Donald Trump ‘state of the race’ memo savages Ron DeSantis

The Donald Trump campaign continues to deliver eulogies for opponent Ron DeSantis’ 2024 effort, including a new list of “relevant questions considering the current circumstances faced by his campaign.”

Those circumstances are dire according to Trump consultants Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, who argue to DeSantis donors, “If you still collectively pour millions of dollars into the failing Ron DeSantis campaign, you can’t say you weren’t warned.”

“Every public poll now shows Ron DeSantis trailing President Trump by a significant margin. Senior campaign officials have even confirmed this disparity,” the memo reads.

The consultants also contend that DeSantis may have to end a “national campaign” operation soon, citing reporting from NBC News to argue “that a shift needs to happen because it is clear to activists and donors that the current operation is not working. Ron DeSantis needs to signal to them that he recognizes this fact before any future poll shows him falling from second place nationally or in an early state.”

Citing donor disaffection and noting that DeSantis backers may be defecting, LaCivita and Wiles say “the full extent of disorganization within the DeSantis campaign is now coming to light after public filings revealed that the campaign is spending unsustainably on a bloated payroll and not raising sufficient funds necessary for a long-term campaign.”

They go on to pose some questions in Monday’s memo.

“What exactly are the 93 individuals on the campaign payroll doing? Can you provide assurance to SuperPAC donors that Jeff Roe is not claiming $0.68 for each dollar spent, as his private investment information suggests? What is the campaign’s expenditure breakdown, and can you provide the return on investment for direct mail and online fundraising operations?”

“DeSantis is now admitting his post-Midterm polling numbers were a ‘sugar high,'” the consultants note. “Were you as donors aware that the Governor and his team thought this?”

That wasn’t the only Trump world DeSantis diss in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, “Make America Great Again” compared the DeSantis campaign to a forgotten Republican footnote: former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty, whose 2012 run didn’t take off.