Ron DeSantis opposes supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs

Ron DeSantis continues to oppose U.S. involvement in Ukraine, with his latest position being against the Joe Biden administration supplying cluster bombs to the country, a move he says could “escalate the conflict.”

“I think it probably runs a risk of escalation,” DeSantis said Wednesday on the Howie Carr Show.

“Basically what I said from the beginning is no weapons that could lead to attacks inside Russia or escalating the conflict. We cannot become involved in this directly,” DeSantis said, warning that could further “diminish our own stockpiles and prevent us from being able to respond to exigencies around the world.”

DeSantis has largely opposed American involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war, though Wednesday was the first time he discussed cluster bombs.

On Tuesday, the presidential candidate told the Wisconsin Right Now website that it was time to use American “leverage” to end the country’s continued attempts to defend territorial integrity as Russia’s invasion continues well into its second year.

“I think what we need to do is use our leverage to bring this to a sustainable peace. Because what we’re doing now is we’re depleting our reserves of weapons that’s going to make it more difficult for us to respond to events in Asia,” DeSantis said.

The Governor has gotten scrutiny for his Ukraine comments previously, going back to when he called it a “territorial dispute” outside of America’s “vital national interests.” DeSantis embraced the idea of a “settlement” and a “cease-fire” in recent months.

In comments made this Spring to Nikkei Asia, he warned against a repeat of the entrenched bloodshed in World War I, “like a Verdun situation, where you just have mass casualties, mass expense and end up with a stalemate.”