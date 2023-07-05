Ron DeSantis drags Donald Trump as ‘pioneer’ in ‘injecting gender ideology into the mainstream’

Ron DeSantis is standing by attacks on former President Donald Trump, which include an ad DeSantis’ campaign highlighted that claimed Trump was too committed to LGBTQ+ rights.
“Yeah look, I think identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream, where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants, I think that’s totally fair game,” DeSantis said on an episode of Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.
The Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate contends that Trump changed his position on the inclusion of transgender people into public life.
“He’s now campaigning, saying the opposite, that he doesn’t think that you should have men competing in women’s things like athletics,” he continued.
The video shared by the DeSantis War Room Twitter account included various edgelord-style memes and motifs, including favorable representations of Christian Bale performing as the serial killer Patrick Bateman in the film “American Psycho” and Brad Pitt playing Achilles in “Troy.” The spot also uses the Giga Chad meme, black-and-white photos of muscular bodybuilders, popular among right-wing social media influencers.
Meanwhile, at least one group of artists whose images were appropriated by the ad have objected.
The “Peaky Blinders” crew issued a statement repudiating the ad’s unauthorized usage of the Tommy Shelby character, saying they “do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner.”
Florida Politics reporter Jacob Ogles contributed to this post.
3 comments
Earl Pitts American
July 5, 2023 at 8:04 pm
Good evening America,
I’ve been training The Ronald on how to hit back. See thats the thing about Trump, none of those 2016 RINO’s had pods of sufficant size in their sacks, required to hit Trump back.
Unfortunatly none of the 2024 team, with the exception of The Ronald, are packing sufficent pods either.
But The Ronald has some large ones…no not big bull of the woods mega pods like me, Earl Pitts American, but he’s pretty OK for a White guy. I had Stormy Daniels make us a replica of The Donald’s pods out of some silly putty, we got at the Dollar Store, so we know what we are up against. We can take him America.
Anyway brace yourselves America because I, Earl Pitts American, am about to unleash The Ronald on The Donald. No its not gonna be pretty but it will be a fun exciting dog fight to the end. We are going to gradually give The Ronald more and more leash. And as we close in on 2024 The Ronald will be totally off the chain.
Stay tuned America because you a’int seen nothing yet.
Earl Pitts American
Joe The Plumber
July 5, 2023 at 8:20 pm
Earl your knowledge of pods and politics is un-parralled by any other petulant player in the planet.
Desantis is lucky you have such faith in his political dog fighting abilities.
Joe
Dont Say FLA
July 5, 2023 at 9:28 pm
Is there some reason men shouldn’t compete against women in beauty pageants? That question takes the existence of beauty pageants as a given, of course, since they do somehow still exist.
Do men have some kind of advantage over women in beauty? Because “unfair advantage” is what folks like Rhonda cry about trans athletes, but here they go about beauty pageants too, where those born with a winkie would be at a huge disadvantage, imo.
Therefore, Rhonda openly admits his anti-trans sports stuff is just a bunch of nonsense. It’s not anything about advantage or disadvantage. It’s just that Rhonda is uncomfortable. Poor uncomfortable Rhonda.
LOL @ Rhonda, all uncomfortable because he can’t decide whether or not that person is pretty because he doesn’t know if they were born with a winkie or not.
Stupid, stupid Rhonda. Rhonda is terrible at this! How did they make it as far as distant loser by 50 points in a presidential primary, even if is just the GOP primary which is effectively “pick your favorite nut.”
Rhonda, Rhonda, Rhonda, what are we gonna do with you? You keep confessing that you’re full of it! It’s like you want everybody to hate you, which is a good thang, as Everybody Hates Rhonda!