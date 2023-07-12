Personnel note: Red Hills Strategies brings on Leigh McGowan

Red Hills Strategies added another rockstar to its growing team with the addition of Leigh McGowan.

McGowan joins the public policy-focused communications firm as a director. She comes to Red Hills from FloridaCommerce, formerly the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, where she served as press secretary in the Office of Communications and External Affairs.

During her more than four years at the state agency, McGowan played a role in communications to promote the Homeowners Assistance Fund (HAF) and in support of rural broadband expansion.

“Leigh McGowan brings a view from inside government and experience from the corporate and nonprofit worlds to help our clients communicate in a meaningful way,” said Amanda Bevis, who founded the communications firm nearly five years ago. “She’s a great addition to our team.”

McGowan joins Bevis, along with Brittany Clark, Julie Rogers and Madison Dorval. In her new role, McGowan will lead communications initiatives for clients in health care, government and agriculture.

Before joining FloridaCommerce, McGowan managed communications for nonprofits and trade associations in Louisiana and Alabama. McGowan started her career in communications working for YellaWood, a major producer of pressure-treated pine with locations across the nation.

McGowan earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and information sciences at the University of Alabama.

Bevis launched Red Hills Strategies in 2018. The communications firm focuses on politics and public policy in the Sunshine State, and the firm’s clients include Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, as well as Tampa General Hospital, TECO Energy and the Florida Retail Federation, among others.