‘Blowing it’: Ron DeSantis rips Joe Biden for white powder in the White House

Florida’s Governor waded into a controversy about cocaine apparently being found on the White House floor, claiming it was the latest example of the Joe Biden administration “blowing it.”

During an episode of a Tomi Lahren podcast, Ron DeSantis ripped the administration for being poor stewards of the public space amid the illicit drug allegations.

“I have long believed, I think a lot of us have believed, that the Biden administration has been blowing it on a lot of fronts. But I guess it’s a little bit more literal than even I had thought,” the Governor quipped in yet another friendly interview.

The Associated Press reports that the baggie of cocaine was found on the lobby floor in the West Wing. Biden has been briefed, and his spokesperson told reporters Wednesday that the President is looking to “get to the bottom of this.”

DeSantis went on to tell Lahren that no commensurate scandal to the cocaine find would happen in Tallahassee.

“I could tell you in Florida, my wife and I, we have a 6-, a 5-, and a 3-year-old running around the Governor’s Mansion. So that’s not something that we see,” DeSantis said.

The Governor then offered a good-natured quip about raising kids in that space.

“We do have to occasionally get slime out of the carpet and get marker off the wallpaper. But that’s the extent of our adventures at the Governor’s Mansion.”

The Governor and First Lady Casey DeSantis have made raising their rambunctious children a leitmotif in speeches to crowds during the current campaign season.

“If you have a 6-year-old and a 5-year-old, spill slime all over, it’s OK. If you move quickly, it doesn’t get embedded in there and never comes out,” Mrs. DeSantis said this spring. “But when you come and visit Tallahassee and we invite you all and you take a tour, look around because you will see slime and crayon marks because it is our way of leaving our ‘mark’ on the mansion after we leave.”