stop attacks. The acts of these vicious Hamas killers show how important American support of Israel is in the fight against terror, and underscore the critical need for advanced weapons systems like Israel’s Iron Dome.”

The Associated Press reports that hundreds of IDF forces were deployed in an offensive that ended Wednesday, an onslaught that Palestinian authorities say has caused eight deaths and wounded dozens of others.

The IDF attributes “56 shooting attacks” to people from that camp, justifying its incursion.

In addition to signaling support for Israel’s domestic enforcement mission, Scott also made another pilgrimage to the Western Wall.

“I also had the privilege to visit a truly holy place and pray at the Western Wall for the safety of Florida families and businesses as we enter into the 2023 Hurricane Season. I also prayed for those affected by the tragic collapse of a condo building in Surfside, Florida, two years ago, which especially affected our Jewish community, wishing them peace and closure for the loss of their loved ones,” Scott asserted.