Ron DeSantis drags Donald Trump as ‘pioneer’ in ‘injecting gender ideology into the mainstream’

Ron DeSantis is standing by attacks on former President Donald Trump, which include an ad DeSantis’ campaign highlighted that claimed Trump was too committed to LGBTQ+ rights.

“Yeah look, I think identifying Donald Trump as really being a pioneer in injecting gender ideology into the mainstream, where he was having men compete against women in his beauty pageants, I think that’s totally fair game,” DeSantis said on an episode of Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.

The Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate contends that Trump changed his position on the inclusion of transgender people into public life.

“He’s now campaigning, saying the opposite, that he doesn’t think that you should have men competing in women’s things like athletics,” he continued.

The video shared by the DeSantis War Room Twitter account included various edgelord-style memes and motifs, including favorable representations of Christian Bale performing as the serial killer Patrick Bateman in the film “American Psycho” and Brad Pitt playing Achilles in “Troy.” The spot also uses the Giga Chad meme, black-and-white photos of muscular bodybuilders, popular among right-wing social media influencers.

Meanwhile, at least one group of artists whose images were appropriated by the ad have objected.

The “Peaky Blinders” crew issued a statement repudiating the ad’s unauthorized usage of the Tommy Shelby character, saying they “do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner.”

____

Florida Politics reporter Jacob Ogles contributed to this post.