Personnel note: Timothy Riley brings environmental law expertise to Gunster

Attorney Timothy Riley has joined the team at full-service business law firm Gunster.

Riley, who joins as a shareholder in the Tallahassee office, has more than a decade of experience in guiding businesses, particularly those operating in highly regulated industries across Florida and beyond, through complex governmental processes.

His clients, ranging from investor-owned utilities and oil and gas exploration companies to commercial real estate developers and telecommunications firms, rely on his expertise in governmental relations and administrative law.

He represents them before local, state and federal regulatory agencies, as well as civil and administrative courts, addressing a wide range of land use and environmental legal matters, particularly in the context of oil and gas operations.

Before joining Gunster, Riley served as the environmental resources manager for the Town of Flower Mound, Tex., and later became the manager of policy & development for the Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Conservation District. He was also appointed to the City of Austin’s Environmental Board, where he managed the district’s initiatives related to groundwater regulatory compliance, enforcement and planning.

“Amidst the ever-evolving landscape of environmental regulations, Gunster remains committed to navigating our clients through the intricate web of Florida’s complex land use laws,” said Bill Perry, CEO and managing shareholder of Gunster. “With Timothy’s invaluable hands-on experience and distinctive background, our Environmental & Land Use practice is poised to deliver innovative solutions, mitigate challenges and craft optimal strategies to meet our clients’ needs.”

Riley also served as an operational law attorney during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and is the current Command Judge Advocate for the 83rd Troop Command in the Florida Army National Guard. He is also an adjunct professor at Florida State University’s College of Law.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas and his law degree from Vermont Law School.