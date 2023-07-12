Ron DeSantis urges ‘sustainable peace’ in Ukraine, thinks US should focus on Taiwan

As war rages in Ukraine, Ron DeSantis is calling for a “sustainable peace.”

The presidential candidate told the Wisconsin Right Now website that it was time to use American “leverage” to end the country’s continued attempts to defend territorial integrity as Russia’s invasion continues well into its second year.

“I think what we need to do is use our leverage to bring this to a sustainable peace. Because what we’re doing now is we’re depleting our reserves of weapons that’s going to make it more difficult for us to respond to events in Asia,” DeSantis said.

The Governor then said the weapons were better off in a country not currently being invaded.

“Some of these weapons were originally earmarked for Taiwan, which I do think the defense of Taiwan, you know, is a significant American interest. And so Biden’s policy is just have a lengthy war of attrition, have a blank check and I don’t think that that serves American interests,” DeSantis continued.

“And so let’s bring this thing in, use whatever leverage we can use to bring it in and you want a sustainable peace in a way that doesn’t reward aggression,” DeSantis said, leaving it open as to what the terms of peace would be to accomplish that aim.

The Governor has sounded in the past wobbly on his position, and this latest attempt in a low-profile interview perpetuates his seeming belief that the Ukraine war is no concern of the United States.

Criticized by Republicans and Democrats after he called the Ukraine war a simple “territorial dispute” outside of America’s “vital national interests,” DeSantis embraced the idea of a “settlement” and a “cease-fire” in recent months.

In comments made this Spring to Nikkei Asia, he warned against a repeat of the entrenched bloodshed in World War I, “like a Verdun situation, where you just have mass casualties, mass expense and end up with a stalemate.”