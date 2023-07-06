Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.6.23

Good Thursday morning.

On Wednesday afternoon, Facebook parent Meta Platforms launched Threads, a stand-alone microblogging app that takes direct aim at Twitter as more users are becoming dissatisfied since Elon Musk took over the company in October.

The app uses Instagram’s infrastructure — utilizing Instagram logins, which will make it easier for Threads to gain a following quickly.

Threads will have no limit to how many posts a user can see. That was among the key differences between the two apps; Threads will also allow users to make posts up to 500 characters long, with links, photos and videos up to five minutes long.

Shumaker Advisors President and CEO Ron Christaldi has been appointed Chair-elect of Leadership Florida.

Christaldi brings a wealth of experience to the role and has served on the Leadership Florida Board for several years, including as audit Chair, and most recently as one of the state’s three at-large members.

Christaldi has also served as a past Chair of the Tampa Bay Chamber, Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture and Arts, the 2018 Leukemia Lymphoma Society Light the Night Walk, and the American Heart Association’s 2021 Heart Ball.

“Having had the privilege of working with Ron on a number of issues over many years, I know for certain that Leadership Florida will be in good hands. A true servant leader, Ron embodies the tenants of Leadership Florida in his love for our organization, our state, and the people that live here,” said Bob Buckhorn, Shumaker Advisors’ Executive Vice President and Principal U.S. Cities Practice and former Mayor of Tampa.

Christaldi added, “It is a tremendous honor to be nominated by my peers at Leadership Florida to serve as Chair-elect of the Board. Florida is experiencing historic growth and facing significant challenges. It is imperative that we bring together the state’s top leaders to foster innovation and find effective solutions, ensuring that the Sunshine State continues to thrive for generations to come.”

Leadership Florida, established in 1982, cultivates leaders statewide through training, educational programs and opportunities, inspiring participants to work toward a better Florida. Its diverse alumni network includes 3,300 professionals, ranging from CEOs and elected officials to farmers, high-tech consortium managers, hospital administrators, and heads of Florida’s most important agencies.

“Millionaire developer Mori Hosseini wields great influence with Ron DeSantis” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Hosseini has donated nearly $3.5 million over nearly two decades under his own name and through several of his corporations to the Republican Party, GOP candidates and other conservative committees and close to $300,000 to DeSantis and his PAC, according to state campaign records. Nick Iarossi, a Tallahassee lobbyist who has been one of the few members of DeSantis’ inner circle since his first campaign for Governor, said Hosseini is effective “because he has a warm and infectious personality that you can’t help but like.” Hosseini is also a “prolific fundraiser and spends time developing meaningful relationships with policymakers. Most of all, I hear over and over again from lawmakers that they want to help him because he never asks for anything that benefits him personally.”

“Donald Trump claims DeSantis campaign in ‘total disarray’ after New Hampshire ‘performance’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Trump is thumping DeSantis for how he spent his Independence Day. Trump took to Truth Social with a withering appraisal of DeSantis’ sojourn to New Hampshire for a doubleheader of July 4 parades. “Ron DeSanctimonious is getting absolutely ‘demolished’ for yesterday’s performance in New Hampshire,” Trump contended. “No crowds, no enthusiasm, no interest. His Campaign is in total disarray. He’s hurting himself very badly for 2028. See, loyalty does matter with Patriots!” DeSantis marched in a pair of July 4 parades in the towns of Wolfeboro and Merrimack, a ritual that campaigns and candidates indulged Tuesday.

“DeSantis drags Trump as ‘pioneer’ in ‘injecting gender ideology into the mainstream’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is standing by attacks on Trump, which include an ad DeSantis’ campaign highlighted that claimed Trump was too committed to LGBTQ+ rights. “Yeah look, I think identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream, where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants, I think that’s totally fair game,” DeSantis said. “He’s now campaigning, saying the opposite, that he doesn’t think that you should have men competing in women’s things like athletics,” he continued.

“DeSantis is dispelling the notion he is awkward, Republicans say” via Ewan Palmer of Newsweek — DeSantis has managed to drum up support for his 2024 campaign from state legislators across the country by going on the charm offensive and winning over numerous Republicans, some reports say. Republicans are opting to back DeSantis after he won them over on a personal level, contradicting previous reports that the Governor does not have the charisma or skills in retail politics to become President.

“DeSantis campaign continues to struggle to find its footing” via Nicholas Nehamas of The New York Times — DeSantis, looking to shift his run for President into a higher gear after an early series of missteps, spent the last two weeks rolling out an immigration policy and holding town halls with voters. But rather than correcting course, he stumbled again this week, raising questions about where his campaign is heading. First, his team was forced to battle allegations, including from fellow Republicans, that it had shared a “homophobic” video on social media. Then, a top representative for the main super PAC supporting DeSantis acknowledged that Trump was the race’s “runaway front-runner,” while DeSantis faced an “uphill battle.” To top it off — in a visual representation of his recent troubles — DeSantis got soaked by a rainstorm as he marched in an Independence Day parade alongside several dozen supporters in New Hampshire.

“DeSantis, Trump mock Joe Biden administration after cocaine found at White House” via Caroline Vakil of The Hill — DeSantis took a jab at the Biden administration after officials confirmed that cocaine had been found inside the White House. “I’ve long believed, I think a lot of us have believed that the Biden administration’s been blowing it on a lot of fronts. But I guess it’s a little bit more literal than even I had thought,” DeSantis told conservative commentator Tomi Lahren on Outkick. “I could tell you in Florida, my wife and I, we have a six, five and a three-year-old running around the Governor’s Mansion. So that’s not something that we see. We do have to occasionally get slime out of the carpet and get marker off the wallpaper. But that’s the extent of our adventures at the Governor’s Mansion,” he added.

“Vivek Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll” via Caroline Vakil of The Hill — A poll released by Echelon Insights this week found Trump as the front-runner at 49% while DeSantis notched 16% in second place and Ramaswamy 10% in third. The poll showed Ramaswamy gaining 2 percentage points since a similar poll was conducted in May, when the biotech entrepreneur had 8% support. Meanwhile, DeSantis dropped 3 percentage points since the May poll, when he was at 19%. The development comes as some Republicans have expressed concerns about DeSantis’ viability as a candidate since his campaign rollout over a glitchy Twitter Spaces event in May. The Echelon Insights poll surveyed 1,020 voters in the likely electorate between June 26 and June 29. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

“Why Biden probably won’t get a serious Primary challenger” via Geoffrey Skelley of FiveThirtyEight — While Democrats remain concerned about Biden’s age, one ingredient is missing before there can be a significant Primary challenge against him: unpopularity. The fact is, Democrats mostly approve of Biden’s performance as President. He has also made overtures to progressives, potentially stymieing a source of potential unrest — although the threat of Trump’s return has helped maintain party unity, too. If we look back at incumbent Presidents who encountered fierce opposition for renomination in the recent past, each faced substantial discontent over administration policies and/or ideological opposition from a frustrated party faction. Without such conditions, top-tier Democrats with White House ambitions are unlikely to risk upsetting leaders and donors in their party by launching a campaign against Biden.

“The U.S. middle class’s economic anxiety will decide the 2024 Election” via Shawn Donnan, Claire Ballentine, Alexandre Tanzi and Christopher Cannon of Bloomberg — Biden is obsessed with the American middle class. It’s the very spine of the U.S. economy, as the President regularly puts it, and the deliberate target of everything from his administration’s efforts to rewrite economic policy and seed an industrial revival to its foreign policy and geopolitical competition with China. The core premise of Bidenomics is that the middle shall come first. Yet as he gears up his 2024 re-election campaign for a vote that’s now less than 18 months away, the President has a middle-class problem. Among the 100 million Americans with annual incomes between $45,000 and $180,000 and wealth between $100,000 and $1 million, polling commissioned by Bloomberg News shows persistent angst about the future.

“The curious case of Francis Suarez” via Adrian Carrasquillo of The Messenger — His candidacy is a joke. That’s the view from Cuban Americans of all political persuasions, the ones who greeted the announcement of Suarez’s candidacy not with excitement but with eye rolls so drastic and head shakes so sudden it wouldn’t have been surprising to see a rash of stiff necks in Miami waiting rooms the next day. Republicans and Democrats with long memories and a bone to pick are more than happy to describe the man they know as someone who exaggerates his record and takes credit for the policy wins of his predecessors, casting himself as the hero of the Miami story rather than the bumbling villain they view him as.

“Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority” via Alexander Bolton of The Hill — Republicans think they have a great opportunity to recapture the Senate next year, as Democrats must defend 23 seats, including vulnerable incumbents in Arizona, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. But Senate Republican strategists warn their hopes of winning back the majority in 2024 could be derailed by the abortion debate, as they believe happened last year. Strategists say the issue was a major factor last year in Senate races in Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, which Democrats won. Senate Republicans are now as divided as they were in 2022 over whether to ignore the issue and leave it to state legislatures to decide or whether to rally behind a 15-week federal abortion ban.

“Conservatives go to red states and liberals go to blue as the country grows more polarized” via The Associated Press — Americans are segregating by their politics at a rapid clip, helping fuel the greatest divide between the states in modern history. One party controls the entire Legislature in all but two states. In 28 states, the party in control has a supermajority in at least one legislative chamber. The split has sent states careening to the political left or right, adopting diametrically opposed laws on some of the hottest issues of the day. In Idaho, abortion is illegal once a heartbeat can be detected in a fetus, as early as five or six weeks, and a new law passed this year makes it a crime to help a minor travel out of state to obtain one. In Colorado, state law prevents any restrictions on abortion.

“Scotty Moore shuts down congressional campaign as he runs for HD 35” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Orlando Republican Moore has closed his congressional campaign account as he focuses on a coming Special Election for the state House. Moore in 2022 challenged U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat. He lost in November by 7 percentage points after raising more than $600,000 for the race. That was a closer margin than expected, and the National Republican Congressional Committee this cycle has sent out communications calling Soto a vulnerable incumbent in Florida. But no candidate besides Moore has reported raising more than $125 to run this cycle. While Moore had filed to rechallenge Soto, he filed in June to run a state-level race in House District 35, the seat just vacated by St. Cloud Republican Fred Hawkins, the new President of South Florida State College.





“DeSantis is squeezing the sunshine out of Florida’s public records law, critics say” via Lewis Kamb of NBC News — As Gov. DeSantis campaigns for the White House, government accountability watchdogs are pointing to the long shadow of secrecy cast by his administration. In the four years since DeSantis took office, his administration has routinely stonewalled the release of public records, approved a slew of new legal exceptions aimed at keeping more information out of the public eye, and waged legal battles against open government advocates, the press and other watchdogs. DeSantis, a Harvard-educated lawyer and former U.S. Attorney, is the only Florida Governor known to use “executive privilege” to keep records hidden, transparency advocates and experts said.

“New Florida law is ‘death knell for smart growth,’ environmentalists say” via Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — Dozens of bills from this year’s Florida Legislative Session became law on Saturday, but environmental activists say one law in particular has been hiding in the shadow of high-profile bills. SB 540, dubbed the “sprawl bill” by opponents, provides for prevailing party attorney fees in challenges to local governments’ comprehensive plan amendments. This means citizens who take issue with their city’s plan change will have to foot the bill if they lose a legal battle to developers and local governments. Environmental groups worry rushed comprehensive plan amendments could negatively impact affordable housing, conservation efforts and even hurricane evacuation routes in some communities.

“Florida’s Latino evangelicals back DeSantis amid fear of new law” via Juan Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — The loyalties of Hispanic evangelical voters who describe themselves as Republicans will be tested in the coming weeks and months as the law is enforced and friends and family members deal with restrictions, penalties and deportations. But according to interviews with pastors, political experts, Latino evangelicals and immigration groups, it’s far from certain that this conservative Latino bloc will lose its faith in the GOP. “Most evangelicals are not single-issue voters. We care about a variety of issues,” said Galen Carey, vice president of government relations for the National Association of Evangelicals. Those evangelical pastors in Florida delivering these messages aren’t asking followers to stop supporting DeSantis.

“Pre-high school game prayer law goes into effect in Florida. Its controversy continues.” via Douglas Soule of USA Today Network — Saturday marked the start of more than just the Fourth of July weekend. Also setting off fireworks were a slew of bills passed during the 2023 Legislative Session that went into effect the same day, including a law making marked changes to the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA), which regulates most of the state’s high school sports. While those changes, like empowering the Governor to appoint the majority of the organization’s board, will reverberate across the state’s athletic scene, one provision, in particular, has gained the attention of more than just sports enthusiasts. House Bill 225 requires the FHSAA to allow high schools to participate in championship games or series to make brief opening remarks.

“Why DeSantis’ Disney fight matters” via Dave Rubin of Fox News — The Sunshine State’s chief executives — including Republicans — had operated for decades sheepishly looking the other way on corporatism and gave them a pass because “it’s Disney.” But DeSantis decided to change the game. He bucked Disney of its unjust ties with the Florida government by revoking its special privileges with the state. Even though the left and corporate media painted this move as unfair, it wasn’t. He was taking the crony out of crony capitalism and evening the playing field, as is the promise of America. Corporations like Disney are far too eager to lobby for tax breaks and be given special favors from Republican politicians — only to turn around and smear the right as soon as woke activist agendas get in their ears.

Yes! — “Is Florida the top state Americans want to move to, or move out of?” via Samantha Neely of the Fort Myers News-Press — After a study by moving company SelfStorage, Florida topped the lists of states that Americans want to move to and relocate from according to Google search data. While the study doesn’t speculate on why residents might want to move out of their state, recent news over the past year might shed some light on why some might seek something other than Florida. For starters, Hurricane Ian devastated large parts of the state, particularly Southwest Florida. Another major reason is the rising cost of living, particularly with the surge in demand for homes and apartments as more people move to the state. Lastly, while political discourse isn’t limited to one state, Florida has made the headlines more recently with legislation pushed by DeSantis.

“Undocumented migrant driver’s licenses invalid under new Florida law” via Owen Girard of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis’ office published a list of out-of-state driver’s licenses issued to illegal immigrants that are now invalid in the state, following the Legislature’s new anti-illegal immigration law. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ list included some specific classes of IDs from Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Rhode Island and Vermont. If an individual is found with one of these licenses, they will be subject to increased penalties.

“State releases emergency rules on mandatory masking in health care settings” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — AHCA released a pair of emergency rules laying out the dos and don’ts of when facial coverings can be required in health care settings and opt-out requirements that must be offered. Licensed health care providers and practitioners must develop policies consistent with the requirements by Aug. 1. Patients can only be required to wear masks if they are in the common area of the health care setting and are exhibiting signs or symptoms or have been diagnosed with an infectious disease that can be spread through droplet or airborne transmission. Visitors can also be required to wear a mask if they are headed to a sterile area of a facility, or if they are coming to see a patient who has an infectious disease or a condition affecting their immune system.

“Sargassum drop ‘beyond expectation’ in Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean. Where will it be in July?” via Cheryl McCloud of Florida Today — The amount of sargassum in the Gulf of Mexico not only decreased in June, but the drop exceeded expectations, according to the June report from the University of South Florida. The trend of decreasing amounts of sargassum being reported is expected to continue over the next two to three months. As predicted a month ago, sargassum amounts in the Gulf of Mexico decreased in June 2023, but the magnitude of the 75% decrease is beyond expectation, researchers said. However, sargassum did increase in the central western Atlantic. Very little sargassum was found by the end of June in the Straits of Florida and along the east coast of Florida, according to USF.

“Voters don’t love Bidenomics. Markets are coming around.” via Sam Sutton of POLITICO — Biden is telling the American people that the economy is in better shape than they think. As inflation starts to fade, some on Wall Street are starting to believe it. Leading economists at big banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase have lowered their odds of an imminent recession, pointing to a resilient labor market and steady household finances as signs that the U.S. can weather the storm as the Federal Reserve continues to drive up borrowing costs. “The most anticipated recession in modern history may not come,” Jamie Cox, a managing partner at the advisory firm Harris Financial Group, said in an interview.

“Biden faces renewed pressure to embrace Supreme Court overhaul” via Tyler Pager of The Washington Post — As Democrats reel from another painful set of defeats at the Supreme Court in recent weeks, Biden is facing renewed pressure from a range of elements in his party, from liberal lawmakers to abortion rights activists, to more forcefully embrace far-reaching changes to the high court. Biden has harshly criticized the Supreme Court’s sharp pivot to the right, but he has stayed away from endorsing any of the broad array of reforms — including court expansion, term limits and mandatory retirements — that are being pushed by the left flank of his party and increasingly backed by core parts of his base.

“Cocaine found in White House near where guests enter West Wing” via Tyler Pager and Peter Hermann of The Washington Post — Officials found cocaine on the ground floor of the White House on Sunday near where visitors taking tours of the West Wing are instructed to leave their cellphones, according to three people familiar with the investigation. The Secret Service is investigating how cocaine ended up in the White House, after the discovery of the substance prompted a brief evacuation. A preliminary test indicated it was cocaine, and a final test has now also concluded the material was cocaine. Biden was at Camp David over the weekend and did not return to the White House until Tuesday morning for a series of events celebrating Independence Day. There is no indication that the cocaine’s discovery disrupted White House operations in any way.

“The U.S. citizenship test might be getting harder” via Shera Avi-Yonah of The Washington Post — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is weighing changes to the citizenship test that would add a new English-speaking section and multiple-choice civics questions — updates some immigration advocates and prep centers say could be tough for applicants. USCIS announced in December it would pilot both the updated speaking test and civics exam, hoping to roll out changes in 2024. The government currently checks would-be citizens’ English skills during their eligibility interview with an immigration officer, not the citizenship exam itself. The proposed test also incorporates a multiple-choice civics exam administered on a tablet, shifting from an oral quiz. The citizenship test had been a focus of the Trump administration, which doubled the number of civics questions applicants had to answer and added to the pool of potential questions they studied.

“FAU selects finalists for president; Randy Fine is not among them” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida Atlantic University has named three finalists for its next president, but one of the most closely watched names, Republican Rep. Fine, is not among them. The three finalists are Vice Admiral Sean Buck, Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy; Michael Hartline, dean of the College of Business at Florida State University; and Jose Sartarelli, former Chancellor of the University of North Carolina Wilmington. The Board of Trustees will consider the FAU Presidential Search Committee’s recommendations to replace John Kelly, who stepped down as president in December 2022 after more than eight years. Many expected the list to include Fine, a Palm Bay Republican.

“Miami-Dade Commission to consider banning clusters of adult day care centers” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade has an overabundance of adult day care centers in some places and a shortage of them elsewhere, according to a proposed ordinance that would require them to be spaced out more across the county. County Commissioners on Thursday will hold a first reading of the item, sponsored by René García, which if passed would limit them to one every 1,000 feet (roughly a fifth of a mile). “While these facilities serve an important function, there is currently an overconcentration of adult day care centers in certain areas of Miami-Dade County and an under-concentration of such facilities in other areas,” a memo accompanying the ordinance says.

“Palm Beach County School Board member suspended from law practice for 10 days. Why?” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County School Board member and attorney Edwin Ferguson has been suspended from practicing law for 10 days by the Florida Supreme Court. Ferguson was accused by an unnamed client of failing to act on behalf of her disabled daughter in a personal injury lawsuit. A hearing was set over the inaction and Ferguson didn’t show up, according to a document submitted by the Florida Bar to the Supreme Court. The personal injury case was dismissed. After his client filed a complaint with the Bar, Ferguson said he’d reached a settlement with the opposing side in the lawsuit and that the money was forthcoming, according to the Bar document.

“Miami-Dade’s trash chief resigns after warning that a landfill crisis is coming” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade County’s trash chief submitted his resignation this week with a warning: the county will need to declare a moratorium on construction next year if it can’t find new places to put its garbage after a February fire shut down its incinerator plant in Doral. Mike Fernandez, Solid Waste director under Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, said in a letter that he’s resigning his post “with a heavy heart.” He then laid out a series of decisions that have stalled while the county risks running short of the five years of waste-disposal capacity needed to approve future housing projects across Miami-Dade.

“Broward Sheriff’s ethics case put on hold as state prepares for hearing where his police license is on the line” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony’s ethics hearing, a case that could mean a recommendation to the Governor to remove him from office, has been postponed. In court documents, Melody Hadley, the attorney for the Florida Commission on Ethics, agreed with Tony’s defense lawyer that another pending case, one being pursued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, should happen first. That case is anticipated to happen in September, according to the court filing. June McKinney, the administrative law judge, then signed an order granting the extension and postponing next Monday’s hearing. In June 2022, a panel that is part of the state Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission determined there is probable cause for continuing its case against Tony.

“Math teacher fired for labeling students’ photo ‘dark roast’ said slavery wasn’t ‘that bad’” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — Years before a white Lake Worth High School math teacher was fired for writing “dark roast” and “extra cream” labels above students’ photos in class, he was disciplined for making a litany of shocking sexual comments to multiple female students in Broward County schools. Palm Beach County school district officials said they knew Cary Altschuler had been disciplined by the state for making “inappropriate and sometimes sexual comments to female students” when they considered his application in August 2020. But there’s no evidence that human resources staff looked into the details, or that the allegations even gave them pause. Instead, he got the job as a math teacher and started to coach the girl’s flag football team.

“Longtime Brevard judge sworn in to lead Brevard-Seminole judicial circuit” via J.D. Gallop of Florida Today — It is one of the most coveted — and often humbling — moments of a judge’s career, to be recognized by peers and placed in a leadership role. Now, a one-time Texas prosecutor turned circuit judge presiding over criminal cases on the Space Coast will serve as chief judge for the 18th Judicial Circuit, covering six courthouses spread between Brevard and Seminole counties. “I am honored and privileged to have my colleagues and friends’ faith in me and in knowing that together we can continue to improve the administration of justice in Brevard and Seminole counties,” Circuit Judge Charlie Crawford answered in a series of questions from Florida Today.

“Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement nabs Osceola man for felony retail fuel theft” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A man state authorities linked to at least eight instances of fuel theft across Florida is now in custody. The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced the arrest of Harold Blanco, who investigators say repeatedly stole fuel from a RaceTrac station in Kissimmee. He was apprehended following “extensive surveillance and analysis” at the station while attempting to tamper again with a fuel pulser dispenser. Blanco attempted to flee before members of the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) and Osceola County Sheriff’s Office chased him down.

“Drag issue muddies plans for variety show at Dr. Phillips Center” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — The LCO’s second annual Vaudeville Spectacular has found itself entangled in lawsuits and countersuits concerning drag performance in Florida. The LCO, an Orlando-based chamber pops orchestra and big band, is returning to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on July 15 with another installment of its variety showcase, featuring the band, singers, aerial arts, magic and a drag performer scheduled to sing Broadway show tunes. But the legal uncertainties around drag, coming from what Gov. DeSantis and other supporters dubbed the “Protect Our Children” bill, have caused complications for Rick Kissinger, the LCO director and show producer, as well as the arts center.

“Ben Crump hired by family of 26-year-old killed by Orlando police officer in traffic stop” via Christopher Cann of the Orlando Sentinel — The family of Derek Diaz, who was fatally shot by an Orlando police officer early Monday morning during a traffic stop, has hired civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump. Crump will be investigating the shooting that occurred during what Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said was a proactive drug investigation. Diaz’s family questions the statements made by Smith, which have so far been the only source of information about the incident that killed the 26-year-old father.

“How should nearly $329M in disaster funds be spent? The county wants resident feedback” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Volusia County officials want residents to tell them how the government should spend $328.9 million in federal block grant funds aimed at helping the area recover from the still-lingering effects of Tropical Storm Ian. The money will address impacts from Ian that haven’t been taken care of by other funding. Funds will also be used to help make the county more resilient in the face of future storms. Project categories are housing, including new affordable housing construction; public infrastructure work; economic revitalization, including job training; and mitigation by strengthening “an area, infrastructure, home or facility against future disasters,” according to the project website.

“Ex-Volusia corrections director sues county, alleges violation of Whistle-Blower Act” via Frank Fernandez of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Former Volusia County Corrections Director Mark Flowers, who was fired by the county earlier this year, has filed a lawsuit accusing Volusia County of retaliation and violating the state Whistle-Blower Act. The lawsuit was filed Monday in Volusia County Circuit Court and accuses the county of retaliating against Flowers after he reported suspected violations of laws and rules involving the alleged beating of an inmate by staff at the Volusia County Branch Jail. The county stripped Flowers of job duties, removed him from his office, and had him work out of a conference room after he made the report, the lawsuit states. The county also investigated, isolated and humiliated Flowers before ultimately firing him, it says.

“Port Orange, Lake Helen, Ponce Inlet to hold elections Aug. 22, 4 candidates unopposed” via Mark Harper of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — The election off-year cycle of 2023 is on in three Volusia County cities, where municipal races will be determined on Aug. 22. Meanwhile, four candidates were recently elected by being unopposed when the qualifying deadline lapsed. The January resignation of Kat Atwood from the Port Orange City Council set in motion a series of events leading to a special election to resume the remainder of her term, which runs until 2026. The Council appointed Tracy Grubbs to fill the District 2 seat on a temporary basis. Now Grubbs is a candidate for the rest of the term. He’s opposed by Sarah Jones.

“Ormond dog beach pilot program headed for Volusia County Council vote on Tuesday” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — People could soon have a spot on the beach for their pooches to enjoy legally. The Volusia County Council is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to enact a pilot program in Ormond Beach to allow dogs on the beach. The pilot program would allow dogs on 0.6 miles of beach, with restrictions, between Milsap Road and Rockefeller Drive. The proposal would allow dogs in the area from sunrise to sunset for 18 months starting on Nov. 1 with requirements. People have to pick up their dog’s poop. Dogs aren’t allowed to mess with dunes or wildlife. Dogs must be on leashes, and the leashes can be up to 6 feet long.

“Suzy Lopez seeks full term as Hillsborough State Attorney” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Months after DeSantis appointed Lopez as Hillsborough State Attorney, the Tampa Republican filed to seek a full term. Lopez took over the office after DeSantis controversially suspended Democratic State Attorney Andrew Warren. While her release makes no mention of Warren, Lopez tried to differentiate her approach to the job from her predecessor. “I’m a prosecutor, not a politician, and this office will stay focused on prosecuting criminals, not partisan politics, as long as I’m in charge,” Lopez said in a statement.

“Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections announces re-election bid” via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times — Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer announced Wednesday he is running for re-election in 2024, seeking a fourth term in charge of administering elections and voter registration in Florida’s fourth-most populous county. “Elections are a complex challenge that require organization, experience, a strong and dependable team, a clear understanding of the law, and an ability to plan for and adapt to the unexpected,” Latimer said in a written statement. “I consider it a great honor, and a serious responsibility, to serve as the chief elections official in the community that has always been my home.” Latimer was first elected in 2012, after serving in Hillsborough County’s elections office as its chief of staff. Since joining the office, he has overseen 37 elections. He won re-election as supervisor in 2016 and in 2020. After inviting examiners to embark on a comprehensive assessment of the work his office does to conduct elections, Latimer was the first supervisor of elections to earn the Governor’s Sterling Award, a statewide recognition for superior management.

“New Pinellas-Pasco Chief Judge brings passion for treatment courts” via Natalie Weber of the Tampa Bay Times — Roughly eight years ago, in remarks during his final months on the job, retiring Pinellas-Pasco Chief Judge Thomas McGrady emphasized a need for more mental health services following a spate of brutal murders. Last year, his successor, then-Chief Judge Anthony Rondolino, helped start Pinellas County’s first mental health court to connect qualifying defendants facing low-level criminal charges with rehabilitative services. Now, as newly elected Pinellas-Pasco Chief Judge, Shawn Crane will draw on more than a decade of experience running Pasco’s Adult Drug Court, and he hopes to bring a special focus to the 6th Judicial Circuit’s therapeutic courts. Crane started his tenure as chief judge on Saturday, taking over from Rondolino, who was first elected in 2015 and reached his term limit this year.

“Targeted legislation out of Tallahassee affecting mental health of local transgender community” via Anthony Hill of ABC Action News — The rising rate of mental illness and suicide is concerning many in the psychology community. Many transgender people in our state cite the recent spotlight shined on them by targeted legislation out of Tallahassee. Wig-maker Karina Shaw is a proud transgender woman, but she said she notices more discrimination against the trans community in Florida. “It used to be a little bit easier to exist just as a person. Now that people are learning the label of trans, they’re starting to put us in our own category,” said Shaw. A category, Shaw said, that puts an unwanted spotlight on her community. “They might look at me a weird way, or they might say something.” There has been a slew of legislation out of Tallahassee aimed at the transgender community. “All of those send a very clear message,” said Brandon Wolf with Equality Florida. Courtney Bedford has been an LGBTQ-affirming therapist for 20 years. “I’ve unfortunately heard some very horrific stories,” said Bedford. She said a lot of her transgender clients have trauma associated with how people treat them. “People have been spat on. They had bathroom stalls kicked in as they were using the restroom. People demanding to see their genitals.”

“A Florida city famous for its water worries that it might run out of it” via Lori Rozsa of The Washington Post — As the “City of Pure Water” experiences a population boom, officials here are warning that the vital resource is increasingly in short supply. The population of Zephyrhills has skyrocketed over the past decade. So, in June, the Zephyrhills City Council passed a one-year moratorium on approving new construction, hoping to flatten the city’s water usage after it came dangerously close to hitting the maximum allowance this year. “I think the water’s there. It’s just that, are we going to have access to it, with the growth we’re getting?” said Zephyrhills Council member Steve Spina, who proposed the moratorium. “Or do we have to change how we play the game?”

“Supreme Court ruling on Colorado LGBTQ case could influence lawsuit over Jacksonville HRO” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — The Jacksonville lawsuit doesn’t focus on gay people, but Friday’s Supreme Court ruling about a Colorado web designer shifted boundaries on how business owner’s First Amendment rights apply to laws against discrimination. That could have a big impact on how a judge in Jacksonville decides the suit the Queen of Angels Catholic Bookstore filed in February seeking an injunction to ensure the city’s HRO couldn’t be used to require employees to address transgender people by pronouns reflecting their sex at birth. In Jacksonville, Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan rejected a request for a preliminary injunction and dismissed the case’s original complaint in June. But Corrigan said a new version of the complaint could be filed by the end of this workweek.

“Pushing back: Community group sues state lawmakers over ‘GRU Takeover’ bill” via Nora O’Neill of The Gainesville Sun — A local nonprofit run by citizens, Gainesville Residents United Inc., has filed a federal lawsuit against state lawmakers over the recently passed bill that gives a Governor-appointed board authority over Gainesville Regional Utilities. The group’s president, Robert Hutchinson, said the bill violates constitutional rights and state statutes and doesn’t allow for due process. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court’s Northern Division and requests that the law be blocked and declared unconstitutional, according to a news release. The lawsuit alleges the bill violates the First Amendment, the constitutional restrictions on the duties of the Governor, and state statutes by authorizing an unelected, nonlegislative authority to make legislative decisions for a municipality, among other complaints.

“Escambia County has $2.5 million in opioid settlement money. How it is being spent?” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — Much of that money has now been awarded and it’s the job of the local Opioid Abatement Advisory Committee to make recommendations as to how it should be spent. In March, the Committee recommended spending $25,000 to purchase a Narcan vending machine. Narcan is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. During the board’s June meeting, they also recommended spending $480,000 to buy 14 handheld narcotics analyzers for the Escambia Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Chip Simmons spoke to the Committee about needing the equipment to help protect deputies who handle street drugs. The Committee can only make recommendations as to how the money will be spent, ultimately it will be up to Escambia County Commissioners to approve their recommendations.

“Okaloosa County Commission wary of proposed Rice’s whale conservation plan” via Collin Bestor of Northwest Florida Daily News — The Okaloosa County Commissioners held an emergency meeting to discuss several organizations’ plans to introduce a mandatory 10-knot speed limit in the Gulf of Mexico to curb the impact on Rice’s whales in the area. The petition was submitted by the Natural Resources Defense Council, Healthy Gulf, Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife, Earthjustice and New England Aquarium. There are believed to be fewer than 50 Rice’s whales still alive. The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill was believed to have removed about 20% of the whale population. Toward the end of the meeting, the Commission approved a resolution to sign a unified letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in opposition to the proposed initiative.

“Rents on the retreat? Sarasota metro posts another month of rent decreases” via Derek Gilliam of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Rents in the Sarasota metro area have posted declines for the past four months and are down for the year, according to data released by a national online rental marketplace. The monthly Apartment List rent report shows the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area with rents declining over the past 12 months by 3.1%. Rents in the Sarasota metro area posted a 1% decrease from May to June, according to the data. Rents inside the city of Sarasota have decreased by even more, according to the Apartment List estimates. “Six months into the year, rents in Sarasota have fallen 7.2%,” the report said of properties inside Sarasota city limits.

“FAST scores out: Less than half of Lee County students reading at or above grade level” via Nikki Ross of the Fort Myers News-Press — The results are in on the first new statewide English and math assessments for Lee County students. Just over 46% of students in grades 3-10 finished the school year able to read at grade level, according to the state’s new assessment results. That leaves 54% of students not hitting benchmarks and is roughly 10 percentage points worse than the state average. A total of 55% of students in grades 3-6 performed at or above grade level for mathematics, on par with the state, according to assessment results. A total of 46% of students in grades 7-10 performed at or above grade level for algebra 1 and 45% of students in grades 8-12 are at or exceeded for geometry.

“How Lee County plans to spend a billion dollars to rebuild, reduce impacts of hurricanes” via Bill Smith of the Fort Myers News-Press — Relief for families of low income in Lee County may arrive soon as part of a $1.1 billion federal grant awarded to the county to recover from the direct impacts of Hurricane Ian and to provide housing in working-class neighborhoods better able to absorb the potential calamity of severe weather during the region’s hurricane season. Lee County Commissioners were briefed last week on spending federal hurricane fund dollars, including steps the county must take to meet exacting federal spending regulations, and how long it will take for the program to take root.

“DeSantis’ backward move on criminal justice reform” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — DeSantis vetoed a bill last week that would have allowed adults to get their criminal record expunged even if they had an expungement as a juvenile.

Under current Florida law, someone cannot get their criminal record expunged as an adult if they had an offense scrubbed as a juvenile. But the bipartisan bill, HB 605, would have provided a second chance, as long as a person wasn’t charged for the previous crime as an adult.

The measure was so sensible and appealing that the Senate endorsed it unanimously, while the House approved it 107-2.

The bill was narrowly tailored to prevent abuse. It would have applied only to people who were arrested but had the charges dropped, who weren’t charged by prosecutors or who were found not guilty. In other words, these are people who weren’t convicted of the offense.

The measure would have allowed some 27,000 minors to request their arrest records be expunged on completing the program, which supporters said would help many young people get their lives on track.

These bills weren’t a blank check or a free pass, but measured and targeted opportunities to steer minor offenders from the prison pipeline. Legislators from both major parties overwhelmingly saw the benefits. Unfortunately, the Governor did not.

“If Vern Buchanan’s previous Primary opponent was a tomato can, the new one is expired Spam” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Jason Edward Speir joined the race with a lengthy manifesto blasting Buchanan and other “entrenched” members of the “corrupt political class” for “waging war against the traditional American family, against faith, and our communities.” While Speir’s ramblings may appeal to many on the far right — particularly his references to a weaponized justice system and the context that suggests strong support for Trump — anytime a candidate enters a race with this type of long-winded announcement, it’s a sure bet the candidate is going to bring a whole lot of nothing to the table. Speir will be Spam in both senses of the word — no one wants it at the dinner table, or in their Twitter feed.

“Michael Diaz: Addressing blood cancer incidence in Florida — a call for support, innovation” via Florida Politics — Incidence of blood cancers, encompassing various types such as leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, continue to rise in our state and it’s vital for our elected officials to take proactive measures to foster an environment that encourages innovative therapies and new treatments for patients. By investing in research, supporting health care institutions and raising awareness, we can offer hope and improved outcomes to those battling these devastating conditions. Blood cancers know no boundaries — they affect people of all ages, races and socioeconomic backgrounds. Their impact not only causes immense suffering to patients and their families, but it also burdens our health care system. To combat blood cancer effectively, our elected officials must provide substantial support to research institutions and health care facilities.

“Consumer optimism rising according to UF monthly survey” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Floridians’ optimism about the economy ticked upward for the second consecutive month, with views on discretionary spending reaching the survey’s highest point since October 2021. The UF Survey Research Center conducts a monthly survey measuring the mood of consumers toward buying. Researchers found that, in June, Floridians’ anticipation of national economic conditions is pulling up the survey’s score for consumer sentiment. Easing inflation and the Feds’ mid-June decision not to increase borrowing rates were identified as factors improving consumers’ outlook on financial matters, UF officials said.

“Tampa doctor proposing to high school crush nearly 60 years later goes viral on TikTok” via Ariel Plasencia of Fox 13 New — It’s a love story 60 years in the making that ended with a proposal at Tampa International Airport on Friday. Dr. Thomas McMeekin and Nancy Gambell first met in high school in Quincy, California. Ten years ago, the pair saw each other at McMeekin’s 50th high school reunion that Gambell was helping to plan. But nothing happened, and there was no further contact. But everything changed three weeks ago when McMeekin RSVP’d to his 60th high school reunion happening in August. McMeekin said he promised her a “surprise” when she landed at TPA Friday: It was a necklace with both of their birthstones. Several of his staff members were at the airport to witness and film what happened next: A marriage proposal. One of the videos posted to TikTok shows McMeekin waiting for Gambell at the tram, then escorting her to a seating area where he drops down on one knee and asks her to marry him. While the couple admits their timeline is fast, they said they know their connection is real and can’t wait any longer.

