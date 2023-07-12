July 12, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Red Hills Strategies brings on Leigh McGowan
Leigh McGowan. Image via Red Hills Strategies.

Drew WilsonJuly 12, 20232min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Few US adults support full abortion bans, even in states that have them, poll shows

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis urges ‘sustainable peace’ in Ukraine, thinks US should focus on Taiwan

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Timothy Riley brings environmental law expertise to Gunster

Leigh-56
McGowan is the former press secretary for FloridaCommerce.

Red Hills Strategies added another rockstar to its growing team with the addition of Leigh McGowan.

McGowan joins the public policy-focused communications firm as a director. She comes to Red Hills from FloridaCommerce, formerly the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, where she served as press secretary in the Office of Communications and External Affairs.

During her more than four years at the state agency, McGowan played a role in communications to promote the Homeowners Assistance Fund (HAF) and in support of rural broadband expansion.

“Leigh McGowan brings a view from inside government and experience from the corporate and nonprofit worlds to help our clients communicate in a meaningful way,” said Amanda Bevis, who founded the communications firm nearly five years ago. “She’s a great addition to our team.”

McGowan joins Bevis, along with Brittany Clark, Julie Rogers and Madison Dorval. In her new role, McGowan will lead communications initiatives for clients in health care, government and agriculture.

Before joining FloridaCommerce, McGowan managed communications for nonprofits and trade associations in Louisiana and Alabama. McGowan started her career in communications working for YellaWood, a major producer of pressure-treated pine with locations across the nation.

McGowan earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and information sciences at the University of Alabama.

Bevis launched Red Hills Strategies in 2018. The communications firm focuses on politics and public policy in the Sunshine State, and the firm’s clients include Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, as well as Tampa General Hospital, TECO Energy and the Florida Retail Federation, among others.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Timothy Riley brings environmental law expertise to Gunster

nextRon DeSantis urges 'sustainable peace' in Ukraine, thinks US should focus on Taiwan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories