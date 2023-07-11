July 11, 2023
Unions rally behind Carlos Guillermo Smith’s SD 17 bid
Carlos Guillermo Smith with members if the Unite Here union. Image via Smith campaign.

Jacob OglesJuly 11, 20234min1

Smith Unite Here
The Democrat remains the lone candidate in the race, but he's shoring up institutional support early.

Central Florida unions will put their political capital behind Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith’s Senate campaign.

Labor groups representing public workers to Disney employees have banded with the former Representative. Smith’s campaign announced endorsements from eight major unions in the Orlando area.

“Unions are the lifeblood of our communities. They protect workers from exploitation, fight for better conditions and better pay, and provide a powerful voice for working people,” Smith said.

“I am deeply honored to have the support of these unions, and together, we will continue to fight against union-busting tactics and ensure that workers’ rights are protected.”

The unions include the Central Florida AFL-CIO, which represents workers in Lake, Seminole, Orange and Osceola Counties.

“Carlos Guillermo Smith has consistently proven himself as a friend and champion of labor,” said Eric Clinton, Central Florida AFL-CIO President.

“His voting record and advocacy on critical issues for working families has been unmatched. The Central Florida AFL-CIO proudly endorses Carlos for Florida Senate District 17 ahead of the 2024 election. Carlos is the best option to represent working families in Central Florida. With nearly 10,000 union members in Senate District 17, we hope to send a strong message that organized labor stands firmly with Carlos, just as he has stood with us.”

Smith also landed support from the Orange County Classroom Teachers’ Association, the region’s largest teachers union. The Communications Workers of America Local 3108, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 631, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 606 and International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 78 also will support Smith.

And two Disney unions endorsed the Democrat: UNITE HERE Local 737 (Disney Food & Beverage, and Housekeeping) and UNITE HERE Local 362 (Disney Attractions, Vacation Planning and Custodial).

Smith lost his House seat in November to Republican challenger Susan Plasencia, with Republicans statewide overperforming and helping flip a swing district.

But Smith in April announced he would run for the open seat in the Democratic-leaning SD 17. He quickly amassed more than $150,000 for his race and remains the only candidate filed.

“These endorsements are a testament to Carlos’s unwavering commitment to protect and expand the rights of working-class families here in Central Florida,” said Smith Campaign Manager Allison Cassidy.

Jacob Ogles

One comment

  • Bill Pollard

    July 11, 2023 at 2:01 pm

    Florida needs more unions for its workers. From an AFSCME retiree. Union members know which candidates have their backs.

    Reply

